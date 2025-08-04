X-Men Star Calls for This 25-Year-Old Actress to Play the New Mystique

The star behind one of Marvel's on-screen Wolverines revealed the one 25-year-old actress is working in Hollywood who should definitely be cast as the MCU's new Mystique. Marvel Studios' take on the X-Men has been one of the hottest topics in comic book movie-making for years. Since Disney purchased 20th Century Fox in 2019, fans have long speculated about what the MCU X-Men movie would look like and who would bring to life iconic characters like Magneto, Professor X, Cyclops, and Wolverine.

A Marvel Studios' Mutant-focused movie is still likely a ways off (rumored to be a part of the franchise's post-Secret Wars plans), but that has not stopped people from sharing their myriad picks of who should get a part in the new super-powered effort, including some of the biggest names who have played these characters before.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, former Wolverine/X23 actress Dafne Keen suggested who she thinks could play the MCU's new Mystique.

When asked about who she thinks should appear in the MCU's X-Men project, Keen said she believes her Whistle co-star Sophie Nélisse "should play Mystique:"

"I have been saying that I think she should play mystique. I think she would be a great Mystique...I think she'd be good. Someone cast her."

Showtime

Nélisse (who was standing right beside her during the interview) chimed in, hearing this, remarking, "I'm manifesting that for myself:"

"I'm manifesting that for myself. See, I'm already wearing blue."

Nélisse is a Canadian actress best known to most audiences for her work as young Shauna Shipman in Showtime's Yellowjackets. The 25-year-old star has been acting since her early teens, starring in titles like The History of Love, Endorphine, and the acclaimed film adaptation of The Book Thief.

An MCU X-Men film has been confirmed to be in development; however, casting information as well as an eventual release have not been made public. All fans know is that the movie is actively being worked on, and Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier is set to helm the project.

Is Sophie Nélisse a Good Pick For the MCU X-Men?

Marvel Comics

Even if she is co-stars with the Marvel Wolverine actress, Dafne Keen, Sophie Nélisse has a strong name to throw out for a potential role in the MCU's X-Men project.

Nélisse has become one of the hottest names coming out of Yellowjackets, a show that has already been used as a springboard for some of the fast-rising young stars working in Hollywood. So, Marvel would be smart to hitch its trailer to the 25-year-old, throwing her into the super-powered fray with a role such as Mystique.

Age is the only problem some may have with the idea of the Yellowjackets star playing Mystique. Much of the conversation surrounding the MCU's X-Men project has been that the brand wants to skew younger with its cast, being able to build around them over the next decade or so.

Even though Nélisse is 25 now, by the time the MCU X-Men movie is still several years off. So, the actress could be bordering on 30 by the time the film ever sees the light of day.

Luckily, though, that 'younger bent' will likely be primarily focused on the X-Men themselves. Mystique has often been seen as one of the more adult characters in various iterations of the marvelous mutant team. That means, someone like Nélisse (who is still young, but not too young) could work for a role like the iconic Marvel Comics shapeshifter.