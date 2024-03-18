Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Gets Unsurprising Rating

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire from Sony Pictures is almost ready for its theatrical debut as fans learn what rating it will carry.

Fans will see two generations of Ghostbusters join forces in the franchise's latest movie as Peter Venkman's (Bill Murray) original '80s gang teams up with Phoebe Spengler's (Mckenna Grace) new contingent of supernatural hunters.

This entry will also see some new faces join the franchise in Patton Oswalt and Kumail Nanjiani, as Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire brings the story back to New York City with the threat of another ice age facing the planet.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Gets Official Rating

The Film Rating website revealed that Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire will have a PG-13 rating as makes its 2024 debut.

This movie is classified with this rating due to "supernatural action/violence, language, and suggestive references."

This rating should not shock Ghostbusters fans, as both 2016's Melissa McCarthy-led Ghostbusters and 2021's Ghostbusters: Afterlife were rated PG-13.

For reference, both 1984's Ghostbusters and 1989's Ghostbusters 2 were rated PG.

The first film's rating was particularly interesting since the PG-13 rating as a whole was introduced on July 1, 1984, just over three weeks after Ghostbusters' June 8, 1984 debut.

What Will Happen in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire?

After stopping a ghost uprising in Summerville, Oklahoma in 2021's Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the 2024 sequel will see the Spengler family move back to the Big Apple to help the original Ghostbusters.

This will bring Bill Murray back into a more prominent role along with Dan Aykroyd's Ray Stanz and Ernie Hudson's Winston Zeddmore, with fans even seeing Annie Potts' Janine Melnitz suit up for the first time as well.

Trailers have teased a threat coming for the new team that can kill "by fear itself," giving Frozen Empire's core cast of characters all they can handle with New York in the balance.

However, they will also have to fight the same bureaucratic forces that stood in the original Ghostbusters' path in 1984 in William Atherton's EPA inspector Walter Peck, making their plight that much more challenging.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire will make its way into theaters on Friday, March 22.

