Bad Boys: Ride or Die Online Release Date Revealed: When Will It Start Streaming?

By Savannah Sanders Posted:
Bad Boys Ride or Die Wallpaper poster

The online release date for Bad Boys 4 (officially titled Bad Boys: Ride or Die) has been revealed, offering audiences an idea of when the Sony Pictures film will begin streaming. 

First released in theaters on June 7 and directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the fourth film in the Bad Boys franchise reunited Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, whose characters find themselves on the run. 

[ New Bad Boys 2024 Movie: Ride or Die Reviews - Critics Share Strong First Reactions

Bad Boys 4 Online Release Date Revealed

Bad Boys 4 Will Smith and Martin Lawrence
Sony

According to WhenToStream on X (formerly Twitter), Bad Boys: Ride or Die becomes available on digital storefronts on Tuesday, July 23.

This marks a 46-day window between the buddy cop's theatrical debut and its online release date, matching Sony Pictures' The Garfield Movie, which also followed a 46-day theater to digital release timeline. 

However, this particular theatrical-to-digital time span falls somewhere in the middle in terms of most Sony Pictures films. 

For instance, 62 days separated Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's theatrical debut and its digital release. Meanwhile, Madame Web was only in theaters for 30 days before becoming available to purchase.

Here is a list of other recent Sony Pictures films and their theatrical-to-digital windows:

  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: June 2, 2023 - August 8, 2023 (62 days)
  • No Hard Feelings: June 23, 2023 - August 15, 2023 (53 days)
  • The Equalizer 3: September 1, 2023 - October 3, 2023 (32 days)
  • Anyone But You: December 22, 2023 - February 20, 2024 (60 days) 
  • Madame Web: February 14, 2024 - March 15, 2024 (30 days)
  • Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire: March 22, 2024 - May 7, 2024 (46 days)
  • The Garfield Movie: May 24, 2024 - July 9, 2024 (46 days)

When Will Bad Boys 4 Begin Streaming on Subscription Service?

As noted by The Hollywood Reporter in 2021, Sony's streaming deal grants Netflix "pay 1 window" streaming rights for 18 months. 

Afterward, the rights fall to Disney, who has "pay 2 window" rights to stream films on Disney+ and Hulu and to broadcast on its television networks. 

The question now is when Bad Boys: Ride or Die will begin its 18-month run on Netflix, and previous Sony film releases may hold the answer.

For reference, the following is a list of past Sony productions and their various release dates:

  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse:
    • Theatrical: June 2, 2023
    • Digital: August 8, 2023 (62 days after theatrical)
    • Netflix: October 31, 2023 (151 days  after theatrical)
  • No Hard Feelings:
    • Theatrical: June 23, 2023
    • Digital: August 15, 2023 (53 days after theatrical)
    • Netflix: October 22, 2023 (121 days after theatrical)
  • The Equalizer 3:
    • Theatrical: September 1, 2023
    • Digital: October 3, 2023 (32 days after theatrical)
    • Netflix: January 1, 2024 (122 days after theatrical)
  • Anyone But You:
    • Theatrical: December 22, 2023
    • Digital: February 20, 2024 (60 days after theatrical)
    • Netflix: April 23, 2024 (123 days after theatrical)
  • Madame Web:
    • Theatrical: February 14, 2024
    • Digital: March 15, 2024 (30 days after theatrical)
    • Netflix: May 14, 2024 (90 days after theatrical)

If Bad Boys 4 follows the studio's average 120-day gap between an online release and streaming, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence's action comedy will likely drop on Netflix around October 5. 

Following Netflix's exclusive 18-month run, the film is then expected to arrive on Disney+ and Hulu around April 2026.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die is playing in theaters worldwide.

Read more about other Sony releases below:

Bad Boys 4: Why Did Theresa Randle Get Replaced?

Spider-Man 4 Release: When Will Tom Holland's Sequel Come Out?

Sony Just Delayed Its Next Spider-Man Spin-off Movie

- About The Author: Savannah Sanders
Savannah Sanders joined The Direct as a writer in 2020. In addition to writing for The Direct's Star Wars, Marvel, and DC teams, Savannah specializes in the relationship between Disney's blockbuster franchises and the Disney Parks.

LATEST NEWS

TRENDING