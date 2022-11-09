Disney+ Developing Multiple Black Panther Spin-offs

Marvel Studios and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler are hard at work on multiple spin-offs to the Wakandan franchise for Disney+.

As the MCU continues to expand on Disney+, Marvel Studios has taken great interest in streaming spin-offs to its big-screen franchises. Following the beginning of a five-year overall television deal between Ryan Coogler's Proximity Media and Disney, Black Panther's Kingdom of Wakanda will be coming to Disney+.

Coogler has been working on a Wakanda project for Disney+ for some time now, although the latest indicates the series is still in the early concept stages. There have also been reports that Danai Gurira's Dora Milaje leader Okoye will lead an "origin spinoff series" on the service in the coming years.

But before all that, the Wakanda Forever director will assist in producing Dominique Thorne's Ironheart Disney+ series as directly follows her role in the Black Panther sequel. And as the Phase 4 blockbuser prepares to arrive in theaters, news has arrived on the Wakandan spin-offs in development.

Marvel Studios Developing Multiple Black Panther Disney+ Series

According to Variety, Marvel Studios is developing multiple Black Panther Disney+ spin-offs alongside Ryan Coogler's production company, Proximity Media. The Wakanda Forever director is also producing the 2023's Ironheart series that will serve as a direct sequel to the MCU blockbuster.

Previous reports have indicated Marvel Studios is developing two spin-offs to the Black Panther franchise - one focussed on the Kingdom of Wakanda and another exploring the origin of Danai Gurira's Okoye. Although the latest comments indicate the first mysterious project may still be very early in development.

Coogler also addressed the prospects of directing Black Panther 3 or Avengers: Secret Wars, saying that he "definitively [has] no idea what [he's] doing next.” Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige noted there have been talks with the director about a Wakandan threequel, but not tackling the Multiversal blockbuster.

The director added how his focus right now is on the release of Wakanda Forever, which he sees as his final obligation as a filmmaker. Coogler continued to avoid questions of his filmmaking future, but noted that he sees "some rest and family time" ahead next:

“It’s very difficult because you’re exhausted and emotionally spent, and I’m trying to give it all my full attention. After that, I’ll figure out what’s going on with me. But I think it’s going to be some rest and family time.”

In a separate interview with Variety, Marvel Studios producer Nate Moore hinted at the spin-offs by promising Wakanda Forever will leave "more opportunities to go back to Wakanda:"

"This world is expansive, and there are so many great characters. Beyond what happens with this film, there are more opportunities to go back to Wakanda.”

Moore teased that while "some ideas" for Disney+ spin-offs will involve existing characters from the Black Panther franchise, there are others “that would be completely new.” Although the producer avoided answering exactly how many spin-off projects are in development, he said, “there is no shortage of ideas, let’s put it that way.”

Black Panther's Universe Will Finally Expand... Eventually

Clearly, Marvel Studios is actively pursuing more stories in the Kingdom of Wakanda and from Ryan Coogler after Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. From what Nate Moore implied about there being "no shortage of ideas," there may even be more than just the previously reported two series in the works.

Among these projects will likely be the Okoye project, which will presumably feature other members of the Dora Milaje alongside her. But whatever other spin-offs Marvel Studios may be considering is truly anybody's guess, especially with talk of bringing new Wakandan leads into the picture.

Although Coogler will likely keep his focus on the Wakandan world, there still ought to be some steps outside of the African nation on the cards for him. Just as he is currently producing Ironheart as a direct sequel to Black Panther 2, perhaps a project starring Tenoch Huerta's Namor may also be on the cards for him.

But with Coogler having been preoccupied with Black Panther 2 and Ironheart, fans may be waiting a while before any of these spin-offs come to fruition. This painful wait would only be furthered if the filmmaker does follow through on his plan to take a well-earned break next to spend time with friends and family.

There's also the matter of Black Panther 3, as the projected insane box office of Wakanda Forever makes it almost certain to spawn a threequel. But this may be placed on the back burner as these spin-offs become the center of attention, although the big screen could still appear across these shows.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters on Friday, November 11.