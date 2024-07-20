The Miyagi-Do Dojo's senseis and students not only have to prepare for the all-important Sekai Takai tournament but also deal with the betrayal of one of their own in Cobra Kai Season 6.

Tory Nichols, played by Peyton List, is an important character in the world of Cobra Kai. She is the rival-turned-ally of Samantha LaRusso who decided to help her and the rest of the Miyagi-Do students to take down Cobra Kai sensei Terry Silver at the end of Season 5.

Cobra Kai: Tory's Journey So Far

To recap, Tory Nichols started as a troubled teenager who had anger issues. She began her karate journey at the Cobra Kai Dojo led by John Kreese.

Tory eventually grew closer to Kreese, embracing his merciless teachings that made her aggressive toward her peers, particularly Samantha LaRusso. She also earned the nickname, "Queen Cobra."

Tory was eventually expelled from West Valley High School after badly injuring Sam and instigating the school karate war.

Tory's perseverance and determination led to her important win at the girls' division of the All-Valley Tournament, defeating her rival, Samantha LaRusso.

Her win at said tournament was a ruse, though, as she later found out that sensei Terry Silver conspired with the referee to ensure Cobra Kai's victory.

This revelation was the spark she needed to turn on Terry Silver and Cobra Kai, leading to Silver's eventual defeat at the hands of Daniel LaRusso and the Miyagi-Do Dojo.

Switching sides from Cobra Kai to Miyagi-Do also rekindled her romance with Robby while also making amends with Sam.

Cobra Kai Season 6: Tory's Mom's Death Explained

Warning - the rest of this recap contains spoilers for Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 1.

Throughout Cobra Kai, it has been apparent that Tory's mother, Grace, has a severe illness which Season 6 revealed to be a serious complication on her kidney that made her bedridden.

Tory, who is known for her tenacious and aggressive nature, has consistently shown that she cares deeply for her mother and the series managed to showcase her soft side in the series.

Cobra Kai Season 6, Episode 5 tragically confirmed Grace's death, which happened amid Tory's preparation for the Sekai Takai tournament.

Tory was supposed to be part of the Miyagi-Do's roster for the Sekai Takai tournament, but she stormed off upon learning about her mother's death, giving up her spot to Hawk.

Speaking with Tudum, Peyton List reflected on playing Tory during the moment when she finds out about Grace's death, noting that it was probably her "most difficult" scene to date:

"That scene was probably my most difficult because it is such a light-hearted environment on set. So having to do that in front of everyone was weird. I really didn’t want to go there in front of everyone. It was such a challenge to stay in it and to keep that energy, and I felt weird not joking around with everyone all the time."

Does Tory Join Kreese?

Cobra Kai Season 6, Part 1 delivered a shocking twist by revealing that Tory rejoined John Kreese and his newly revived Cobra Kai Dojo as one of its members for the Sekai Takai tournament.

It seemed that Kreese and Tory's bond grew even stronger and Grace's death served as a turning point for her surprise heel turn.

Sam, Robby, and the other Miyagi-Do students were stunned to learn about Tory's late-game decision, shaking things up ahead of the Sekai Takai tournament.

In the same interview with Tudum, Cobra Kai co-creator Hayden Schlossberg shared that Tory's decision "stemmed from what happened to her mother," noting that she simply focused on herself:

"I think it clearly stems from what happened to her mother. It’s one of those moments where she’s not necessarily turning bad, but all the progress that she’s made is kind of thrown out the window. She’s focusing on herself, because if she doesn’t, she can’t handle it. Anybody who’s going through that is going to be vulnerable and is going to be angry. The best way for her to channel that anger is at Cobra Kai. She’s in it for herself right now."

What's Next for Tory After Her Betrayal Twist?

Tory's decision sent shockwaves to Miyagi-Do's preparation and eventual participation in the Sekai Takai tournament.

Not only that, but it also dampens the mindset of certain members, specifically Robby and Sam. Robby has a huge chip on his shoulder as well because he was named team captain for Miyagi-Do.

Part 2 of Cobra Kai's final season is widely expected to showcase either Robby or Sam to try and convince Tory to come back to Miyagi-Do.

Tanner Buchanan, who plays Robby, told Collider that Tory's decision had "kind of thrown [Robby] off his groove," admitting that "it doesn't look great for him:"

"Well, that is the whole thing. I think he's torn up because he doesn't know which way is the right way at this point. I think he knew in his mind what he thought what the right way was, and he had this pact with Tory of, 'We're gonna make this happen.' Going into it, he doesn't have that pact anymore, and it's kind of thrown him off his groove. When he gets thrown off his groove, because he's so emotional, he doesn't really know how to get back on it. We'll have to see where that kind of ends him up, but it doesn't look great for him right now."

Buchanan's comments suggest that Robby's vulnerable state could spell some trouble for Miyagi-Do since John Kreese and other members of Cobra Kai could use it to their advantage by potentially recruiting him back to their team as well.

Moreover, Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso's leadership could be the key to helping Tory back to the side of the good guys.

The pair could work together in trying to convince Tory to return, using Kreese's merciless past as a way for them to help the lost student get back on the right track.

Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 1 is now streaming on Netflix.

