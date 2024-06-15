Though Bad Boys 4 (officially titled Bad Boys: Ride or Die) is now on the big screen, viewers are looking ahead to when it may be available to stream online.

Directed by Ms. Marvel filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, Bad Boys 4 brings Will Smith and Martin Lawrence together for a fourth round of Miami-based action as Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, respectively.

Debuting in theaters on June 7, this film sees the pair's late police captain suspiciously linked to drug cartels, forcing Mike and Marcus to dive into danger to clear their leader's name.

When Will Bad Boys 4 Release on Digital?

Following Bad Boys: Ride or Die's June 7 theatrical debut, the film is expected to have a relatively soon digital release online.

The sequel is the latest production released by Sony Pictures, meaning there are multiple movies from recent years to use as a comparison for when Bad Boys 4 may arrive online.

Below are the theatrical-digital windows of five of Sony's biggest theatrical releases from the last two years:

Morbius Theatrical: April 1, 2022 Digital: June 17, 2022 (46 days later)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Theatrical: June 2, 2023 Digital: August 8, 2023 (62 days later)

Anyone But You Theatrical: December 22, 2023 Digital: February 20, 2024 (60 days later)

Madame Web Theatrical: February 14, 2024 Digital: March 15, 2024 (30 days later)

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Theatrical: March 22, 2024 Digital: May 7, 2024 (46 days later)



Bad Boys 4 is already off to a hot start after opening with $5.9 million in domestic previews at the box office (per Variety). This marks the highest preview numbers for an R-rated movie since 2023's Oppenheimer, which broke multiple box office records on its way to making $953.8 million globally (per Box Office Mojo).

These results, combined with a 97% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes, could lead Sony to extend Bad Boys 4's theatrical run, especially since it is expected to perform well globally (per a Deadline analysis).

Should that success continue, Sony could give Bad Boys 4 at least a 60-day theatrical run, putting its digital release date in early August. If it surpasses the 62 days Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse spent in theaters, that could be pushed to mid or late August as well.

As noted The Hollywood Reporter in 2021, Sony has a deal with Netflix and Disney for its streaming releases on a subscription service.

Netflix gets exclusive "pay 1 window" rights for 18 months, and Disney then gets exclusive "pay 2 window" streaming rights, allowing them to stream the movie on Disney+ and/or Hulu.

For reference, below are five of Sony's recent releases and when they began streaming after first coming to theaters:

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Theatrical: June 2, 2023 Netflix: October 31, 2023 (151 days later)

No Hard Feelings Theatrical: June 23, 2023 Netflix: October 22, 2023 (121 days later)

The Equalizer 3 Theatrical: September 1, 2023 Netflix: January 1, 2024 (122 days later)

Dumb Money Theatrical: September 15, 2023 Netflix: January 21, 2024 (114 days later)

Madame Web Theatrical: February 14, 2024 Netflix: May 14, 2024 (90 days later)



Sony will likely adopt the 120-day window for Bad Boys 4's Netflix release, which would put its streaming date sometime close to November 4. For Disney+ and/or Hulu, it will debut about 18 months later, setting up a May 2026 arrival.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die is now playing in theaters worldwide.

