Black Panther 3 Gets Promising Release Update (Official)

Black Panther 3 is officially in development, and a new update clarified when the film will progress.

Marvel Studios delivered two tales of the world of Wakanda so far, one starring the late Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa and another that shifted focus to Letitia Wright's Shuri taking up the Black Panther mantle.

Ryan Coogler Turning Focus to Black Panther 3 Soon

Marvel Studios

During an interview with Variety on the press tour for Captain America: Brave New World, Marvel Studios producer Nate Moore was asked when Black Panther 3 will release, as it's been over two years after the franchise's last installment. Moore indicated some urgency on the project, teasing the threequel's production and development "soon" after 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars:

"We've had early talks with [Ryan Coogler], he's finishing up 'Sinners' which is gonna be an amazing film and then we'll get into it after that. But it won't be before 'Avengers,' that's our next big thing. Obviously, this year we have 'Thunderbolts' and 'Fantastic Four,' all on the road to 'Avengers.' But we'll get back to Wakanda as soon as we can."

Moore recently announced his departure from Marvel Studios, exiting in mid-March. However, he will still return to produce Black Panther 3, marking the first confirmation of the threequel.

As Moore stated, Marvel Studios won't have room for a new Wakandan adventure before the next Avengers movies, which will likely place it after May 2027. The studio has several untitled movie release dates for 2027 and 2028, and Black Panther 3 may slot into one of the 2028 ones.

Coogler has been preoccupied with developing his vampire flick Sinners with Michael B. Jordan, which will be released in April. Once that movie is out, the director can focus on writing and directing Black Panther 3.

Additionally, Gladiator 2 star Denzel Washington confirmed Coogler is "writing a part for [him]" in Black Panther 3 (something Washington apologized for spoiling). With that in mind, the filmmaker clearly has some ideas for where to take the Wakandan universe next before it becomes his primary focus.

MCU veteran Moore stated as far back as November 2022, around the release of Black Panther 2, that there are "ideas [they've] floated around of what a third film could be," but nothing had been decided yet.

Before bringing Black Panther back to theaters, the franchise director will deliver Eyes of Wakanda on Disney+ on August 6. The four-episode animated series will tell the tales of Wakandan warriors throughout history, fighting worldwide to recover dangerous and valuable vibranium artifacts.

T'Challa Will Likely Return in Black Panther 3 - Here's Why

Black Panther 3 will presumably be released after Avengers: Secret Wars, so the state of the Wakandan mantle could be quite different by then.

A rumor from insider Jeff Sneider claimed "the door is firmly open" at Marvel Studios to recast Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa. The insider went as far as to say that "an actor was actually offered the role this past fall" but chose to turn it down.

It's unclear whether Marvel Studios would be looking to recast T'Challa with a Multiversal Variant or somehow age-up his son, Toussaint, who was introduced in the Black Panther 2 post-credits scene.

Letitia Wright confirmed Wakanda Forever would initially feature two Black Panthers, Shuri and T'Challa, fighting "alongside each other." If a new T'Challa comes to the MCU in time for Black Panther 3, it wouldn't be surprising if it followed through on this concept with two Wakandan warriors.

The first two Black Panther movies are streaming on Disney+.