Invincible Season 3 has exciting new additions to its star-studded voice cast as Simu Liu, Aaron Paul, and Kate Mara.

The new season of the highly-anticipated animated series from Prime Video sees Mark Grayson reeling from his bloody and brutal fight against Angstrom Levy in the Season 2 finale.

As his half-brother Oliver is starting to grow up and discover his Vultrumite powers, Mark has a lot on his plate to train him while also ensuring Earth's safety from dangerous enemies.

Invincible Season 3 premiered on Prime Video on February 6.

Invincible Season 3 Cast Guide: Every Main Voice Actor & Character

Steven Yeun - Mark Grayson/Invincible

Steven Yeun

Steven Yeun returns to lead the cast of Invincible Season 3 as Mark Grayson (aka Invincible) in the animated superhero series.

Mark has had his fair share of ups and downs throughout the first two seasons of Invincible and the final clash between him and Angstorm Levy in the Season 2 finale has already took its toll on him after a brutal fight.

In Season 3, Mark is still adjusting with the superhero life as a new enemy from within starts to test himself like never before. He also has to help his half-brother, Oliver, be comfortable with his new powers.

Yeun is best known for playing Glenn Rhee in The Walking Dead. The actor also starred in Beef, Love Me, and Nope.

Sandra Oh - Debbie Grayson

Sandra Oh

Sandra Oh returns to bring Debbie Grayson life in Invincible Season 3. Debbie is Mark's mom and Nolan's wife who agrees to take Oliver in as one of her own in Season 2.

In the brand-new season, Debbie helps Mark in making Oliver develop a sense of humanity so that he would not turn like Nolan.

While she is still reeling from Nolan's betrayal, she helps Mark with his day-to-day activities as a hero while also taking care of Oliver.

Oh's most recognizable role includes playing Dr. Cristina Yang in over 200 episodes of Grey's Anatomy.

The actress can also be seen in Killing Eve, Quiz Lady, and The Sympathizer.

J.K. Simmons - Nolan Grayson/Omni-Man

J.K. Simmons

J.K. Simmons is back as Nolan Grayson/Omni-Man, Mark's father and a dangerous Viltrumite who betrayed Earth for the Viltrum Empire.

However, at the last minute, he decided to spare his son after a brutal battle that almost killed him. His actions made him a target of the Viltrum Empire, making him a prisoner stashed in the empire's highest security prison.

While fans are still wondering if Omni-Man can be redeemed, J.K. Simmons told The Direct that some percentage of Earth's population "will hail Omni-Man and/or Nolan as a hero" in Season 3:

"You definitely can't please all the people all the time, right? So I think, yeah, there will be some, I think, who will hail Omni-Man and/or Nolan as a hero. But, yeah, it's never going to be, you know—I mean, that's the way the world is. I love how we get to explore in this land of virtually no limitations, you know, real-life issues."

Simmons has played many iconic roles in the past, such as J. Jonah Jameson in the Spider-Man movies, Fletcher in Whiplash, and Nick/Santa Claus in Red One.

Gillian Jacobs - Samantha Eve/Atom Eve

Gillian Jacobs

Samantha Eve, aka Atom Eve, is brought to life on-screen by Gillian Jacobs.

In the Season 2 finale, a future version of Atom Eve found Mark after being stranded in an alternate Earth. What stood out between their interaction is the fact that this version of Eve told Mark to confess his feelings to her in the past before it is too late.

Invincible Season 3's premiere showed Mark confessing his feelings to Eve, but she only sees it as a necessity and not real because her future self only said so.

The timing of that revelation is worse because Doc Seismic has trapped all of the superheroes of the world in an underground lair, with only Invincible and Atom Eve left to defend Earth from dangerous creatures that Seismic unleashed.

Jacobs is best known for appearing in Community, Choke, and Walk of Shame. She is also part of the cast of The Bear.

Walton Goggins - Cecil Stedman

Walton Goggins

Walton Goggins voices Cecil Stedman, the director of the Global Defense Agency (GDA) who is responsible for keeping the superheroes in check during crisis.

While Mark trusts Cecil with his life, the pair's dynamic changes in Season 3 after Mark feels that he is betrayed by Cecil due to him using Darkwing and Sinclair's creations, the Reanimen, during a crucial mission.

Mark believes he can't trust Cecil anymore, but Cecil argues that he is only doing what is necessary to protect the Earth, even if it means making the tough calls.

Goggins previously appeared in Fallout, Ant-Man and the Wasp, and The Hateful Eight.

The actor is also set to appear in the cast of HBO's The White Lotus Season 3.

