Ryan Coogler's Next MCU Project Just Got Revealed

Major MCU collaborator Ryan Coogler's next official project for Marvel Studios was confirmed in a new report.

Coogler is best known for his work directing both Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and he continues to play a key role as he will serve as a producer on another MCU entry, the Ironheart series on Disney+.

When Will Ryan Coogler Return to the MCU?

Marvel

According to a report from Variety, MCU director Ryan Coogler is confirmed to be working on the recently announced Eyes of Wakanda series coming to Disney+.

This comes alongside his work as a producer on the upcoming Ironheart series after he helped introduce the character in Black Panther 2.

Previous reports noted that Coogler's production company, Proximity Media, signed a five-year deal with Marvel Studios to develop multiple Black Panther spin-offs within the MCU, which likely includes this new series.

What Will Happen in Eyes of Wakanda?

Eyes of Wakanda is set to highlight Wakandan warriors who search the world for missing vibranium artifacts, likely similar to the one that Michael B. Jordan's Killmonger and Andy Serkis' Ulysses Klaue stole in the opening moments of 2018's Black Panther.

This is far from the only animated project in the MCU that will include elements of the Black Panther world too, with an alternate universe version of Wakanda's King due to star in Season 2 of What If...? to close out 2023.

As for Coogler, he is rumored to be in the running to sit in the director's chair for Marvel Studios' biggest Avengers movie to date, Avengers: Secret Wars, although he had heard nothing of the topic while promoting his last MCU movie in late 2022.

And with many fans hopeful that he'll complete the Black Panther story with Black Panther 3 shortly, it's clear that Coogler has a place in the MCU hierarchy for as long as he wants it.

For the time being, Eyes of Wakanda doesn't have a set release date.