Almost one year after Bad Boys: Ride or Die, fans of the action-comedy franchise are eager for Bad Boys 5 to happen.

The franchise stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence as two detectives in the Miami Police Department, taking down corrupt cops, crime syndicates, and drug lords.

The franchise's last movie, Ride or Die, hit theaters in Summer 2024 to strong reactions from critics and box office glory, earning over $400 million worldwide.

Will There Be Another Bad Boys Movie?

Sony Pictures

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Will Smith praised the role of Mike Lowrey as an "absolute joy" but joked that if more Bad Boys movies are to be made, "these younger actors are going to need to do more of the stunts."

He went on to express how he does not want to be "one of those dudes who make sequels just because people will go," and any future Bad Boys movies will need to have "something to say" and a place to take the characters:

"So, as long as there's a reason — I never wanted to be one of those dudes who make sequels just because people will go. I want to make them because there is something to say and the characters have a place that they're developing to that will be interesting and fun to watch and maybe even a little helpful."

Smith's costar, Martin Lawrence, noted how he and Smith "have a great time working together" and teased his openness to more Bad Boys. He said that "as long as the fans want it," he will continue "trying to give them what they want:"

"We always have so much fun making these movies and you’ve got to give the fans what they want. Will and I have a great time working together, so as long as the fans want it and the demand is there, I’ll keep trying to give them what they want."

Specifically speaking on the matter of Bad Boys 5, Lawrence gave a non-commital "never say never," but was clear "it also has to make sense:"

"We’ll have to see. You know I never say never, but it also has to make sense. If the fans ask for it, you know we could be back."

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer confirmed to Deadline around the last installment's release that they "had discussions" about Bad Boys 5 but was clear its future would depend on Ride or Die's box office performance:

"We’ve had discussions but we want to see how this one did at the box office, and I’m sure we’ll have conversations this week."

Alongside Spider-Man and Jumanji, Bad Boys is one of the most successful film franchises that Sony has going for it. The last two action spectacles brought in over $400 million worldwide on budgets of $90 and $100 million, respectively, meaning they turned a rather respectable profit.

As Sony struggles to find much franchise success at the box office outside its Marvel IPs, the studio is bound to be eager for more from the Bad Boys. As Smith and Lawrence also seem to be all-in as long as the fans keep showing up and there is a story worth telling, Bad Boys 5 will likely be made.

Looking at when Bad Boys 5 could make its way into theaters, there was a four-year gap between the franchise's last two installments, released in 2020 and 2024. If the next Bad Boys movie follows a similar pattern—which it is too early to tell if it will - the duo could be back in theaters around 2028.

What Could Bad Boys 5's Story Be About?

After Mike and Marcus survived Bad Boys: Ride or Die and lived on to fight another day (find out who did not make it out of the fourth movie), many are wondering where Bad Boys 5 could take its Miami police duo if it happens.

Well, Ride or Die director Adil El Arbi told Screen Rant that a fifth movie has "got to go international" and leave the Miami setting behind:

"It's got to go international. We've not seen the Bad Boys in London or in Paris or in Asia. So, we're ready for it."

In a separate interview with Screen Rant, Bad Boys 4 co-writer Chris Bremner suggested that "Southeast Asia could be a really interesting area" to explore in a fifth movie, also noting Europe and the Middle East as possibilities:

"My opinion is worth very little, but I actually think Southeast Asia could be a really interesting area for the Bad Boys to explore. It has tropical elements like Miami that they've come to appreciate. Europe could be cool, too. I feel like we've been to parts of Latin America. We could continue to go there, but it feels like the fresh territory might be Southeast Asia, Europe, or something like that. Maybe the Middle East. That'd be very cool, too."

After Will Smith suggested the "younger actors are going to need to do more of the stunts," perhaps Bad Boys 5 could focus on that. The fifth movie could offer a swansong for Mike and Marcus while setting up future sequels and spin-offs that may turn attention to the next generation.

Bad Boys 5 has yet to be officially announced, but the first four movies in the action-comedy franchise are available for purchase.