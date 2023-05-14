First Look at Cobra Kai Season 6 Revealed by Set Photos

While it remains to be seen when Cobra Kai Season 6 will return to production, set photos offered a sneak peek of the Netflix show's filming.

Cobra Kai Season 6's production was affected by the ongoing writers' strike by the Writers Guild of America (WGA), with show creator Jon Hurwitz confirming that no writers will be present during filming.

As a result, the Netflix show is expected to shut down production either after the filming for the first episode is completed or after filming for the first three episodes is done.

First Look at Cobra Kai Season 6 Characters

Despite the looming production shutdown, the first look at Cobra Kai Season 6 was revealed through set photos, via Atlanta Filming, showing Ralph Macchio's Daniel LaRusso and Vanessa Rubio's Carmen Diaz.

In a set of photos below, the pair can be seen posing in-between takes:

Atlanta Filming noted that this was taken during the final day before Cobra Kai Season 6's filming was temporarily halted due to the writers' strike.

The production shutdown means that the show's predicted release date of late spring or Summer 2024 could further be delayed to late 2024 or early 2025 at the latest.

Predicting Cobra Kai Season 6's Story

Based on the set photos, it's hard to pinpoint what exactly is going on with Ralph Macchio's Daniel LaRusso and Vanessa Rubio's Carmen Diaz (Johnny's love interest). Still, Season 5's ending may hint at the upcoming storyline involving the pair.

At the end of Season 5, Daniel was able to (finally) defeat Terry Silver, but he, alongside Johnny Lawrence, was shocked to learn about John Kreese's prison escape.

It's possible that the scene being filmed when the set photos were taken involves Daniel and Johnny inside Carmen's house as they try to map out their next move if Kreese comes knocking on their door for revenge.

As it is unknown who is the main villain of Cobra Kai Season 6 yet, these set photos may subtly hint that Kreese will ultimately return for one final and massive showdown against the combined forces of Daniel and Johnny.

Cobra Kai Season 5 is streaming on Netflix.