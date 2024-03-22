Bustin’ makes them feel good! Get all the details on the cast and characters of Sony Pictures' Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

Ghostbusters is back in 2024. The iconic boys (and girls) in grey return in a film that spans two generations of ‘Busters, with the old guard from the 1980s classic teaming up with the younger cast from the previous film, Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Gil Kenan directed 2024's Frozen Empire, which Jason Reitman produced. Reitman is the son of the late Ivan Reitman, the director of the original Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II. The new movie also celebrated the franchise’s 40th anniversary.

The Characters & Actors of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

Paul Rudd - Gary Grooberson

Gary Grooberson, brought to life by the always-delightful Paul Rudd, was introduced in 2021’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife as a science teacher in Summerville, Oklahoma, where much of that film’s action occurs.

2024's Frozen Empire brings back Gary and sees him strap on a proton pack and help take down New York City’s apparition population.

Paul Rudd is best known for his work in Marvel Studios’ MCU as Scott Lang/Ant-Man. But Rudd has also appeared in other film and TV roles, like Role Models, Anchorman, and The Shrink Next Door.

Carrie Coon - Callie Spengler

Carrie Coon plays Callie Spengler, mother to Phoebe and Trevor. She’s also the daughter of OG Ghostbuster Dr. Egon Spengler, who was killed at the start of Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Callie will suit up as a full-fledged Ghostbuster in Frozen Empire.

Coon previously appeared in Fargo, for which she was nominated for an Emmy. She’s also had parts in The Leftovers and The Gilded Age and even voiced/mo-capped Proxima Midnight in Avengers: Infinity War.

Finn Wolfhard - Trevor Spengler

Trevor Spengler (Finn Wolfhard) is the older brother of Phoebe and also knows his way around an engine block, having repaired the Ghostbusters’ vehicle of choice, the Ecto-1, in Afterlife.

Wolfhard is undeniably best known for starring as Mike Wheeler in Netflix’s smash hit Stranger Things, including the show’s upcoming fifth and final season.

Mckenna Grace - Phoebe Spengler

Mckenna Grace plays the precocious but reserved Phoebe Spengler who takes after her famous Ghostbusting grandfather, Egon. Phoebe led the cast of Ghostbusters: Afterlife as she and her newfound friends fought against the re-emergence of Gozer.

Grace, who has been acting since she was five years old, has also shown up in The Haunting of Hill House and Young Sheldon.

Kumail Nanjiani - Nadeem Razmaadi

A newcomer to the franchise, Kumail Nanjiani’s Nadeem Razmaadi kicks off the plot of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire when he unwittingly helps unleash an ancient, icy evil by bringing a mysterious, antique orb into the possession of one Ray Stantz.

A comedian by trade, Nanjiani rose to fame in the acting world on HBO’s Silicon Valley. Since then, he’s consistently appeared in many popular comedies. He also played the immortal hero, Kingo, in Marvel Studios’ Eternals.

Patton Oswalt - Dr. Hubert Wartzki

Another new face in the world of Ghostbusters, nerd icon Patton Oswalt adds another geek franchise to his résumé as Dr. Hubert Wartski. Little is known about Wartski, but judging by Frozen Empire’s marketing, he seems quite well-versed in the intricacies of the paranormal.

In addition to his successful stand-up work, Oswalt found early popularity on The King of Queens before moving on to roles in Ratatouille and Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD.

Celeste O'Connor - Lucky Domingo

Lucky Domingo (Celeste O’Connor), a young, headstrong resident of Summerville, befriends Trevor during the events of Ghostbusters: Afterlife and assists in the film’s final battle. In the trailers for Frozen Empire, Lucky is shown frozen in ice by the malevolent big bad.

O’Connor has appeared in movies such as 2020's Freaky and Madame Web.

Logan Kim - Podcast

As his name would suggest, Logan Kim’s Podcast has a podcast, Mystical Tales of the Unknown Universe. In the closing minutes of Ghostbusters: Afterlife, it’s revealed that Ray Stantz is the show’s single subscriber, much to Podcast’s jubilation.

Apart from his two Ghostbusters film appearances, Logan Kim has acted in The Walking Dead: Dead City.

Bill Murray - Dr. Peter Venkman

“That’s right boys, it’s Dr. Venkman!” The one-and-only Bill Murray reprises his fan-favorite role as Peter Venkman, the sardonic, laid-back parapsychologist who often served as the mouthpiece for the Ghostbusters back in the 1980s.

Instantly recognizable in a multitude of roles, such as Caddyshack and Groundhog Day, Murray has more than left his unique stamp on Hollywood over the past four decades.

Dan Aykroyd - Dr. Raymond "Ray" Stantz

Once described by Venkman as “the heart of the Ghostbusters,” Ray Stantz (played by Dan Ackroyd, who also co-wrote the original two films from the ‘80s) is ready and raring to suit up as a Ghostbuster once again with his typical, golden retriever-esque enthusiasm.

Besides his Ghostbusters work, Dan Ackroyd has been in classics like The Blues Brothers and Trading Places.

Hopefully, in Frozen Empire, Ray has the chance to bust some heads, in a spiritual sense of course.

Ernie Hudson - Winston Zeddemore

Winston Zeddemore, portrayed by Ernie Hudson, initially only became a Ghostbuster for the “steady paycheck” but quickly became a true believer in their cause and a stalwart squad member. Winston often served as the grounded one among his aloof, brainy, and excitable teammates.

Hudson has been a staple of film and TV for years, having roles in The Hand that Rocks the Cradle and Miss Congeniality. He can currently be seen in NBC’s Quantum Leap revival.

Annie Potts - Janine Melnitz

Annie Potts’ Janine Melnitz worked as the Ghostbusters‘ receptionist and the lone, oft-overworked member of their support staff. At the desk in their New York firehouse headquarters, Janine was the first point of contact for incoming clients.

Best known to younger viewers as the voice behind Toy Story’s Bo Peep, Annie Potts has also acted in sitcoms like Designing Women and the soon-ending Young Sheldon.

William Atherton - Walter Peck

In the original 1984 movie, William Atherton’s stuffy, rule-abiding Walter Peck was a major thorn in the Ghostbusters', and particularly Venkman's, side. In 2024, he returns, as likely does the stick up his posterior.

Apart from Ghostbusters, Atherton’s other most famous part was in 1988’s Christmas favorite Die Hard. He also reprised Peck for the 2009 Ghostbusters: The Video Game.

James Acaster - Lars Pinfield

James Acaster plays Lars Pinfield, a member of Winston Zeddemore’s Paranormal Research Center, a group responsible for the newest, cutting-edge tech for putting away those pesky poltergeists.

Acaster is a comedian who has had several stand-up specials. He’s also the co-host of the food-focused podcast Off Menu.

Emily Alyn Lind

Emily Alyn Lind portrays an unknown character who has not been shown in any trailers or TV spots for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

The young actress has had roles in the Gossip Girl reboot and the Netflix film The Babysitter.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is playing now in theaters.