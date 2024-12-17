Marvel Studios Finally Confirms an MCU Sequel We All Anticipated Is Coming

One of Marvel Studios' biggest executives confirmed the development of a major MCU movie sequel that had been expected for a long time.

The MCU's immediate future is chock full of sequels, as six of the next seven movies on Marvel Studios' schedule are follow-ups to previous entries. On top of that, the seventh movie, Thunderbolts*, is being regarded as a pseudo-sequel to 2021's Black Widow and centers on characters from multiple other MCU outings.

On top of those confirmed outings, Marvel already teased plans for Shang-Chi 2, Doctor Strange 3, and more. Now, even with so much already on the MCU's plate, yet another sequel is on the books for an eventual release.

Marvel Studios Confirms Unsurprising MCU Movie Sequel

Marvel

A new report from Deadline has officially confirmed that Black Panther 3 is being worked on at Marvel Studios.

The report detailed Nate Moore leaving Marvel Studios after working as its vice president of production & development. In a statement, studio president Kevin Feige and co-president Louis D'Esposito called Moore "a fantastic executive and colleague" while reflecting on their relationship with him:

"Nate is a fantastic executive and colleague as well as a wonderful friend to all of us here at Marvel Studios."

While Moore will leave the company, Feige and D'Esposito indicated they will have "the good fortune of working with him in a new way" on a new Black Panther movie. This is the first official confirmation that Black Panther 3 is officially in development:

"He has been a core member of our team since 2010, and his influence will continue to reverberate in our storytelling. Although we’ll miss him a great deal, we look forward to watching what he does next while also having the good fortune of working with him in a new way on our next 'Black Panther' movie."

Black Panther 3 has been discussed internally for years, but this report is the first concrete indication that the movie is in active development at Marvel Studios.

What To Expect in Black Panther 3

Predicting what will happen in Black Panther 3 is something of a tall order, considering how far out the sequel likely is in the MCU timeline. Unless it goes into production quicker than expected, this film will not be in theaters until the very end of the Multiverse Saga or even Phase 7.

More immediately, Letitia Wright's Shuri is expected to be part of the massive cast being assembled for 2026's Avengers: Doomsday and 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars. After that, she will be back in Wakanda to lead her people, all while Nakia's young son T'Challa is built up for a possible role as a leader for the country.

One thing fans already know about the sequel is that Oscar-winner Denzel Washington is lined up for a role, although he recently apologized for spoiling his place in Black Panther 3 so early. His specific role is still unknown, but given his star power, he is sure to be a major player in this anticipated sequel.

Before this film, fans will see new Black Panther action in both What If...? Season 3 and the upcoming Eyes of Wakanda Disney+ series, which will dive into Wakandan history deeper than ever before. Now, the only thing fans can do is wait for new updates as one of the MCU's biggest franchises continues to grow.

Black Panther 3 is now in development at Marvel Studios, but it does not have a set release date as of writing.