Cobra Kai Season 6: Release, Cast & Everything We Know

The hype surrounding Cobra Kai Season 6 is high, especially after an incredible fifth season on Netflix.

Cobra Kai serves as a sequel spinoff series to the original Karate Kid movies. The series features many returning actors from the said films, such as Ralph Macchio and William Zabka.

The show's first two seasons initially premiered on YouTube Premium before eventually jumping ship to Netflix in January 2021 for Season 3. Cobra Kai's fourth and fifth seasons were then released in December 2021 and September 2022, respectively.

When Is Cobra Kai Season 6 Releasing?

Netflix

In January 2023, Netflix announced that Cobra Kai had been renewed for a sixth and final season. The renewal wasn't surprising considering that the show's fifth season earned a historic 100% critics score from Rotten Tomatoes.

There is no official word on when Season 6 will premiere, but there have been several updates in the past months.

Cobra Kai star Ralph Macchio, via PopCulture, confirmed during his appearance at the Atlanta Comic Convention in February 2023 that filming for the series wouuld start in May:

"They're writing the scripts now, and we're supposed to start in Atlanta in probably this spring. I think May is the pencil plan to get started. I can't wait."

Fast forward to April 2023, and Daniel Klapheke, the owner of Elite Martial Arts of Brentwood, confirmed that William Zabka and Martin Kove finished their fight training for Season 6.

This update meant that filming for the upcoming season was imminent. True enough, production began on April 28, 2023.

However, filming took a major setback when the writers' strike by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) began in May 2023.

Atlanta Filming reported that the series will ultimately shut down production either after the filming for the first episode is completed or after filming for the first three episodes is done.

Cobra Kai showrunner Jon Hurwitz confirmed on May 2 on X (formerly known as Twitter) that the show's writers' room would be present on the picket line in solidarity with the ongoing strike:

"We hate to strike, but if we must, we strike hard. Pencils down in the Cobra Kai writers' room. No writers on set. These aren't fun times, but it's unfortunately necessary. The moment a fair deal is in place, we'll get back to kicking ass. In the meantime, sending strength and support to the negotiating committee. You got this."

In addition to the writers' strike, the Screen Actors Guild also spearheaded its own strike in July 2023, further delaying Season 6's production start.

At this point, it is unknown when filming will resume for Cobra Kai Season 6. If production resumes in late 2023 or early next year, it could end around mid to late 2024 at the latest.

In comparison, Season 5's production ran for four months (September to December 2021), with it releasing on Netflix on September 9, 2022.

Considering factors such as post-production and reshoots, Season 6 could likely premiere on the streaming service in late 2024 or early 2025.

Is Cobra Kai Ending With Season 6?

Netflix

As part of the announcement from Netflix about Cobra Kai's Season 6 renewal, the streaming service also confirmed that it will be the show's final season.

Part of the official statement from Cobra Kai creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg reflected on the fact that the series will finally end, but they did express hope of "telling more 'Karate Kid' stories" in the future:

"The upcoming Season Six will mark the conclusion of ‘Cobra Kai.’ While this may be a bittersweet day for the fandom, the Miyagiverse has never been stronger. This fandom is the BEST on the planet and we hope to be telling more ‘Karate Kid’ stories with you down the line. Because as we all know, Cobra Kai Never Dies.”

In February 2023, Hurwitz confirmed that it wasn't Netflix's decision to end Cobra Kai in six seasons. Instead, it was the showrunners who ultimately decided to end the show, noting that they "always wanted to end Cobra Kai on [their] own terms:"

"Netflix didn't tell us it was the last season. We told them it was the last season. We've always wanted to end Cobra Kai on our own terms and we are grateful we have the opportunity to do so."

Hurwitz ended by reiterating that they are still not "finished with the Miyagiverse" just yet, hinting that spin-offs are still possible:

"But that doesn't mean we're finished with the Miyagiverse. We love this world."

Is Johnny in Cobra Kai Season 6?

William Zabka

William Zabka portrays Johnny Lawrence, the main antagonist of the Karate Kid franchise. In Cobra Kai, though, Johnny serves as the show's main protagonist, with him even developing a friendship with former rival Danny LaRusso (the Karate Kid).

In Season 6, Johnny is expected to be front and center once again, and many have speculated that a much-awaited (and proper) rematch between him and Danny finally be showcased.

Cobra Kai Season 6 Cast: Who Will Return?

