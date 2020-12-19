Marvel Confirms Black Panther Star Chadwick Boseman For Multiple Episodes of MCU's What If...?

The imagination of fans ran wild when an animated series called What If...? was announced by Marvel Studios, boasting the return of many of the characters' original actors. The show even became one of the most demanded on Disney+.

The first publicly-released footage from the show featured T'Challa sporting Star Lord's iconic helmet for an episode. However, after the passing of Chadwick Boseman, fans became unsure whether the actor had recorded his lines for the character before his passing.

Entertainment insider Daniel Richtman previously tweeted that Chadwick Boseman had indeed finished recording his lines for What If...?, which has now been confirmed by Kevin Feige, along with additional news of Boseman's involvement in other episodes of the animated series.

CONFIRMATION

In the latest issue of Emmy, a page summarizes most of Marvel Studios' Disney+ shows that are planning to release next year, including What If...?, Marvel Studios' first animated show. The description boasts about many of the original actors coming back to voice their characters, including Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige shares that the series will present "all sorts of stories [Marvel] couldn't explore through live action."

Feige is also quoted saying, “[Chadwick Boseman] came in about four times and recorded numerous episodes... In hindsight, it's very moving.”

WHAT THIS MEANS

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, which was the last project that Chadwick Boseman had worked on before his death, was released on Netflix on December 18, 2020. Now, What If...? will seemingly be the last released performance from the actor, who likely recorded his lines about a year ago. It is bittersweet that audiences will be hearing Chadwick Boseman again as T'Challa.

Kevin Feige says that Boseman recorded for numerous episodes in four recording sessions, so T'Challa will appear outside his own episode, in which he switches places with Peter Quill/Star-Lord. Keep in mind that just because Boseman only had four recording sessions mean doesn't that he's only in four episodes. It could be quite possible that Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa will have an appearance in most of its episodes, even if they might be small. Regardless, it will be great to hear Boseman as the Black Panther again, even in animated form, one last time.