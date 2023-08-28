Marvel Releases Historic MCU Timeline Trailer

From the birth of the Celestials to the cracking of the Multiverse, Marvel has released a historic trailer outlining the release of the first official MCU timeline.

For years fans of the franchise have only had two resources to go off of for telling where things took place in Marvel Studios' super-powered narrative tapestry, what actually took place in the movies/TV shows, and the ever-growing Disney+ timeline order list on the streaming service.

But these will only take audiences so far, only outlining the order of specific titles in the MCU, but not the actual sequence of events happening in the universe.

A Historic Move for the MCU

Marvel

Marvel has released a new trailer for the historic unveiling of the MCU timeline for the very first time.

A sneak peek at the upcoming book, The Marvel Cinematic Universe: An Official Timeline, which will break new ground for the franchise, breaking down the beat-by-beat happenings of the franchise from the very beginning of time all the way up to the latest events from Phases 4 and 5.

Marvel

In the teaser, Marvel Studios executive Brad Winderbaum emphasized the historic nature of the new book, remarking, "It's the first time we are officially laying out the timeline:"

"It's the first time we are officially laying out the timeline. It's incredible once it's all layed out how inter-connected and how sealess it actually is."

Marvel

Written by Rebecca Theodore-Vachon, Amy Ratcliffe, and Anthony Breznican, The Marvel Cinematic Universe: An Official Timeline is due out in bookstores this October, allowing fans to comb over the fine details of the franchise like never before.

See the full trailer below:

Why the MCU Timeline Release Is Such a Big Deal

For fairweather fans or those who have not devoted themselves to the world of the MCU, this official timeline release may not seem like a big deal; however, the Marvel Studios aficionados will be itching to get their hands on this historic new document.

Since the beginning of the cinematic universe, MCU faithful have spent hours breaking down when particular events take place in the franchise.

Many-a-debate have come up because of these conversations about where and when things actually happened on the sacred timeline, and now there will be answers.

This is the kind of resource die-hard fans have been waiting for, as Marvel Studios allows an unprecedented peek behind the curtain.

What will be interesting to see is if any new information will be revealed because of this unparalleled timeline reveal.

As a part of the trailer, author Anthony Breznican explained, the timeline "takes every story, takes every show," but - most interestingly - "takes every reference to something that's happened to the past, even if it's not shown on screen."

What this "even if it's not shown on screen" means remains unclear, but surely there will be some gold nuggets to find in the book when it is officially released.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe: An Official Timeline will be released on October 24.