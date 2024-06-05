Cobra Kai Season 6 is set to be released soon, but fans will get to experience it in an entirely different way as it makes history for both the show and Netflix.

Season 6 of Cobra Kai serves as the conclusion for the Netflix show, wrapping up the conflict between William Zabka's Johnny Lawrence, Ralph Macchio's Daniel LaRusso, and Martin Kove's John Kreese.

Cobra Kai Season 6's Historic Release

Netflix

Netflix officially revealed the announcement teaser for Cobra Kai Season 6 (via YouTube) on May 2 (the sixth anniversary to the day of when the show first premiered), and, at the same time, announced that the final installment would also consist of 15 episodes and be split into three separate parts.

Part 1 will be released on the streaming platform on July 15, with Part 2 following on November 28.

Part 3, which will conclude the series altogether, was not given a specific release date, but it was revealed to be coming sometime in 2025.

This release strategy marks a first for both the show and for Netflix as it will make history as the first time a live-action scripted Netflix original will be split into three separate parts.

It is important to note that other shows have been given this same treatment in the past such as Arcane, but that this is the first time it will happen in the live-action realm.

Season 6's historic release also marks the first time that any Cobra Kai season will be split into multiple parts. In the past, each season has been released in full on the same day.

What Will Cobra Kai Season 6 Be About?

Netflix already provided an official (albeit broad) description of what fans can expect Season 6 of the show to be about.

As fans will remember, Cobra Kai was "eliminated from the Valley" at the end of Season 5, which is apparently where Season 6 will pick up, according to the description:

"Picking up with Cobra Kai eliminated from the Valley, our senseis and students must decide if and how they will compete in the Sekai Taikai — the world championships of karate."

One would have to assume that the Sekai Taikai will play some kind of role in the final season, especially since it is the biggest karate tournament that has ever been in The Karate Kid universe.

However, Cobra Kai has made its name by not only featuring huge karate bouts but also by including a tight-knit personal story between all of the characters involved.

So, it is entirely possible (and maybe even likely) that the Sekai Taikai will play a role in Season 6, but that the relationships between all of the characters will take center stage.

Of course, John Kreese's escape from prison will bring the universe's main antagonist back into the fold in some way, so Daniel, Johnny, Chozen, and all of their students will probably have to defeat him once and for all.

The first five seasons of Cobra Kai are available to stream on Netflix, and Season 6 will premiere on the platform on July 15.

