F1 Actor Hints He Could Be Marvel Studios’ New Black Panther

One of the stars of Apple Studios' new theatrical blockbuster, F1, may have indicated that he is in line to be the new Black Panther star for Marvel Studios. After Chadwick Boseman's tragic death in 2020, the T'Challa character has not been utilized in any MCU project, and the subject has been a tough one for fans and the studio alike.

F1 star Damson Idris hinted that he may be taking over the role of the Black Panther for Marvel Studios. With T'Challa killed off in the MCU timeline after former star Chadwick Boseman lost his battle with colon cancer, recasting the role is something a large sect of fans have been pushing Marvel Studios to do. Now, comments from Idris may indicate that this is coming to fruition.

Damson Idris

Speaking with The Today Show while promoting the release of F1, Idris answered a series of questions with a "yes" or "no" response. One of the questions addressed speculation that he was in line to be cast in the MCU as T'Challa, pondering if he had had any conversations with Marvel Studios about that subject. Replying to the question, he groaned and then went back and forth between "yes" and "no."

Speaking with co-anchor Craig Melvin, Melvin commented, "By the way, the yes-no means yes," to which Idris quickly shot back, "Uh, it could mean no!" After another "it probably means yes" from Melvin, he asked Idris, "If they asked, would you say yes?" Idris' response to that inquiry has fans talking, as he did not hesitate in saying, "Yes."

The T'Challa version of Black Panther was killed off in the MCU in the opening moments of 2022's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, with Letitia Wright's Shuri taking over the mantle from her late older brother. However, rumors hinted that Marvel may look to recast the character for a role in either 2026's Avengers: Doomsday or 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars.

Will Black Panther Be Back in the MCU Soon?

Marvel Studios

The topic of the Black Panther's return to the MCU is a complicated one, as there have been no T'Challa-based stories from Marvel Studios in the five years since Boseman's tragic passing. However, even with Shuri helping the character live on, many fans have clamored loudly to see T'Challa brought back to the franchise so his stories from the comics can be adapted into live-action.

Rumors teased T'Challa being recast in the MCU since early this year, which would bring him back for his first appearance since 2019's Avengers: Endgame. Whether this is done through a multiversal variant or through an aged-up version of the young T'Challa introduced in Black Panther 2 is still up in the air. However, given that Marvel will likely want a T'Challa who can jump right into action, the multiverse option seems more likely.

This will also give Marvel a lot to think about for the upcoming Black Panther 3, which is currently being developed for a likely release date sometime after the end of the Multiverse Saga. That film is likely to keep Shuri's run as the Black Panther going while also introducing Denzel Washington to the MCU in an undisclosed role.

With Black Panther's future still so wide open in the next couple of Avengers movies and beyond, fans will be anxious to see if and how Damson Idris fits into the greater story, should it become a reality.