Ross Marquand - Rudy/The Immortal

Ross Marquand

Ross Marquand brings Rudy (Robot) and The Immortal to life in Invincible Season 3. Both of them are members of the current iteration of the Guardians of the Globe.

Rudy serves as the leader of the Guardians while The Immortal is keeping Dupli-Kate safe after being presumed dead by everyone.

Marquand is known for his roles in What If...?, Avengers: Infinity War, and the cast of X-Men '97.

Zachary Quinto - Robot

Zachary Quinto

Zachary Quinto returns to voice the fully armored Robot in Invincible Season 3.

Quinto is leading the cast of Brilliant Minds on NBC. The actor also appeared in American Horror Story, Down Low, and Big Mouth.

Jason Mantzoukas - Rex-Splode

Jason Mantzoukas

Rex-Splode (voiced by Jason Mantzoukas) is an outspoken member of the Guardians of the Globe who can infuse objects with explosive energy.

In Season 3, Episode 2, Rex quit the Guardians alongside the others who sided with Invincible after not believing with Cecil anymore.

Mantzoukas is known for his roles in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, the cast of Big Mouth Season 7, and Twisted Metal.

Malese Jow - Dupli-Kate

Malese Jow

Malese Jow returns as Dupli-Kate after dying at the hands of Komodo Dragon in Invincible Season 2.

She appears in the first episode after she stops her brother from badly hurting Rex.

Jow's notable credits include The CW's The Flash, The Shannara Chronicles, and NCIS: Los Angeles.

Grey Griffin - Shrinking Rae/Monster Girl

Monster Girl, Shrinking Rae

Grey Griffin voices two members of the Guardians of the Globe in Invincible Season 3, namely Shrinking Rae and Monster Girl.

Griffin is known for being part of the cast of Sausage Party Foodtopia.

She also voiced Selina Kyle in Batman: Arkham City and Bridget in Thelma the Unicorn.

Khary Payton - Black Samson

Khary Payton

Khary Payton returns to bring Black Samson to life in Invincible Season 3.

Black Samson's special abilities include superhuman strength. He is also a good soldier who follows orders from Cecil and The Immortal as a member of the Guardians of the Globe.

Payton is no stranger to voice acting since he brought to life several iconic characters like Cyborg in Teen Titans Go!, Sovereign Uriel in The Legend of Vox Machina, and Kaldur'ahm (Aqua Lad) in Young Justice.

Jay Pharoah - Bulletproof

Jay Pharoah

Jay Pharoah returns to voice Bulletproof, a member of the Guardians of the Globe.

He has the ability to absorb kinetic energy to fuel his other superhuman abilities, such as flight, superhuman speed, and strength.

Pharoah's past notable voice work includes roles in The Simpsons, Family Guy, and Sausage Party Foodtopia.

The actor also took part as a judge in Is It Cake? Season 3.

Ben Schwartz - The Shapesmith

Ben Schwartz

Ben Schwartz is back to voice The Shapesmith, a Martian who decided to join the Guardians of the Globe to help protect the Earth.

He has the ability to shapeshift into anything or anyone, helping the team with undercover and stealth missions.

Schwartz recently voiced the title character in Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

The actor also starred in The Afterparty Season 2, Parks & Recreation, and Bojack Horseman.

Christian Convery - Oliver Grayson

Christian Convery

Christian Convery makes his Invincible Season 3 debut as the voice of a grown-up Oliver Grayson, Mark's half-brother who exhibits new superpowers while he is still a kid.

As a result of the manifestation of his powers, Mark decides to train him with caution while also protecting him from his dangerous enemies.

Convery is perhaps best known for playing Gus in Netflix's Sweet Tooth. The actor also starred in Cocaine Bear, Barron's Cove, and Mom.

Chris Diamantopoulos - Donald Ferguson

Chris Diamantopoulos

Chris Diamantopoulos returns to voice Donald Ferguson, Cecil's loyal right-hand man who already died several times in the world of Invincible.

Despite his numerous deaths, it is revealed the GDA keeps on reviving him because of his loyalty.

Diamantopoulos also starred in The Sticky (read more about Season 2 prospects here), The Boys in the Boat, and Mrs. Davis.

Mark Hamill - Art

Mark Hamill

Art (voiced by the legendary Mark Hamill) is Mark Grayson's tailor who creates his superhero suits.

He returns in Season 3, Episode 3 to give Mark a new blue and black costume.

Hamill's iconic role is playing Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise.

The actor's other notable voice acting credits include The Wild Robot, Masters of the Universe: Revolution, and The Last Kids on Earth.

