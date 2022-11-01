Disney+’s Wakanda Spin-off Gets Disappointing Update from Producer

As Black Panther: Wakanda Forever takes the MCU back to Wakanda, the Disney+ series exploring the kingdom has received some unfortunate news.

Disney+ has allowed the MCU to expand in new ways with sequels and spin-offs to the most popular franchises, and it will soon do the same for Black Panther. Director Ryan Coogler will be at the helm of a streaming series that dives headfirst into the Kingdom of Wakanda and its people.

Marvel Studios has also reportedly been working on a Wakandan spin-off starring Danai Gurira's Dora Milaje leader Okoye, detailing her origin story. For now, there has been no word as to whether these two Black Panther-inspired projects are the same or separate endeavors for Disney+.

Although both of these series were first uncovered some time ago, there has been little news on what's going on with them as Coogler has had his focus on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Ironheart. But finally, fans have some news on the status of at least one of them, and it's unfortunately not promising.

Unfortunate News for Disney+'s Wakanda Series

Disney+

Speaking to Collider, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever producer Nate Moore offered an update on the development of Ryan Coogler's Wakanda spin-off series for Disney+ that was first revealed in February 2021.

The Marvel Studios producer unfortunately only had discouraging words to offer as he revealed work on Black Panther 2 and Ironheart has meant the project is "not as far along as people want it to be," although there are some "great ideas:"

Because of the amount of time and attention that went into this film, and frankly the Ironheart show, that is probably not as far along as people want it to be, but there are certainly great ideas that we’re still talking to Ryan about. So, we’ll see how far we can get with it.

More also touched on the status of Ironheart - which Coogler will produce - and noted that production will conclude on the Disney+ series any day now:

"It’s nearly complete. I think they might be on their second to last day, if I’m not mistaken."

When Will the Wakanda Disney+ Series Release?

Black Panther fans will undoubtedly be sad to discover the illusive Wakanda series appears to have made no real progress since being revealed. Based on Nate Moore's comments, the project is still very much being conceptualized due to Ryan Coogler's understandable focus on Black Panther 2 and Ironheart.

With that understanding in mind, fans are likely still several years away from seeing Wakanda coming to Disney+. If the series even manages to make it into the Multiverse Saga, it almost certainly won't be until late in Phase 6, but the chances are far higher that it will end up falling in Phase 7 and the next saga.

Although there's a chance that the Wakandan project ends up being pushed further as Coogler has been suggested as a candidate to tackle Avengers: Secret Wars. Granted, the director has noted that possibility is not currently on his mind, but he may be offered the job is Wakanda Forever is as amazing as the reviews suggest.

Either way, progress ought to accelerate on the series soon now that Black Panther 2 is about to be out in the wild and Ironheart is wrapping up filming. As Coogler begins to piece together exactly what this project will be, fans should gradually learn more about the cast, crew, and story involved.

In the meantime, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters on Friday, November 11.