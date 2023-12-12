MCU: New Black Panther Disney+ Show Gets Officially Announced

Black Panther will once again take the MCU spotlight thanks to a new Disney+ show confirmed for development by Marvel Studios.

Along with the Dora Milaje's inclusion in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Disney+ has largely highlighted the Black Panther in animated form thanks to the What If...? series.

The late Chadwick Boseman delivered his final performance as the T'Challa version of Star-Lord in Season 1, and at the end of 2023, Atandwa Kani will give life to the younger version of T'Chaka in Season 2.

New Black Panther MCU Show on Disney+ Confirmed

Marvel

According to a Disney press release shared during the world premiere event for What If...? Season 2, the studio officially announced a new Black Panther-centric show for release on Disney+ from Marvel Studios Animation.

The series will be titled Eyes of Wakanda, as confirmed by Marvel Studios' Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation Brad Winderbaum.

The news came complete with a sizzle reel for the Wakanda-centric series, and the studio also delivered looks at X-Men '97 and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (the new title for the series formerly known as Spider-Man: Freshman Year).

Eyes of Wakanda will feature warriors from the hidden African nation as they search the world for missing vibranium artifacts that are sure to be dangerous in the wrong hands, as noted in the press release:

"'Eyes of Wakanda' was revealed for the first time tonight. Throughout Wakandan history, brave warriors have been tasked to travel the world retrieving dangerous vibranium artifacts. This is their story."

For the time being, it's unclear if this series is separate from the Wakanda series being developed by Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, which was initially announced in February 2021.

What Could Happen in New Black Panther Disney+ Show?

Looking at the title and description for Eyes of Wakanda, it appears fans will get the chance to dive deep into the nation's inner workings as its soldiers travel across the world retrieving and recovering stolen native artifacts.

These artifacts are likely similar to the vibranium weapon Michael B. Jordan's Killmonger and Andy Serkis' Ulysses Klaue stole from a museum in London, with the mysterious metal still being a highly valuable commodity worldwide.

It's still unclear whether this will be definitively canon with the live-action MCU timeline and, if it is, where exactly it will take place during both T'Challa and Shuri's stories in Phase 3 and beyond.

Realistically, Eyes of Wakanda could be set in a time when Wakanda is still completely hidden from the rest of the world, and it could easily be set after T'Challa opens the country's borders at the end of the first Black Panther film.

As fans wait for more details on the series, with Marvel Studios Animation still working through some major changes behind closed doors, this series hopes to add a new layer of intrigue to this exciting sect of the Marvel Universe.

Eyes of Wakanda currently does not have a release date.