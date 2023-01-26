Marvel Studios Releases Gorgeous 2023 MCU Timeline Cover (Official)

A new MCU timeline book set to hit shelves in September of 2023 just released a new Avengers-filled cover.

Marvel Studios The Marvel Cinematic Universe: An Official Timeline was announced just before the new year was reigned in.

For many fans, this will not only be an entertaining read but could clear up any confusion on the MCU's current timeline since Phase 4 began.

The easiest way to keep track of Marvel Studios' quickly-expanding timeline is through Disney+. The streaming service most recently updated the 43-project calendar with The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special as the most recent entry in the MCU.

However, later this year, there will be a one-stop shop that'll explain the progression of the MCU in great detail.

The Direct

The first cover of Marvel Studios The Marvel Cinematic Universe: An Official Timeline has officially been added to its pre-order listing.

Heroes like Iron Man, Captain America (Sam Wilson), Captain Marvel, and Shang-Chi are all featured. Joining them are villains Thanos and Scarlet Witch from Avengers: Infinity War and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, respectively.

DK

As stated in the upper right corner, this cover is not final and fans that have pre-order their copy should expect a different variation when it releases on September 5.

The fact-filled book is being published by DK, costs $50 USD, and will be 320 pages. This full timeline will cover "from before the Big Bang to the Blip and beyond."

The full synopsis is described as follows:

"The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is vast, incredibly varied, and richly complex. Different worlds, different timelines, countless characters. This is the guide to that universe. Created in close collaboration with Marvel Studios, it will answer the biggest questions: what happened, when, where, and why."

The Far Reach of the MCU Timeline

During the events of Avengers: Endgame, many in-universe years were confirmed to be the same as when the films were released.

This helped paint a clearer picture for audiences and give an accurate sense of how time has passed in the MCU.

Heading into Phase 4, the idea of the movies taking place during the same real-world years as Marvel Studios pushed its universe several years into the future.

To make matters worse, once Phase 4 began with several TV shows on Disney+ and films released theatrically, it became even more difficult to understand the flow of time within the universe. Especially considering a series like Loki takes place completely outside of any timeline.

Besides obvious story progressions like Multiverse of Madness happening after WandaVision and Spider-Man: No Way Home, a lot of Marvel's recent projects stand alone with little universe-building interference.

A book like Marvel Studios The Marvel Cinematic Universe: An Official Timeline could help fans understand the most recent years in the cinematic universe, while also gaining deep knowledge of thousands of years ago.