Seth Rogen - Allen the Alien

Seth Rogen

Seth Rogen is back as the voice of Allen the Alien, a newly-upgraded ally of both Mark and Nolan who is sent by the Viltrumite known as Thadeus to recruit both of them in the fight between the Coalition of Planets and the Viltrum Empire.

Rogen is a veteran comedian known for his work on Neighbors, 40 Year Old Virgin, and This Is the End.

Kevin Michael Richardson - The Mauler Twins

Kevin Michael Richardson

Kevin Michael Richardson returns as the voice of The Mauler Twins, villainous mad scientists who served as a longtime foe of the Guardians of the Globe.

While they have been defeated by the Guardians and Invincible in the first two seasons, they usually come back due to cloning technology.

In Season 3, the Maulers come face to face with Invincible and Oliver.

Richardson has over 600 credits, with memorable roles in Mortal Kombat, Lilo & Stitch, and The Simpsons.

Aaron Paul - Powerplex

Aaron Paul

Aaron Paul joins the cast of Invincible Season 3 as one of the exciting additions. The actor plays Powerplex, a dangerous villain who has the ability to absorb energy and turn it to electric blasts.

He is seeking revenge for the death of his sister, ultimately blaming Invincible for the whole debacle.

Paul is perhaps best known for his iconic role as Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad. The actor also starred in Need for Speed, Black Mirror, and Westworld.

Kate Mara - Becky Duvall

Kate Mara

Kate Mara is part of the new lineup of voice actors in Invincible Season 3. She brings Becky Duvall to life.

Becky is Powerplex's wife in the new season.

Mara previously appeared in Fantastic Four, The Martian, and Class of '09.

Simu Liu - Multi-Paul

Simu Liu

Simu Liu makes his Invincible debut as Multi-Paul, Dupli-Kate's brother who is seeking revenge against Rex for the death of his sister.

Liu is best known for playing Shang-Chi in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Jung in Kim's Convenience. The actor also starred in Barbie and Jackpot.

Xolo Maridueña - Dropkick/Fightmaster

Xolo Maridueña

Dropkick and Fightmaster (both voiced by Xolo Maridueña) are twins who are time-traveling martial arts experts hellbent on seeking revenge against The Immortal.

Maridueña's most recognizable roles include playing Miguel in Cobra Kai, Jaime Reyes in Blue Beetle (read more about the next Blue Beetle project in 2026), and Victor Graham in Parentwood.

Tzi Ma - Mr. Liu

Tzi Ma

Tzi Ma voices Mr. Liu, the leader of The Order who is trying to seek control of the city. He has the ability to project into the form of an ancient Chinese dragon.

Tzi Ma is a seasoned actor known for his roles in Rush Hour, Interior Chinatown, and Kung Fu.

John DiMaggio - The Elephant

John DiMaggio

The Elephant (played by John DiMaggio) is supervillain with a strength and durability of an elephant.

DiMaggio was part of the voice cast of Batman Caped Crusader where he played Harvey Bullock.

The actor also voiced characters in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and Futurama.

Doug Bradley

Doug Bradley

Doug Bradley joins the Invincible universe in a mysterious yet important role.

Bradley is a veteran actor with over 70 credits, having appeared in the Hellraiser movies, Gotham Knights, and Corrective Measures.

Jonathan Banks

Jonathan Banks

Jonathan Banks is set to voice a brand-new character in Invincible Season 3, but the details about the character are still being kept under wraps.

Banks previously starred in Breaking Bad, Community, and Horrible Bosses 2.

Calista Flockhart - April

Calista Flockhart

Calista Flockhart stars as the voice of April in Invincible Season 3. April is special child caretaker working for the GDA who supervises Oliver's development.

Flockhart is known for being part of the cast of Feud Season 2: Capote vs. Swans, Supergirl, and Ally McBeal.

Cleveland Berto - Darkwing

Cleveland Berto

Cleveland Berto voices Darkwing, the protector of Midnight City who returns to become part of the Guardians of the Globe after being redeemed by the GDA, much to Mark Grayson's disapproval.

Berto has credits in Chicago P.D., The Prey: Legend of Karnoctus, and Terminator: Dark Fate.

Cliff Curtis - Paul

Cliff Curtis

Cliff Curtis voices Paul, Debbie's new love interest in Invincible Season 3.

Curtis also starred in Avatar: The Way of Water, The Meg 2, and Fear the Walking Dead.

The next episode of Invincible Season 3 will premiere on Prime Video on Thursday, February 13, at midnight PT.