Netflix

Cobra Kai Season 6 is expected to feature the returns of most of the show's major cast members, considering that it will be the final season.

Here is a list of every cast member who is expected to come back in Season 6:

William Zabka - Johnny Lawrence

Xolo Maridueña - Miguel Diaz

Ralph Macchio - Daniel LaRusso

Tanner Buchanan - Robby Keene

Jacob Bertrand - Eli ‘Hawk’ Moskowitz

Mary Mouser - Samantha LaRusso

Yuji Okumoto - Chozen Toguchi

Peyton List - Tory Nichols

Gianni DeCenzo - Demetri

Vanessa Rubio - Carmen Diaz

Courtney Henggeler - Amanda LaRusso

Martin Kove - John Kreese

Dallas Dupree Young - Kenny Payne

Thomas Ian Griffith - Terry Silver

Alicia Hannah-Kim - Sensei Kim Da-eun

Joe Seo - Kyler Park

Griffin Santopietro - Anthony LaRusso

Courtney Henggeler - Amanda LaRusso

Paul Walter - Stingray

What Will Happen in Cobra Kai Season 6?

Netflix

Cobra Kai Season 6 is expected to balance many storylines as it heads into its final bow.

Some of the stories that Cobra Kai needs to juggle likely center around Johnny and Carmen Diaz's journey to parenthood, what's next for Terry Silver and his students, a potential Danny and Johnny (friendly) rematch, and the Sekai Taikai international championships.

In an interview with Digital Spy in September 2022, Kenny actor Dallas Dupree Young reflected on his character's "disheartening" reaction to Silver's true colors, noting that he "doesn't really know where he wants to go" after learning the truth behind his master:

"Kenny's heartbroken. I mean, it was a gut-wrenching moment honestly, because his father figure [Silver] is his leader, the guy that he looked up to, his mentor, kind of betrayed him in a sense. And for Kenny to watch that video and see the evidence, it was just very disheartening. So I think Kenny is in a rough headspace. He doesn't really know where he wants to go at this point. But I can't wait to see what happens with him."

It's possible that Kenny will have his own quest for self-discovery in Season 6, with him potentially joining Cobra Kai to align himself with Miguel and the others.

Speaking with PopCulture in October 2022, Jacob Bertrand, who plays Eli ‘Hawk’ Moskowitz in the series, expressed hope of seeing a "world tournament" in the final season so that the show can introduce "some crazy new players:"

"I really want to go to the world tournament. I think the world tournament would be super interesting because right now, it's just confined to The Valley of Karate, you know? But I think it'd be really cool to introduce some crazy new players from all around the world. Yeah, and I'm sure Hawk can win at least a couple of fights."

In the series, the Sekai Taikai is one of the top-tier karate championships in the world, and this could be deemed as Cobra Kai's real endgame for both the masters and students.

Demetri actor Gianni Decenzo told Digital Spy (in the same interview above) in September 2022 that the Sekai Taikai could be a major factor in Season 6:

"I'm excited to see what they're going to do in season 6. If there is one. I don't know, I can't confirm anything! But all I'm saying is the Seikai Taikai will be interesting if we see that later. I don't know!"

Meanwhile, the relationships between Tory and Robby and Sam and Miguel are also poised to be pushed to the forefront in the final season. There's even a good chance that a happy ending for the pairs will be their own respective endgames.

Given that John Kreese is also out of prison, the longtime villain could be seeking revenge against Johnny and Danny. Still, Season 6 could surprise everyone by potentially redeeming Kreese.

Where Can I Watch Cobra Kai Season 6?

Netflix

Given that the first five seasons of Cobra Kai are streaming on Netflix, it is expected that the final season will also premiere on the hit streaming service.

Is There a Trailer for Cobra Kai Season 6?

Ralph Macchio

Netflix has yet to unveil an official trailer for Cobra Kai Season 6, mainly because the show hasn't completed production.

Despite that, the streaming service did release a short teaser that includes a mini-retrospective of the best moments of the Karate Kid franchise to celebrate the Season 6 announcement.

In June 2023, Netflix also revealed a video of the cast getting ready to start table reads for the show's final season.

In comparison, Season 5's full trailer was released on August 16, 2022, almost a month before its premiere on Netflix on September 9, 2022.

Based on that timeframe, Season 6's trailer could also be released at least a month or two before its actual premiere on Netflix.