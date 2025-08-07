The MCU Just Introduced Its 6th New Black Panther On Disney+

The MCU just introduced its sixth Black Panther in Disney+'s Eyes of Wakanda. Many Marvel mantles have passed down from hero to hero, but few quite as much as Wakanda's Black Panther. The heroic title is held by Wakanda's leader, a member of the royal family who is granted super-enhancements from a heart-shaped herb and is charged with protecting the African nation.

MCU moviegoers were introduced to their first Black Panther in Captain America: Civil War through the late Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa. Following the actor and character's passing, the mantle passed to its current occupant, Letitia Wright's Shuri, but rumor has it Marvel Studios is teeing up a new Black Panther.

Thanks to Disney+'s latest MCU animated series, Eyes of Wakanda, fans just met the franchise's sixth Black Panther in Episode 4, "The Last Panther." These six superheroes have been introduced across thousands of years of Wakandan history from 8000 B.C. to the 24th century

Eyes of Wakanda's new Black Panther was, unfortunately, never named but was confirmed to be the African nation's queen in the 24th century. She introduced herself as The Last Panther since, in her time, Wakanda had been destroyed by an alien invasion from The Horde, prompting a time-travel trip to set things right.

The new Black Panther was played by The Princess and the Frog actress Anika Noni Rose and featured in her own Eyes of Wakanda poster.

The Last Panther marks the sixth Black Panther to join the MCU after her debut appearance in Eyes of Wakanda while details of the rest can be seen below:

Bashenga

Thousands of years before the main MCU timeline and even its earliest project, Eyes of Wakanda, Bashenga lived at a time when Wakanda's five tribes were warring over vibranium. But after a vision of the goddess Bast led him to the heart-shaped herb, Bashenga became the first Black Panther and King of Wakanda.

T'Chaka

Many years later, T'Chaka became the nation's latest ruler and Black Panther, who was married to Queen Ramonda and had two children, T'Challa and Shuri. During his heroic tenure, T'Chaka faced an assassination attempt from Ulysses Klaue and killed his treacherous brother N'Jobu. Unfortunately, he was killed in the United Nations bombing that was carried out by Bucky Barnes and orchestrated by Helmut Zemo in Captain America: Civil War.

T'Challa

The MCU's original Black Panther was the late Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa, who inherited the throne and Wakandan mantle from his father, T'Chaka. Before his tragic passing due to illness, T'Challa left a lasting legacy on Wakanda by opening the advanced nation up to global collaboration. While T'Challa only appeared in four MCU movies, he overcame some of the greatest challenges in Wakandan history, from Thanos' invasion to Killmonger's coup.

Kilmonger

Having lost his father to King T'Chaka, Eric Stevens vowed revenge against Wakanda and sought it by challenging T'Challa for the throne. After besting the Avenging hero in combat, Killmonger briefly replaced him as the Black Panther before he was ultimately defeated and T'Challa reclaimed his rightful throne.

Shuri

Marvel Studios had a Black Panther succession problem after Boseman's passing, which landed with Letitia Wright's Shuri as his replacement. The scientific genius and sister of T'Challa finally became Black Panther after her mother, Queen Ramonda, was killed during Namor's attack on Wakanda. Shuri is expected to carry the Black Panther mantle into Avengers: Doomsday and beyond as one of 61 MCU characters expected to join the 2026 ensemble blockbuster.

The Last Panther

Most recently, Marvel Animation introduced The Last Panther in Eyes of Wakanda as a far-future hero and queen from the 24th Century. After her era's Wakanda was destroyed by an alien invasion from The Horde, this unnamed Black Panther went back in time to restore a version of the timeline that saved her home, interestingly with major ties to Michael B. Jordan's MCU character.