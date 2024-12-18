The White Lotus is on its way back into the spotlight behind a brand-new cast of wild characters for Season 3 on Max.

Initially developed as a limited series, The White Lotus is now on its way to its third season, this year taking place in Thailand after being set in Hawaii and Sicily. The show highlights the titular chain of worldwide hotels, although both previous seasons are filled with drama, chaos, and plenty of death.

As confirmed by the recently released first trailer, Season 3 is now set for a February 16 debut on Max to kick off 2025. Being an anthology series, the new season will also bring a wholly new ensemble of characters unaware of the danger and mayhem they are about to see on their vacation.

Every Actor & Character in The White Lotus Season 3

A new official HBO release confirmed the 14 main cast members who will star in The White Lotus Season 3.

Leslie Bibb - Kate

Leslie Bibb

Taking on one of the leading roles in The White Lotus Season 3 is Leslie Bibb. She only gets a second of screen time in the first trailer, giving her friend a look of reassurance as she sips a cup of tea.

Bibb is best known for her role as Christine Everhart in the MCU, who she played in the first two Iron Man movies and the animated What If...?. She is also known for Law Abiding Citizen, Miss Nobody, and Tag.

Carrie Coon - Laurie

Carrie Coon

Carrie Coon takes on the role of another White Lotus resort guest named Laurie. Seen with a terrified look on her face on a couple of occasions, she also laments a friend of hers for being so dependent on "male attention."

In 2024, Coon reprised her role as Callie Spengler alongside the cast of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, having played the same role in 2021's Ghostbusters: Afterlife. She also plays Proxima Midnight in the MCU and stars in Gone Girl and The Post.

Walton Goggins - Rick Hatchett

Walton Goggins

Rick Hatchett, one of the White Lotus' more disgruntled Season 3 guests, is portrayed by Walton Goggins. He is seen complaining to his wife about being on "a f***ing fat farm" before complimenting her on getting their room compensated after some unknown event.

Goggins recently played a key supporting role in Amazon Prime Video's Fallout series, embodying The Ghoul/Cooper Howard. Other major credits include Ant-Man and the Wasp, Invincible, and The Hateful Eight.

Sarah Catherine Hook - Piper Ratliff

Sarah Catherine Hook

Another vacationer debuting in The White Lotus for Season 3 is Piper Ratliff, who is played by Sarah Catherine Hook.

Hook is recognizable for her work in Cruel Intentions, First Kill, and American Crime Story. Learn more about Sarah Catherine Hook here.

Jason Isaacs - Timothy Ratliff

Jason Isaacs

Jason Isaacs joins The White Lotus Season 3 for a role as Timothy Ratliff, who is seen running away in the forest while looking back at something scaring the daylights out of him.

Isaacs is known for his voiceover work as The Grand Inquisitor in Star Wars, having recently played the role in Tales of the Jedi Season 2. He is also known for his work as Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter movies and has credits in The Patriot and The Death of Stalin.

Lalisa Manobal - Mook

Lalisa Manobal

Lalisa Manobal's Mook is seen early in the Season 3 trailer for The White Lotus welcoming guests to Thailand for their vacation as a hotel staff member.

Known mostly for her music career, The White Lotus marks Manobal's second acting credit after an episode of The Substitute Teacher.

Michelle Monaghan - Jaclyn

Michelle Monaghan

Michelle Monaghan embodies a carefree guest at the White Lotus resort named Jaclyn, who's seen in a couple of shots during Season 3's first trailer. She is heard telling her friends that they should "do something fun," seemingly craving the wild life in an exotic locale.

Monaghan is best known for her roles in Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, Gone Baby Gone, and three Mission: Impossible movies. She also starred alongside Mark Wahlberg in The Family Plan in 2023.

Sam Nivola - Lochlan Ratliff

Sam Nivola

Sam Nivola is set to make his debut in The White Lotus for Season 3 as Lochlan Ratliff. He is heard in the trailer talking about the idea of people "[giving] into their base instincts," which is sure to lead to "total depravity."

Nivola's growing resume includes appearances in White Noise, Maestro, and Eileen.

Lek Patravadi - Sritala

Lek Patravadi

Also known as Patravadi Mejudhon, Lek Patravadi joins The White Lotus Season 3's cast as Sritala, who seems to be a guest visiting the resort in the new episodes.

Patravadi can also be seen in Grounded God, In Family We Trust, and 1 2 3 Monster Express.

