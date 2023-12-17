Ryan Coogler's Next MCU Project Just Got Revealed

By Richard Nebens Posted:
Ryan Coogler, Black Panther

Major MCU collaborator Ryan Coogler's next official project for Marvel Studios was confirmed in a new report.

Coogler is best known for his work directing both Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and he continues to play a key role as he will serve as a producer on another MCU entry, the Ironheart series on Disney+.

When Will Ryan Coogler Return to the MCU?

Black Panther in Marvel's What If Season 2
Marvel

According to a report from Variety, MCU director Ryan Coogler is confirmed to be working on the recently announced Eyes of Wakanda series coming to Disney+.

This comes alongside his work as a producer on the upcoming Ironheart series after he helped introduce the character in Black Panther 2.

Previous reports noted that Coogler's production company, Proximity Media, signed a five-year deal with Marvel Studios to develop multiple Black Panther spin-offs within the MCU, which likely includes this new series.

What Will Happen in Eyes of Wakanda?

Eyes of Wakanda is set to highlight Wakandan warriors who search the world for missing vibranium artifacts, likely similar to the one that Michael B. Jordan's Killmonger and Andy Serkis' Ulysses Klaue stole in the opening moments of 2018's Black Panther.

This is far from the only animated project in the MCU that will include elements of the Black Panther world too, with an alternate universe version of Wakanda's King due to star in Season 2 of What If...? to close out 2023.

As for Coogler, he is rumored to be in the running to sit in the director's chair for Marvel Studios' biggest Avengers movie to date, Avengers: Secret Wars, although he had heard nothing of the topic while promoting his last MCU movie in late 2022.

And with many fans hopeful that he'll complete the Black Panther story with Black Panther 3 shortly, it's clear that Coogler has a place in the MCU hierarchy for as long as he wants it.

For the time being, Eyes of Wakanda doesn't have a set release date.

- Related Articles:
- About The Author: Richard Nebens
Richard Nebens joined The Direct in March 2020, now serving as the site's Senior Writer and also working as an assistant editor and content creator. He started his journalism career as a hobby in 2019 and is passionate about sharing news and stories from the entertainment industry, especially comic book movies, comedy, and sci-fi. Richard looks to expand his knowledge about movies and TV every day, and he is eager to stay locked into the latest releases and breaking news at every opportunity.

LATEST NEWS

Is Venom: Along Came a Spider Movie Real or Fake? Speculation Explained
Every Marvel Show Releasing In 2024
Scary Stories to Tell In the Dark 2 Movie Gets Promising Update from Star (Exclusive)
Disney+ Percy Jackson: Camp Half-Blood Cabins & Gods Explained by Designers (Exclusive)

TRENDING

My Life with the Walter Boys Creator Confirms What We All Suspected About the Twist Ending
Dubai Bling Season 2 Cast: Meet the Real People In 2023 Episodes (Photos)
YuYu Hakusho Netflix Live-Action Cast, Characters & Actors (Photos)
Hulu Announces New Season of 1 Forgotten Marvel Show
Marvel Studios Announces New Release Date for First 2024 Show