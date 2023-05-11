Cobra Kai Season 6 Gets Unfortunate Update Following Production Start

A new discouraging update about Cobra Kai Season 6 may indicate that a delay is imminent.

Following an incredible fifth season that premiered in September 2022, Netflix renewed Cobra Kai for Season 6.

However, Cobra Kai creators and showrunners Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald, and Hayden Schlossberg confirmed that Season 6 will be the show's final season.

Part of the showrunners' official statement can be read below:

"Our day one goal with Cobra Kai has always been to end it on our own terms, leaving the Valley in the time and place we've always imagined. So it is with immense pride and thankfulness that we are able to announce that achievement. The upcoming season six will mark the conclusion of Cobra Kai. While this may be a bittersweet day for the fandom, the Miyagiverse has never been stronger. This fandom is the best on the planet and we hope to be telling more Karate Kid stories with you down the line. Because as we all know, Cobra Kai Never Dies."

Will There Be a Season 6 for Cobra Kai?

Netflix

Atlanta Filming released a new update about Cobra Kai Season 6, saying that the Netflix series will shut down filming either after the filming for the first episode is completed or after filming for the first three episodes is done.

This comes shortly after the series recently started production on April 28.

This latest development followed Cobra Kai creator Jon Hurwitz's confirming that no writers will be present on the set of Season 6 due to the ongoing writers' strike by the Writer's Guild of America (WGA):

"We hate to strike, but if we must, we strike hard. Pencils down in the Cobra Kai writers room. No writers on set. These aren't fun times, but it's unfortunately necessary. The moment a fair deal is in place, we'll get back to kicking ass. In the meantime, sending strength and support to the negotiating committee. You got this. "

It is unknown when production will resume for Cobra Kai Season 6.

When Will Cobra Kai Season 6 Come Out?

A past release update suggested that Cobra Kai Season 6 could release on Netflix sometime in late spring or Summer 2024. However, the ongoing writers' strike and production delay may hamper this prediction.

If production doesn't resume in the latter half of this year and continues at the start of 2024, then Cobra Kai Season 6 could end up releasing in late 2024 or early 2025 at the latest.

Who Is the Villain in Cobra Kai Season 6?

Cobra Kai Season 5's ending wrapped up major storylines, such as John Kreese's and Terry Silver's villain arcs.

At the end of Season 5, Kreese managed to escape from prison, but this development meant that he is now a man on the run from the law. While it's possible that Kreese could end up becoming a final big boss who's pulling the strings from behind, this scenario is unlikely since the character has been the villain for several seasons already.

As for Silver, Season 5 ended with him in prison, and an escape from him would repeat what Kreese went through in the past episodes.

At this stage, it remains to be seen who will become Cobra Kai's big bad, but there are other candidates, such as Silver's allies like Alicia Hannah-Kim's Kim Da Eun and Kim Sun-Yung (Silver and Kreese's master).

Cobra Kai Season 5 is streaming on Netflix.