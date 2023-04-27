Cobra Kai Season 6 Update Hints at Release Date Window

Season 6 of Netflix's Cobra Kai is well on the way, and a new update may hint at a release window for the upcoming installment.

Season 5 of Cobra Kai hit the Netflix streaming service on September 9, 2022. Following its release, it was confirmed that The Karate Kid spin-off would be receiving a sixth and final season.

However, the "Miyagiverse" will continue after the conclusion of the Netflix television series, according to Cobra Kai producers Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald, and Hayden Schlossberg.

Even though Season 6 of the hit series was confirmed, there have still been no official developments on a specific date fans can expect to see the final episodes.

When Will Cobra Kai Season 6 Come Out?

According to two Instagram posts from Daniel Klapheke, who is the owner of Elite Martial Arts of Brentwood, Cobra Kai actors William Zabka and Martin Kove recently finished their fight training for the show's sixth and final season.

The caption of the first post revealed that Zabka has been training for Season 6 of Cobra Kai for the past six weeks at the martial arts center and that his training is officially complete:

"It’s been a highlight of my career having William Zabka, aka Johnny Lawrence, at Elite Martial Arts Brentwood for the last six weeks preparing for Season 6 of Cobra Kai. He’s a talented martial artist and a great person! It’s been a real honor! No Mercy!"

The caption of the second post, which included Kove, hinted that he is now also done training for Season 6:

"Are you ready for Season 6 of Cobra Kai? Johnny Lawrence and Sensei Kreese are! It’s been fun and a real honor working with William Zabka and Martin Kove to prepare for Season 6!"

Now that the stars are done with their training, filming for Season 6 is imminent.

Ralph Macchio, who plays Daniel LaRusso in the series, previously said that filming would likely start around May, and it seems as though the cast and crew will hit that goal.

Based on previous seasons, filming for this installment will likely end around September 2023, so fans can expect Season 6's release date to be sometime in late Spring or Summer of 2024.

For comparison, Season 4 of Cobra Kai started filming in February 2021 and ended in April 2021. That season was then released on Netflix on December 31, 2021.

Season 5 of the show was filmed from September 2021 to December 2021 and hit the streaming service on September 9, 2022.

What Will Happen in Cobra Kai Season 6?

The end of Season 5 of Cobra Kai featured Martin Kove's John Kreese faking his death to be able to escape from prison.

That, mixed with the fact that he has previously been in martial arts training, means that he will likely be back as the main antagonist for Season 6.

Thomas Ian Griffith's Terry Silver was last seen in the back seat of a police car, arrested for the crimes that he committed against multiple people throughout Season 5.

It is unclear whether Silver will make a return in the final season or not, but it seems as though the main focus will be on one final confrontation between Kreese, Johnny, and Daniel.

That idea only seems fitting since the entire franchise started with those three characters back in 1984's The Karate Kid.

The sixth and final season of Netflix's hit series is only getting closer, and fans will likely get an official update that Season 6 has begun filming sooner rather than later.