Disney+'s Black Panther Spin-Off Gets New Working Title (Report)

A new rumor has seemingly revealed the working title for Disney+'s Black Panther spin-off series set in the kingdom of Wakanda.

Fans have known a Black Panther spin-off exploring Wakanda was coming the MCU on Disney+ ever since director Ryan Coogler's Proximity Media production company entered a five-year exclusive television deal with Disney in early 2021.

But with Coogler's focus having been dead-set on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the spin-off has been revealed to be "not as far along as people want it to be" as the Marvel Studios and the filmmaker continue to float ideas.

Marvel Studios and Proximity Media are said to be developing multiple spin-offs for streaming, with Ironheart coming first as a direct sequel to Black Panther 2. There are expected to be at least two further series on the way including one exploring more of Wakanda and an "origin spinoff series" for Danai Gurira's Okoye.

Disney+'s Wakanda Series Receives Working Title

Marvel

According to an exclusive report from The Cosmic Circus, one of Marvel Studios' Black Panther Disney+ spin-off series is being developed with the working title of Golden City under a production company called Maglev Train Productions that was first registered in Summer 2021.

The production company takes its name from the Maglev Train system that runs underneath Wakanda. The Golden City is the name of Wakanda's capital city, founded by the Golden Tribe, also known as Birnin Zana.

Previous reports revealed Marvel Studios is collaborating with Black Panther director Ryan Coogler on multiple spin-offs for Disney+. The filmmaker's production company Proximity Media is currently under a “five-year overall exclusive television deal” with Disney that began in February 2021.

Marvel Studios develops each of its projects under a unique production company while each movie, series, and special, usually receive a working title that will not ultimately be the name of the release. For example, Daredevil: Born Again is being developed under Blind Faith Productions with the working title of Out the Kitchen.

What Will Black Panther's Disney+ Spin-Off Be About?

Marvel Studios projects have operated under some strange working titles over the years, many of which have had almost no relation to the story or characters. So, the Black Panther Disney+ spin-off operating under the working title of Golden City shouldn't be taken as a guarantee that the capital city will be a focus.

The Golden City was originally founded by the Golden Tribe, to which T'Challa, Shuri, and Ramonda belong. Although it's unlikely any of those usual Black Panther leads will star in the spin-off, perhaps M'Baku could now that he has seemingly taken over the Wakandan throne after Black Panther 2.

Interestingly, the Golden Tribe was first formed around Bashenga - the first Black Panther and King of Wakanda - who many fans have been calling to lead his own Disney+ prequel series. In fact, impressive fan-made concept art for a Bashenga series featuring Star Wars' John Boyega went viral just a few months ago.

Then again, when Marvel Studios producer Nate Moore was talking about the spin-off back in November, the project was "not as far along as people want it to be" and noted they were still talking to Ryan Coogler about some "great ideas." So, perhaps the premise of the series has not even been fully decided yet.

Just because the production company for the spin-off was first registered in Summer 2021, fans shouldn't take that as an indication of the project being two years into proper development. Up until just recently, Coogler's focus was entirely on Black Panther 2 and Ironheart, so his schedule is only just really opening up.

Black Panther's Disney+ spin-off series has yet to set a release date.