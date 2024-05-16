Bad Boys: Ride or Die hits theaters in June, and critics are starting to share their reactions.

The fourth installment in the Bad Boys franchise, Bad Boys: Ride or Die stars the likes of Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, and Vanessa Hudgens.

The movie is directed by duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, and tells the story of cops-turned-fugitives needing to work together.

Critics React To Bad Boys: Ride or Die

Though Bad Boys: Ride or Die itself does not release until June 7, critics who saw it early have taken to social media to share their thoughts.

Film and TV critic Bill Bria effusively praised the new movie, calling it "a total blast." He appreciated how present "the strong emotional core of this series" is in Bad Boys: Ride or Die, despite the directors not "sacrificing any of its insane fun:"

"'BAD BOYS RIDE OR DIE' is a total blast. It’s crazy how Adil & Bilali have tapped into the strong emotional core of this series without sacrificing any of its insane fun. Smith & Lawrence bring their A-game, the supporting cast step it way up (REGGIE!), & shit blows up real good."

Bria continued in a response to his initial post, emphasizing how "impressed" he is by Adil El Aribi and Bilall Fallah's direction. He finished by saying, "It is a CRIME we cannot see their Batgirl:"

"I can’t say enough about how impressed I am with Adil & Bilali here. They execute some fantastic, glorious, absolutely wild shots in this thing (I have a feeling they were taking notes during AMBULANCE, given their drone work here!). It is a CRIME we cannot see their 'Batgirl.'"

Brandon Davis from ComicBook.com called Bad Boys: Ride or Die "phenomenal." Among other elements, Davis praised the movie's "innovative action beats," and said it was "the best time [he's] had at the movies in a while:"

"'Bad Boys: Ride or Die' is phenomenal. I love the Bad Boys franchise. This one raised every bar. It’s nonstop hilarious. Innovative action beats. So much chemistry with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. The best time I’ve had at the movies in a while. Absolutely loved it."

ScreenRant's Owen Danoff said it "might be the funniest" installment in the Bad Boys franchise. He shouted out to Dennis Greene, but did not explain why, instead teasing, "reasons I’ll let you see for yourselves:"

"Just saw 'Bad Boys Ride or Die!' The action is just as good as you’d expect, and it might be the funniest yet? Biggest applause(s) in my screening went to Dennis Greene as Reggie for reasons I’ll let you see for yourselves!"

DeMicia Inman of Vibe kept it short and sweet:

"Yall this was SOOOOO good wow. I enjoyed a lot."

Critic and entertainment writer Shanelle Genai said Bad Boys: Ride or Die is "a FUN WATCH" (in all-caps). Though "it has its serious moments," Genai wrote, "its overall goal is to ENTERTAIN:"

"Oh girrrrrrrl, this was a FUN WATCH!! The 'Bad Boys' agenda is alive & well, long & strong It feels good to have FUN movies in theaters, ya know? It has its serious moments when it needs to but its overall goal is to ENTERTAIN. Bring some escapism.. Cant wait to see it again!"

Critics Love Bad Boys: Ride or Die

These early critics seemed to have an absolute blast with Bad Boys: Ride or Die, which means great things for fans of the franchise.

The movie's fun tone and overall humor were praised across nearly all of these reactions, and the acting and chemistry seem to be the cherry on top. This reflects the energy the cast seemed to have while filming.

Despite the middling reception to the movie's first installment and the negative reception to the second, it seems that the positively reviewed third movie was not a flop, and the series can recreate that magic for round four.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die hits theaters on June 7.

