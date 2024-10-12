Who Dies In Bad Boys: Ride or Die: Full List of Character Deaths

Bad Boys: Ride or Die, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence's fourth film in the franchise, did not hold back in terms of violence and deaths.

Directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, Bad Boys: Ride or Die came into theaters behind rave reviews, giving Smith and Lawrence another smash hit in this franchise.

El Arbi and Fallah turned a solid profit on Bad Boys 4, which surpassed $400 million at the global box office on a reported $100 million budget. Much of that success was due to the film's use of the same formula as the original, taking full advantage of its R-rating with language and intense violence.

Every Character Death in Bad Boys: Ride or Die

Ahead lists every major character who died in 2024's Bad Boys: Ride or Die, not including the dozens of unnamed goons and henchmen.

Detective Lieutenant Marcus Miles Burnett

Martin Lawrence

The movie's first act gives viewers a scare thanks to a near-death experience for Martin Lawrence's Detective Lieutenant Marcus Miles Burnett.

While celebrating his daughter's wedding to Dennis Greene's Reggie, Marcus collapses in the middle of the dance floor after going into cardiac arrest. He even runs into Joe Pantoliano's late Captain Howard, who was killed in 2020's Bad Boys For Life, in his head before Captain Howard tells him, "It's not your time."

Thanks to Will Smith's Mike Lowrey and medical professionals who administered CPR and took Marcus to the hospital, Marcus lives to fight another day.

Fletcher

John Salley

Fletcher (played by NBA champion basketball player John Salley) was first introduced in 1995's Bad Boys as a former hacker who was previously in prison. He then became a technician for the Miami Police Department and helped Mike and Marcus through the first two films.

Salley's character returns for a brief scene in Bad Boys: Ride or Die. In it, he runs an art gallery, and Mike and Marcus come to him for help.

While Fletcher assists them as discreetly as possible, he is killed when James McGrath takes him out with a headshot using a silencer-imbued gun.

Manny

DJ Khaled

Manny (known as Manny the Butcher) is a minor antagonist first seen in 2020's Bad Boys for Life, portrayed by Grammy-winning rapper/producer DJ Khaled. He owned a butcher shop and had connections to bigger criminals in Miami.

Bad Boys for Life movie saw Manny give Mike information on a primary weapons dealer before Mike broke Manny's hand with a meat pounder and left him handcuffed and in pain.

Manny returns in Bad Boys: Ride or Die with a vengeance, coming after Mike and Marcus at a strip club to pursue a $5 million bounty on the two leading heroes. Marcus drives a van full-speed into Manny, pinning him against another car before a gangster throws a flaming Molotov on top of Manny, and he burns to death.

Adam Lockwood

Ioan Gruffudd

Adam Lockwood (portrayed by Fantastic Four's Ioan Gruffudd) is a Miami district attorney pursuing a job as the city's mayor. Early in the film, he is also seen dating Miami PD Captain Rita Secada, who happens to be Mike's ex-girlfriend.

For most of the film, Lockwood helps Mike and Marcus uncover the secrets behind a drug cartel, with which Captain Howard is seemingly involved.

However, Lockwood is later revealed to be involved with the film's main villain, James McGrath, before Mike and Marcus use him as bait to get closer to McGrath. Lockwood is then the victim of arguably the movie's most brutal death scene when he's kicked into an alligator pit and devoured by the albino alligator, Duke.

James McGrath

James McGrath

Eric Dane portrays the main villain of Bad Boys: Ride or Die, James McGrath, a former army ranger turned DEA agent who became a drug lord and was forced to buy the cartel.

McGrath frames Captain Howard for involvement with the cartels after Howard's death, which Mike and Marcus learn before going after him. He's also revealed to be working with Adam Lockwood in his work with the cartels.

The end of the film sees McGrath holding Marcus and Mike's new wife, Christine, hostage at gunpoint on the beach. After shooting Marcus as a distraction, Mike unloads his entire gun magazine into McGrath, killing him with a headshot.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die is streaming on Netflix. Read more on a major Bad Boys 4 character who was replaced.