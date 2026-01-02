Disney+ Just Replaced the Final Show In the Star Wars Timeline

Disney+ subtly replaced the final show in the Star Wars timeline following a confirmed report of its placement within the galaxy far, far away's grand scheme of events. The Star Wars franchise introduced a plethora of stories over the years, some of which jumped forward and backward in time. The Acolyte is a good example, as it is set during the High Republic era, whereas other future projects, such as Star Wars: Starfighter and the Rey-focused Jedi movie, are set after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. A report has now revealed a project that extends far beyond the final Star Wars Skywalker Saga trilogy movie.

Polygon confirmed in a report that The Ninth Jedi from Star Wars: Visions Season 1 is set "a thousand years" after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, at a time when the Jedi Order has become nearly extinct.

Its sequel, Child of Hope from Visions Season 3, takes place "less than a year" after the events of The Ninth Jedi, meaning that it is the last (non-canon) series and episode on the Star Wars timeline and therefore replaces its predecessor as the further out Star Wars episode on the timeline.

Star Wars

The outlet pointed out that The Child of Hope is designed to "bridge the gap" between The Ninth Jedi and the upcoming limited series, Star Wars Visions Presents: The Ninth Jedi, scheduled for 2026. As a result of the strong connective tissues between the projects, Polygon noted that Lucasfilm was heavily involved in the production of the limited series.

For the uninitiated, The Ninth Jedi follows the story of Kara, the daughter of a legendary sabersmith named Lah Zhima, who delivers newly forged lightsabers to a planetary ruler named Margrave Juro.

In this timeline, Force-sensitive individuals are rare and hunted, but Juro sought to restore the Jedi Order by equipping them with lightsabers. However, several of the recruited Jedi turned out to be Sith infiltrators. As chaos ensued, Kara awakened her Force potential, eventually joining Juro's cause as the ninth Jedi.

Meanwhile, in Child of Hope, Kara's story continues as she searches for her father while evading menacing Jedi hunters. While it is not canon, Child of Hope, being the farthest-forward story in the Star Wars timeline, is significant because it offers a sneak peek of what happens to the galaxy in the far future after Rey triumphs over Emperor Palpatine in Rise of the Skywalker.

Every Major Star Wars TV Series Set Toward the End of the Timeline

The Mandalorian

Star Wars

The Mandalorian's placement in the timeline falls under the umbrella of the New Republic era, as outlined in the official Star Wars era breakdown. The series chronicles the state of the galaxy following the Empire's defeat at the hands of Luke Skywalker and the Rebel Alliance.

While they experienced a massive downfall, The Mandalorian confirmed that there are still dangerous Imperial remnants lurking in the shadows, hinting that the rise of the First Order (seen in the sequel trilogy) is imminent.

The Book of Boba Fett

Star Wars

Another project under the New Republic era of stories (aka the Mandoverse) is The Book of Boba Fett.

Set primarily 9 ABY (nine years after the Battle of Yavin) and five years after Return of the Jedi, the series follows the story of Boba Fett and Fennec Shand as they take over the criminal empire of Tatooine from Jabba the Hutt while also continuing the journey of Din Djarin and his eventual reunion with Grogu.

Ahsoka

Star Wars

Ahsoka is an essential piece in the timeline puzzle of the New Republic era because it highlights the return of Grand Admiral Thrawn, a potential key figure in the Empire's reorganization into the First Order.

Aside from Thrawn's return, Ahsoka also showed the political instability of the New Republic and the galaxy's vulnerability, and these cracks are crucial in their eventual downfall in the sequel trilogy.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

Star Wars

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Episode 1 outright confirmed that it is set after the fall of the Empire, which falls within the same timeline as The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, and The Book of Boba Fett. The series offers a fresh perspective on the New Republic era as it showcases a different look at the lives of normal citizens in a post-Empire galaxy.

Star Wars Resistance

Star Wars

Star Wars Resistance is a Disney XD sequel series (considered by some as one of the least essential Star Wars series) that follows New Republic pilots and recruits as they uncover the growing threat of the First Order. This is the farthest-forward TV series in the official canon timeline because it overlaps directly with the events of the sequel trilogy movies.

Star Wars Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi

Star Wars

Star Wars Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi is a sequel to Child of Hope, and it is set to premiere sometime in 2026. Given that it is a follow-up, it will become the next final show in the Star Wars timeline when it releases. Aside from continuing the story of Lah Kara, the limited series is expected to introduce new threats and unexpected revelations about the Jedi and Sith in the distant future.