Will Cobra Kai Season 7 Release? Netflix Officially Confirms the Fate of the Series

The question in the minds of many Cobra Kai fans is whether Netflix will release Season 7.

Netflix released the first five episodes of Cobra Kai Season 6 on July 18. The season already made history after being split into three parts, with Part 2 set to release on November 15 and Part 3 sometime in 2025.

Ahead of Season 6's release, Netflix confirmed that Cobra Kai's latest season is the show's last, ending the journeys of some beloved characters from the storied Karate Kid franchise.

Why Is Cobra Kai Ending With Season 6?

Tanner Buchanan, William Zabka, & Xolo Maridueña

Cobra Kai creator and showrunner Jon Hurwitz revealed on X (formerly Twitter) that it was not Netflix's decision to end the series in Season 6, sharing that the showrunners were the ones who made the call, saying, "We've always wanted to end Cobra Kai on our own terms:"

"Netflix didn't tell us it was the last season. We told them it was the last season. We've always wanted to end 'Cobra Kai' on our own terms and we are grateful we have the opportunity to do so."

In July 2024, Hurwitz told Gizmodo that Cobra Kai Season 6's final five episodes would be the culmination of the show and movies, cementing the idea that it will have some sense of finality across the franchise.

Hurwitz also teased that there are "new beginnings" for these characters:

"For the final five [episodes], it’s not only closing out 'Cobra Kai' as a series, but it’s digging all the way back to the Karate Kid movies. It’s a resolution for a lot of these characters and new beginnings for them as well in different ways. And it’s going to be a really fun, fulfilling final five episodes, I think, for fans of this franchise. If you’ve been a fan for just a few years now, or if you’ve been a fan for 40 years, you’re in for a real treat in the final five."

Mary Mouser, who plays Samantha LaRusso, spoke in a recent interview with Glamour about the final season, reflecting on enjoying "every single minute" that she had with the cast and crew:

"Knowing it was our final season was kind of a blessing because everybody took the time to enjoy every single minute. Even if we weren't working and didn't have to be on set, people came just to hang out, just to be there and be around each other. We enjoyed it for every minute. I shed many a tear, but many a happy tear as well."

Will Netflix Ever Release Cobra Kai Season 7?

As of writing, it is unknown if Netflix will ever release a potential Season 7 of Cobra Kai. However, the streaming service cryptically teased in the same Tudum article that "'Cobra Kai' never dies," hinting that there are more stories to tell.

The next chapter of the Karate Kid franchise is already on its way, but it will not be on the small screen.

In November 2023, The Hollywood Reporter (THR) shared that a new Karate Kid movie will premiere in theaters on May 30, 2025. The movie will feature a crossover between franchise cornerstones Jackie Chan (2010's The Karate Kid) and Ralph Macchio (Cobra Kai, Karate Kid trilogy).

American Born Chinese actor Ben Wang was announced (per THR in February 2024) to play the titular protagonist.

Ralph Macchio's return as Daniel LaRusso in the upcoming Karate Kid movie suggests that fans may learn more about the other Cobra Kai characters after the series ends their run on Netflix.

There is also a chance that cameos from some of these characters could happen.

While a potential Season 7 may not be in the cards anymore, Cobra Kai co-showrunner Hayden Schlossberg spoke with GamesRadar in September 2022 that the team has "lots of ideas" for continuing the universe, possibly hinting at the creation of spin-offs:

"We do have a place where it’s all going, but that doesn’t mean the world has to stop there. We have lots of ideas of continuing [the universe] and keeping the 'Karate Kid' vibes going through other stories and other shows and different formats for that."

Still, the possibility of spin-offs depends on how the characters' journeys end in Cobra Kai Season 6.

The first five episodes of Cobra Kai Season 6 are streaming on Netflix.

Read more about Cobra Kai on The Direct:

What Happened to Tory in Cobra Kai? Her Tragic Season 6 Storyline Explained

Cobra Kai Season 6 Cast, Characters & Actors (Photos)

Who Is Alicia Hannah-Kim? 5 Things to Know About Cobra Kai's Kim Da-Eun Actress - Wiki Bio Details