Cobra Kai is back for Season 6 on Netflix and with it came a brand new character named Kwon, played by up-and-coming actor Brandon H. Lee.

After it was revealed that former Cobra Kai sensei John Kreese escaped prison in the Season 5 finale of Cobra Kai, fans knew that he would come back into the fold in a major way.

In Season 6 Part 1, viewers finally learn Kreese’s grand plan - to recruit fighters from South Korea. This is where Kreese meets Kwon Jae-Sung, a rebellious and intense student, meaning he is a perfect match for Kreese.

Meet Brandon H. Lee - Biography Details

Brandon H. Lee

Brandon H. Lee Graduated from the University of Minnesota-Duluth

Brandon H. Lee may be in one of Netflix's biggest TV series, but he wasn't always pursuing a career in acting.

According to an interview with Shoreview Press, back when the Minnesota native attended Mounds View High School in Arden Hills, he was a part of the track and field team where he specifically competed in long jump and sprints.

While in high school, Brandon also joined the football team during his senior year where he played wide receiver.

It is also important to note that Brandon never took part in any stage productions while in high school, making it even more impressive that he is now on a show such as Cobra Kai.

However, Brandon did admit that his love for acting could be traced back to when he was three years old and obsessed with a Jackie Chan film. According to Brandon, he loved it so much and was so inspired by Chan that he "[broke his] leg" trying to "copy him for about three hours:"

“I was trying to copy him for about three hours, and wound up breaking my leg! So, my father knew I had a passion for that.”

Brandon revealed that, while he was a sophomore at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, he began officially taking acting lessons in Edina, Minnesota.

For reference, Edina is roughly a two-and-a-half hour drive from Duluth, and Brandon commuted to his acting lessons weekly for six months, proving how committed he became to the profession.

After graduating from college, Brandon finally made the decision to move to Los Angeles, California, be represented by Hunt and Hart Entertainment, and pursue acting.

Brandon is a Taekwondo Master

As mentioned, Brandon H. Lee was a part of multiple sports teams while in high school.

However, one of his most impressive accomplishments is that he is a Taekwondo master and a 5th Degree Black Belt in the sport.

According to Lee's Champion Tae Kwon Do Academy, Brandon has won many competitions, with his most notable win coming in the 2019 US National Taekwondo World Class Free Style Poomsae.

Brandon also won first place in the 2017 Chosun University Presidential International Poomsae Taekwondo Championship, first place at the World Taekwondo Cultural Expo, and first place at the ATU National Taekwondo Championship.

After Brandon won the Taekwondo National Championship at just 21 years of age, he impressively earned a spot on Team USA, but chose to turn down the offer so that he could "prioritize acting."

However, he did admit that he "still [trains]" while not competing:

"I retired from competition to prioritize acting. I still train in Tae Kwon Do but don’t compete."

Brandon's experience with Taekwondo has only helped him in the acting world, though, and will only continue to make his resume stronger as he pursues his dreams within acting.

He does not want to be thought of as just someone who does stunts, though. For example, Brandon admitted to wanting "to become an action actor," and, while his Taekwondo experience will help him in that corner of the movie world, he wants to be known for more than the flashy moves:

"I do stunts, but mainly to supplement acting. I don’t jump off cliffs or set myself on fire, things like that. My goal is to become an Action Actor, which combines fight choreography with acting. Fight choreography is a category within stunts, but a small fraction of it."

Brandon Was Simu Liu's Stunt Double in Shang-Chi

Cobra Kai may be Brandon H. Lee's first major credit as an actor, but he also appeared in a Phase 4 MCU movie, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Brandon may not have had his own unique character in the film, but he was one of the stunt doubles for Shang-Chi himself, Simu Liu, which is a highly impressive feat.

In a post on Brandon's official Instagram page, he briefly talked about how it was "the opportunity of a lifetime:"

"Congratulations to everyone involved! Everyone’s performance had me in awe. So proud to have been a small part of this legendary film. A million thank yous to the late Brad Allan, for giving a brand new kid an opportunity of a lifetime. Your legacy continues to impact my life and many others. Last movie was a master piece. RIP."

Brandon Performed at the League of Legends Championships

League of Legends (LoL) is one of the biggest video games of the modern era, and Brandon had the pleasure of performing on-stage during the opening ceremony of the League of Legends World Championship in 2023.

At the event, Brandon shared the stage with girl group NewJeans, who were performing their song titled "Gods."

Brandon talked about his experience at the League of Legends World Championship multiple times. The official LoL YouTube channel posted the video of the opening ceremony and Brandon left a comment noting how "honored" he was to have been a part of it and to have "shared the stage" with NewJeans:

"So surreal to have been a part of this!! NewJeans are so amazing, and super nice!! Honored to have shared the stage with you."

On Instagram, Brandon continued to show his gratitude for being a part of that ceremony, calling himself "blessed" and admitting that LoL was "the only video game [he has] played for the last 10 years:"

"So incredibly honored to have performed at the 2023 LoL World Championship Opening Ceremony! League has been literally the only video game I have played for the last 10 years. I don’t even have words to describe how blessed I felt throughout this whole experience."

He also said on the post that one of his main goals for 2023 was to "book a job in Korea," and that being able to fulfill that alongside his family "is something [he] will cherish for eternity:"

"I made a goal for 2023 to book a job in Korea, and I remember as I was writing the goal I didn’t believe it would actually happen. To have achieved that, and bring my parents and grandparents to the show, is something I will cherish for eternity."

Brandon Posts Comedy Skits on YouTube

If it isn't apparent by now, Brandon H. Lee is a man of many talents. Alongside being a Taekwondo master, an actor, and a successful athlete, Brandon also has a YouTube channel where he posts a variety of content.

In the past, he released some podcasts on the channel, but most recently, he has shared some original comedy skits.

So far, Brandon has nearly 2.5k subscribers on his channel.

How to Follow Brandon H. Lee Online

For more updates about Brandon H. Lee, fans can follow him on Instagram (@brandonhlee_official)

Cobra Kai Season 6, Part 1 is available to stream on Netflix.