Parker Posey - Victoria Ratliff

Parker Posey

Another supporting character in The White Lotus Season 3 is Parker Posey's Victoria Ratliff. The trailer shows Ratliff complaining about somebody stealing her anxiety medication, leading her to complain about having to drink herself to sleep.

One of Parker's most recent credits came in 2024's Mr. and Mrs. Smith as one of numerous Jane Smiths. Other big credits include Scream 3, Superman Returns, and Blade: Trinity.

Natasha Rothwell - Belinda Lindsey

Natasha Rothwell

Natasha Rothwell's Belinda Lindsey is a White Lotus guest who comes on an exchange program, expressing feelings that something good will come out of her visit to Thailand.

Along with a voiceover role in the 2023 Disney movie Wish, Rothwell plays key supporting characters in Insecure, Wonka, and all three Sonic the Hedgehog films.

Patrick Schwarzenegger - Saxton Ratliff

Patrick Schwarzenegger

Seen for a moment in the Season 3 trailer is a shirtless pool visitor named Saxton Ratliff, who is portrayed by Patrick Schwarzenegger.

Along with being the son of Terminator star Arnold Schwarzenegger, Patrick made a guest appearance in Season 1 of Gen V as Luke, the Golden Boy. He can also be seen in The Staircase, The Terminal List, and Midnight Sun.

Tayme Thapthimthong - Gaitok

Tayme Thapthimthong

Tayme Thapthimthong adds to the list of hotel staff in The White Lotus Season 3 as a character named Gaitok.

He can also be seen in Mechanic: Resurrection, Skin Trade, and Paradox.

Aimee Lou Wood - Chelsea

Aimee Lou Wood

Appearing alongside Walton Goggins in the Season 3 trailer is Aimee Lou Wood, who portrays Rick's love interest, Chelsea. After telling her husband he needs to be doing stress management meditation, she later exclaims how they almost died but also got their room compensated.

Gibbs is one of the main cast members in all four seasons of Sex Education on Netflix. She can also be seen in Living, Seize Them!, and Daddy Issues.

There are also nine additional cast members confirmed for roles in The White Lotus Season 3, who can be seen below:

Nicholas Duvernay

Nicholas Duvernay

Taking on an undisclosed role in The White Lotus Season 3 is Nicholas Duvernay.

Those looking to see Duvernay in other roles can watch him in Purple Hearts, Perfect Addiction, and My Dead Dad.

Arnas Fedaravičius

Arnas Fedaravičius

Lithuanian star Arnas Fedaravičius will be seen as an unspecified resort guest in The White Lotus Season 3.

Along with video game voiceover roles, fans can see Fedaravičius' work in Deadly Code, Access All Areas, and Shetland.

Christian Friedel

Christian Friedel

German-based actor Christian Friedel will help fill out the ranks of The White Lotus Season 3's supporting cast.

Freidel previously played roles in projects such as The Zone of Interest, 13 Minutes, and The White Ribbon.

Scott Glenn

Scott Glenn

Traveling to Thailand for the White Lotus-based mayhem in Season 3 is industry veteran Scott Glenn.

Glenn recently appeared in a supporting role in Bad Monkey on Apple TV+ earlier in 2024. He is also seen in The Hunt for Red October, The Silence of the Lambs, and Netflix's Defenders Saga.

Dom Hetrakul

Dom Hetrakul

Seen for a quick moment giving a foot massage at the White Lotus resort is Season 3 star Dom Hetrakul.

His biggest credits to date include Bangkok Dangerous, The Marine 2, and It Happens on Valentine's Day.

Julian Kostov

Julian Kostov

Bulgaria native Julian Kostov will take on an undisclosed role as part of The White Lotus Season 3 cast.

Kostov's previous work can be seen in Ben-Hur, Red Market, and Leatherface.

Charlotte Le Bon

Charlotte Le Bon

Appearing for a moment in the first look at The White Lotus Season 3 is Charlotte Le Bon.

Le Bon's previous work can be seen in The Hundred-Foot Journey, Anthropoid, and Falcon Lake.

Morgana O'Reilly

Morgana O'Reilly

Another employee at the White Lotus will be portrayed by Morgana O'Reilly.

She also plays roles in Housebound, Friends Like Her, and Inside.

Shalini Peiris

The final known cast member to date in The White Lotus Season 3 is Shalini Peiris.

Peiris' resume includes credits in The Ark, The Danny & Mick Show, and Zack Snyder's Justice League.

The White Lotus Season 3 will debut on Max on February 16, 2025.