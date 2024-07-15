The online release date for Bad Boys 4 (officially titled Bad Boys: Ride or Die) has been revealed, offering audiences an idea of when the Sony Pictures film will begin streaming.
First released in theaters on June 7 and directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the fourth film in the Bad Boys franchise reunited Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, whose characters find themselves on the run.
[ New Bad Boys 2024 Movie: Ride or Die Reviews - Critics Share Strong First Reactions ]
Bad Boys 4 Online Release Date Revealed
According to WhenToStream on X (formerly Twitter), Bad Boys: Ride or Die becomes available on digital storefronts on Tuesday, July 23.
This marks a 46-day window between the buddy cop's theatrical debut and its online release date, matching Sony Pictures' The Garfield Movie, which also followed a 46-day theater to digital release timeline.
However, this particular theatrical-to-digital time span falls somewhere in the middle in terms of most Sony Pictures films.
For instance, 62 days separated Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's theatrical debut and its digital release. Meanwhile, Madame Web was only in theaters for 30 days before becoming available to purchase.
Here is a list of other recent Sony Pictures films and their theatrical-to-digital windows:
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: June 2, 2023 - August 8, 2023 (62 days)
- No Hard Feelings: June 23, 2023 - August 15, 2023 (53 days)
- The Equalizer 3: September 1, 2023 - October 3, 2023 (32 days)
- Anyone But You: December 22, 2023 - February 20, 2024 (60 days)
- Madame Web: February 14, 2024 - March 15, 2024 (30 days)
- Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire: March 22, 2024 - May 7, 2024 (46 days)
- The Garfield Movie: May 24, 2024 - July 9, 2024 (46 days)
When Will Bad Boys 4 Begin Streaming on Subscription Service?
As noted by The Hollywood Reporter in 2021, Sony's streaming deal grants Netflix "pay 1 window" streaming rights for 18 months.
Afterward, the rights fall to Disney, who has "pay 2 window" rights to stream films on Disney+ and Hulu and to broadcast on its television networks.
The question now is when Bad Boys: Ride or Die will begin its 18-month run on Netflix, and previous Sony film releases may hold the answer.
For reference, the following is a list of past Sony productions and their various release dates:
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse:
- Theatrical: June 2, 2023
- Digital: August 8, 2023 (62 days after theatrical)
- Netflix: October 31, 2023 (151 days after theatrical)
- No Hard Feelings:
- Theatrical: June 23, 2023
- Digital: August 15, 2023 (53 days after theatrical)
- Netflix: October 22, 2023 (121 days after theatrical)
- The Equalizer 3:
- Theatrical: September 1, 2023
- Digital: October 3, 2023 (32 days after theatrical)
- Netflix: January 1, 2024 (122 days after theatrical)
- Anyone But You:
- Theatrical: December 22, 2023
- Digital: February 20, 2024 (60 days after theatrical)
- Netflix: April 23, 2024 (123 days after theatrical)
- Madame Web:
- Theatrical: February 14, 2024
- Digital: March 15, 2024 (30 days after theatrical)
- Netflix: May 14, 2024 (90 days after theatrical)
If Bad Boys 4 follows the studio's average 120-day gap between an online release and streaming, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence's action comedy will likely drop on Netflix around October 5.
Following Netflix's exclusive 18-month run, the film is then expected to arrive on Disney+ and Hulu around April 2026.
Bad Boys: Ride or Die is playing in theaters worldwide.
Read more about other Sony releases below:
Bad Boys 4: Why Did Theresa Randle Get Replaced?
Spider-Man 4 Release: When Will Tom Holland's Sequel Come Out?