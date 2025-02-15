Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 3 features a wealth of guest stars, such as Julia Macchio, Elizabeth Berkeley, and Darryl Vidal.

The final five episodes of Cobra Kai Season 6 explore the ramifications of Part 2's tragic ending, unexpected reunions, and the eventual return of the final rounds of the prestigious Sekai Taikai Tournament at All Valley.

With so many moving pieces, Cobra Kai Season 6 highlighted many significant moments from its core cast of characters while adding a few surprise cameos in the final batch of episodes.

Cobra Kai Season 6, Part 3 premiered on Netflix on February 13.

Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 3 Cast Guide

Ralph Macchio - Daniel LaRusso

Ralph Macchio

Ralph Machhio returns to lead the cast of Cobra Kai Season 6 as Daniel LaRusso, the sensei of the Miyagi-do dojo who is still reeling from the death of one of Cobra Kai's fighters during the semifinal round of the Sekai Taikai.

Season 6, Part 3 begins with Daniel distracting himself from the whole karate incident by burying himself with work in his car dealership.

However, his demeanor changes after Terry Silver returns to ask him to agree to bring back the Sekai Taikai to All Valley while also learning about Sam's plan to move to Okinawa for her school plans.

This leads him to agree to bring the Sekai Taikai to All Valley and continue the semifinal and final rounds of the competition.

Macchio is best known for his roles in The Outsiders, My Cousin Vinny, and Kevin Can Wait.

The actor is also set to return as Daniel LaRusso alongside Jackie Chan in the Ben Wang-led Karate Kid movie in May 2025.

William Zabka - Johnny Lawrence

William Zabka

William Zabka reprises his role as Johnny Lawrence, the other sensei of Miyagi-do who is still trying to achieve his dream of winning the Sekai Taikai despite the odds being stacked against him and his team.

Johnny has had quite a journey in the final five episodes, with him trying to reinvent himself as a better sensei, finally marrying the love of his life Carmen Diaz, and welcoming his new daughter, Laura, into the world.

He also has some sense of closure with John Kreese after an emotional yet tense conversation.

In the end, Johnny decides to restart the Cobra Kai Dojo while representing it during the final round of the Sekai Taikai.

Zabka previously appeared in How I Met Your Mother, Back to School, and Hot Tub Time Machine.

Xolo Maridueña - Miguel Diaz

Xolo Maridueña

Xolo Maridueña portrays Miguel Diaz, Johnny's stepson and loyal student who eventually takes on an exciting journey in Part 3 as he becomes the male replacement of the Cobra Kai dojo after the Iron Dragons' Axel injured Robby Keene of Miyagi-do.

Aside from taking a shot at the male championship of the Sekai Taikai, Miguel also has to deal with the news that his girlfriend, Sam LaRusso, is moving to Japan to pursue a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for her studies.

Maridueña's other breakout role is playing Jaime Reyes in DC's Blue Beetle. The actor also starred in Parenthood, Diabolical, and Wu-Tang: An American Saga.

He is also part of the voice cast of Invincible Season 3.

Tanner Buchanan - Robby Keene

Tanner Buchanan

Robby Keene (played by Tanner Buchanan) is Johnny's son and Miguel's best friend who becomes the male representative of the Miyagi-do in the Sekai Taikai tournament.

During the semifinal round, he managed to hit Axel of the Iron Dragons several times, a feat that was not achieved by any of the fighters of the tournament. However, it was not enough to beat him after Axel injured his leg during the fight.

While he didn't win the semifinal round, Robby managed to sort out his past issues with Tory, and they eventually get back together in Part 3.

Buchanan has credits in The Fosters, Designated Survivor, and Girl Meets World.

Mary Mouser - Samantha LaRusso

Mary Mouser

Mary Mouser's Samantha LaRusso is Daniel's daughter, Miguel's girlfriend, and the female representative of Miyagi-do in the Sekai Taikai.

Season 6, Part 3 sees Sam teaming up with her former rival, Tory, to train for the resumption of the Sekai Taikai. She also breaks the news to everyone that she will be moving to Okinawa for a long-term student program.

While she is set to move across the world, she may still end up with Miguel due to their strong feelings for each other.

Mouser is known for her roles in Happy Together, Room 104, and Freakish.

Peyton List - Tory Nichols

Peyton List

Peyton List portrays Tory Nichols, Samantha LaRusso's rival-turned-close friend who almost quit representing Cobra Kai after she was left alone by her senseis during the incident.

After losing her mother in Season 6 Part 1, Tory's decision to join Cobra Kai for the Sekai Taikai sent shockwaves to the rest of her friends in Miyagi-do.

However, she decides to make amends by agreeing to Sam's request to help her train. Eventually, with the help of John Kreese, she returns to represent Cobra Kai alongside Miguel Diaz to finish the job and defeat the Iron Dragons.

List recently appeared as part of the cast of School Spirits Season 2. The actress also starred in 27 Dresses and the Diary of a Wimpy Kid film franchise.

