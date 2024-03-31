Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Streaming: When Will It Release Online?

Get a full breakdown of the digital and streaming releases for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire officially arrived in theaters in late March. The film, while not a complete runaway success at the box office, performed above expectations in its opening weekend and fared better than its predecessor, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, did during that same window back in late 2021.

When Will Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Release on Digital?

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

With Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire having hit theaters everywhere on Friday, March 22, the countdown to the film’s arrival on digital video-on-demand (VOD), and streaming has begun. But as for when fans can expect that to happen, that's unfortunately not 100% clear.

However, using a bit of critical thinking, a logical prediction for Frozen Empire’s home release date can easily be made. By examining the theatrical windows for previous Sony Pictures’ film releases, the amount of time that the studio keeps its films in theaters becomes clear.

If one of the studio's movies is a hit, such as Spider-Man: No Way Home, Sony will opt to keep it showing in cinemas longer. But if something flops, a la Morbius, it will get yanked a bit earlier.

For movies that have healthy box office earnings, the window is typically 60 days until they are available on digital. Check out a breakdown of some recent Sony offerings’ theatrical runs below:

Spider-Man: No Way Home : Theatrical: December 17, 2021 Digital: March 15, 2022 (88 days later)

: Morbius : Theatrical: April 1, 2022 Digital: June 17, 2022 (46 days later)

: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse : Theatrical: June 2, 2023 Digital: August 8, 2023 (62 days later)

: Anyone But You : Theatrical: December 22, 2023 - Digital: February 20, 2024 (60 days later)

:

At the time of writing, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is only in its first week, but it has been experiencing a degree of success, winning its opening weekend and raking in $45 million in that period.

If the movie continues on this trajectory, Sony will likely prefer to keep its theatrical run going, putting Frozen Empire’s digital VOD arrival on the longer end of the standard 60-day range. This means that the most probable digital release date for the Ghostbusters flick is sometime roughly around May 21.

When Will Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Start Streaming?

As for when Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire will begin streaming on one of the major platforms, well, that’s a different story and a much longer wait.

The film is a part of Sony’s deal with Netflix and Disney for its streaming releases. According to the agreement, Netflix has exclusive Pay-One Window streaming rights for 18 months.

Following those 18 months, Pay-Two Window exclusivity begins for Disney, meaning that Frozen Empire will come to Disney+ and/or Hulu during that time.

Below is a list of various past Sony productions and the days they hit Netflix after they premiered in theaters:

Morbius : Theatrical: April 1, 2022 Netflix: September 7, 2022 (159 days later)

: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse : Theatrical: June 2, 2023 Netflix: October 31, 2023 (151 days later)

: No Hard Feelings : Theatrical: June 23, 2023 Netflix: October 22, 2023 (121 days later)

: The Equalizer 3 : Theatrical: September 1, 2023 Netflix: January 1, 2024 (122 days later)

: Dumb Money : Theatrical: September 15, 2023 Netflix: January 21, 2024 (114 days later)

:

Judging by the above dates, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, in all likelihood, will hit Netflix sometime around June 2024. But on Disney+/Hulu, one should not expect it to be available until about December 2025.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is now showing in cinemas worldwide.