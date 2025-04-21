Marvel Studios Has Now Chosen Its New Black Panther (Report)

The rumor mill is heating up on the topic of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's next Black Panther.

Marvel's long-term plans for King T'Challa were derailed after Chadwick Boseman tragically lost his battle with colon cancer in 2020. Two years later, the studio was forced to pivot for the Black Panther sequel and bestowed T'Challa's kid sister, Shuri, with the powers of the Wakandan superhero.

Rumor Points to Another New Black Panther in the MCU

Marvel Studios

During the March 27 episode of The Hot Mic podcast with John Rocha and Jeff Sneider, the latter host dropped rumored intel regarding the future of Wakanda's protector, the Black Panther.

When Rocha asked Sneider whether Doomsday would include former Black Panther mantle bearers T'Challa or T'Chaka (both of whom are now deceased in the MCU), Sneider was quick to reply, "I think so."

After being pressed on the topic, Sneider was not as surefooted with his response, but he seemed firm in his belief for Marvel Studios' intentions for T'Challa going forward:

"I have no idea. I mean, listen, is there any distinction at this point?... It's not T'Challa I, it's T'Challa II. They're casting the son... They're casting the new Black Panther. I'm already sort of intimating who it was going to be. They made an offer to an actor who is now a superhero elsewhere. And there will be a lot on that person's shoulders."

MCU fans might remember Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's mid-credits scene; in which Shuri returns to Haiti to visit Nakia. It is there that the former Wakandan War Dog makes a surprising revelation: She has a young son, about five or six years old.

This boy, whom Nakia named Toussaint (Divine Love Konadu-Sun), is also the son of the late T'Challa. But as Toussaint tells his Aunt Shuri, "My name is Prince T'Challa, son of King T'Challa."

The young T'Challa was conceived by his parents shortly before the Blip, which took the elder T'Challa away from the world before his actual, in-universe passing in 2024.

So, suppose Jeff Sneider's words are to be taken at face value. In that case, Marvel Studios intends to bring Toussaint into the current MCU storyline in either Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars.

Not only that, but Sneider implied the character would be aged up to adulthood (or perhaps be presented as a Multiversal Variant) with a new actor approached for the role.

Sneider is a Hollywood insider, and as with most individuals of his ilk, his track record is hit or miss; what he said regarding the MCU's new Black Panther should be taken with a grain of salt.

Ryan Coogler, the filmmaker who directed both Black Panther films, is also in early pre-production on the franchise's threequel (read more about Black Panther 3's current release window).

It's worth noting that Coogler was a recent guest on The Breakfast Club, a syndicated morning radio show based in New York City.

During Coogler's guest spot, when the host told him that he "better not even think about recasting T'Challa," Coogler became noticeably flustered.

The director was tellingly evasive as he stammered through his answer. He ultimately brushed off the query, promising to discuss the matter "next time."

Whether either of the next two Avengers movies or Black Panther 3 will introduce a new Black Panther remains a mystery. In the meantime, Shuri, the MCU's newest hero to take on the role, was confirmed by Marvel for Avengers: Doomsday during its cast announcement livestream.

Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on May 1, 2026.