Thomas Ian Griffith - Terry Silver

Thomas Ian Griffith

Thomas Ian Griffith plays the villainous Terry Silver, the sponsor of the Iron Dragons who is trying to win the Sekai Taikai as a way of vindication for himself.

However, he is still up to his nefarious ways in order to ensure the victory of his team.

Part 3 also reveals that he is dying from a terminal illness, which could be the main reason why he wants to win the Sekai Taikai so badly.

Griffith is a seasoned actor known for his roles in One Tree Hill, Hollow Point, and Vampires.

Martin Kove - John Kreese

Martin Kove

John Kreese returns in Season 6, Part 3 as he is on the verge of quitting karate altogether after witnessing Kwon's death in the semifinal round of the Sekai Taikai. The character is played on-screen by Martin Kove.

Kreese spends most of his time in Part 3 making amends for his mistakes in the past, starting with admitting that he failed as a father figure to Johnny Lawrence.

Kove has over 200 credits to his name, with roles in Death Race 2000, A Taste of Love, and Far Haven.

Yuji Okumoto - Chozen Toguchi

Yuji Okumoto

Yuji Okumoto is back as Chozen Toguchi, a former villain from the Karate Kid franchise who becomes Daniel and Johnny's loyal ally in the fight against Terry Silver and John Kreese.

Part 3 begins with Chozen being heartbroken over the fact that the love of his life dumped him, prompting Daniel and Amanda to set him up with another woman played by none other than Elizabeth Berkeley.

Still, he appears to have feelings for Cobra Kai's Kim Da-Eun.

Okumoto can be seen in Inception, Johnny Tsunami, and New Girl.

Lewis Tan - Sensei Wolf

Lewis Tan

Lewis Tan portrays Iron Dragons' ruthless sensei, Sensei Wolf.

Wolf is also a former winner of the Sekai Taikai tournament.

Part 3 sees Wolf becoming Johnny Lawrence's final rival after the tournament prompts them to fight each other for the Sekai Taikai championship.

Tan is known for appearing in 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine, Mortal Kombat, Into the Shadows, and Wu Assassins.

Alicia Hannah-Kim - Kim Da-Eun

Alicia Hannah-Kim

Alicia Hannah-Kim reprises her role as Kim Da-Eun, a Master at the Cobra Kai Dojo who becomes romantically entangled with Chozen in Part 2.

While her romance plot with Chozen is sidelined in most of Part 3, a good chunk of her story revolves around her plotting to kill her ruthless grandfather who serves as the true leader of the dojo.

Hannah-Kim also starred in Minx, Crash, and Alone Together.

Rayna Vallandingham - Zara Malik

Rayna Vallandingham

Cobra Kai breakout star Rayna Vallandingham returns as Zara Malik of the Iron Dragons.

Malik is a social media superstar and a thorn on the side of Tory's life. She manipulates Robby in Barcelona to hook up with her so that Tory would not be able to focus on her match during the Sekai Taikai.

In Part 3, she continues mocking Tory ahead of their women's final match in the Sekai Taikai.

Aside from her major role in Cobra Kai, Vallandingham can be seen in Underdog Kids and Pawn.

Patrick Luwis - Axel Kovacevic

Patrick Luwis

Rounding out the representatives of the Iron Dragons is Patrick Luwis' Axel Kovacevic.

After a tender moment between him and Sam in Part 2, it is clear in Part 3 that he still cares for her, which is why he decides to disobey Sensei Wolf's order to badly injure Miguel Diaz during the men's final match.

Luwis' notable credits include appearances in NCIS, the two Rebel Moon movies, and BF for Hire.

Carsten Norgaard - Gunther Braun

Carsten Norgaard

Carsten Norgaard portrays Gunther Braun, the host of the Sekai Taikai tournament who decides to restart the competition as long as the other senseis make it a unanimous decision.

Norgaard previously appeared in The Blacklist, Nyurnberg, and The Man in the High Castle.

Gianni DeCenzo - Demetri Alexopoulos

Gianni DeCenzo

Gianni DeCenzo appears as Demetri Alexopoulos, a member of Miyagi-do who is close friends with Miguel and Robbie.

Demetri is one-half of the Binary Bros., with the other half being his best friend, Hawk.

DeCenzo can be seen in 100 Things to Do Before High School, Eagleheart, and NCIS: Los Angeles.

Jacob Bertrand - Eli "Hawk" Moskowitz

Jacob Bertrand

Jacob Bertrand returns as Eli "Hawk" Moskowitz, Demetri's best friend who is contemplating his college future after finishing his duties for Miyagi-do in the Sekai Taikai.

Bertrand also starred in Ready Player One, This Means War, and Rise of the Guardians.

Oona O'Brien - Devon Lee

Oona O'Brien

Oona O'Brien makes an appearance as Devon Lee, a quick-tempered student of West Valley High School who eventually becomes one of the best fighters of Cobra Kai.

She is part of the new generation of fighters of Cobra Kai under the supervision of Johnny Lawrence.

Cobra Kai is O'Brien's most notable on-screen acting credit.

Dallas Dupree Young - Kenny Payne

Dallas Dupree Young

Dallas Dupree Young also returns as Kenny Payne, a skilled fighter from Miyagi-do, and Cobra Kai who is recruited to the team in Barcelona to help them stave off elimination.

Similar to Devon, Kenny is also part of the new batch of fighters of Cobra Kai under Sensei Johnny Lawrence.

Young is known for his roles in The Good Place, Ready Player One, and Our Time.

Griffin Santopietro - Anthony LaRusso

Griffin Santopietro

Anthony LaRusso (played by Griffin Santopietro) is the youngest son of Daniel and Amanda LaRusso who is also training to become a skilled martial artist.

Santopietro's notable credits include The Week Of, New Amsterdam, and Terrifier 2.

Darryl Vidal - Darryl Vidal

Darryl Vidal

Darryl Vidal is back in Cobra Kai Season 6. He is chosen by Daniel LaRusso to become the referee for the important matches of the Sekai Taikai.

Vidal returns to reprise the role that he previously played in The Karate Kid.

During the 1984 movie, he appeared as one of the semi-finalists in the All-Valley Tournament.

William Christopher Ford - Dennis de Guzman

William Christopher Ford

William Christopher Ford returns as Dennis de Guzman, Terry Silver's loyal henchman who always torments Daniel and Johnny.

Ford's notable credits include The Possession of Anne, Immortal Hands, and Celestial Orientation.

Julia Macchio - Vanessa LaRusso

Julia Macchio

Julia Macchio briefly appears as Vanessa LaRusso, the sister of Louie LaRusso Jr. who is the cousin of Daniel.

Julia is Ralph Macchio's daughter in real life.

Macchio also starred in Girl Most Likely, City on a Hill, and Gravesend.

Elizabeth Berkley - Winnie

Elizabeth Berkley

Elizabeth Berkley makes a surprise appearance as Winnie in Cobra Kai Season 6.

Winnie is the mother of Moon whom Daniel and Amanda decided to set up with a heartbroken Chozen.

Berkley has over 60 credits, with roles in Saved by the Bell, The First Wives Club, and CSI: Miami.

C.S. Lee - Kim Sun-Yung

C.S. Lee

C.S. Lee plays a prominent role as Kim Sun-Yung, the master of Cobra Kai from Korea known as The Way of the Fist, a ruthless form of martial arts.

He was disappointed over what happened to Kwon in the Sekai Taikai, blaming his granddaughter Kim and John Kreese.

Lee is known for his roles in Avatar: The Last Airbender, For All Mankind, and The Brothers Sun.

Vanessa Rubio - Carmen Diaz

Vanessa Rubio

Vanessa Rubio returns as Carmen Diaz, Johnny Lawrence's pregnant wife who gave birth to their new daughter, Laura, in Cobra Kai Season 6. They also got married in the final batch of episodes before giving birth.

Rubio has credits in How to Be Single, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and Bonding.

Courtney Henggeler - Amanda LaRusso

Courtney Henggeler

Courtney Henggeler returns as Amanda LaRusso, Daniel's wife who supports the team in the Sekai Taikai while also allowing Samantha to pursue her lifelong dream of going to Japan for her studies.

Henggeler is best known for her roles in The Big Bang Theory, The Boys in the Boat, and Mom.

Rosa Bianco - Rosa Diaz

Rosa Bianco

Rosa Bianco plays Rosa Diaz, Carmen's mother and Johnny's mother-in-law who is excited about their marriage and welcoming a new baby girl into the family.

Bianco's notable credits include New Amsterdam, WandaVision, and Project Power.

Paul Walter Hauser - Stingray

Paul Walter Hauser

Paul Walter Hauser is back as Stingray, a comedic character who returns in the finale to train beginners at new Cobra Kai locations every weekend.

Hauser also starred in Afterparty, Orion and the Dark, and the upcoming Fantastic Four movie from Marvel Studios.

Dan Ahdoot - Anoush Norouzi

Dan Ahdoot

Dan Ahdoot reprises his role as Anoush Norouzi, one of Daniel's close friends in his car dealership business.

Ahdoot is a comedian known for appearing in The Crew, The Donor Party, and Shameless.

Bret Ernst - Louie LaRusso Jr.

Bret Ernst

Bret Ernst appears as Louie LaRusso Jr., Daniel's cousin who also works with him in the car dealership.

Ernst's past credits include Beer League, Weeds, and Tacoma FD.

Ron Thomas - Bobby

Ron Thomas

Ron Thomas stars as Bobby, Johnny's close friend and the pastor who officiated the wedding between Johnny and Carmen.

Thomas reprised his role as Bobby from the Karate Kid movies. The actor also appeared in The Expendables, Tosh.0, and The Best of Times.

All episodes of Cobra Kai Season 6 are now streaming on Netflix.