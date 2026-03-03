Legend of Vox Machina Confirms Major Time Jump in Season 4

When The Legend of Vox Machina (TLOVM) returns in Season 4, fans will find some time has passed since they last saw the mighty heroes. The series on Prime Video is an animated adaptation of the events from Critical Role's first major Dungeons & Dragons campaign, starring all the voice actors reprising their roles. The fantasy story is set in the world of Exandria and follows an unlikely group of heroes on missions to save their land from the forces of evil.

The Legend of Vox Machina has been a steady annual release for Critical Role (barring a year's break in 2025 for the release of the sequel series, The Mighty Nein). Prime Video recently confirmed that the fourth season of TLOVM will arrive on June 3, 2026, with three episodes dropping weekly.

Along with this, the studio revealed a new teaser and synopsis for the new TLOVM season, which included an intriguing tidbit: events will begin "a year after the Chroma Conclave." Additionally, the once-close group of heroes will find themselves "separated" in the new season, but will "reunite to take on an epic foe." This foe was also hinted at in the first teaser of The Legend of Vox Machina Season 4, as fans got a closer look at the fabled Whispered One (aka Vecna).

"In Season Four, we find ourselves a year after the Chroma Conclave. Vox Machina has separated, searching for love, family, and purpose. But as always, the call of adventure is a breath away. When a long-slumbering evil awakens to threaten the realm, they must reunite to take on an epic foe."

For fans of Critical Role's campaign, this time jump might not be all that surprising. There was a confirmed one-year time gap between Episode 94 and 95 of Campaign 1, which occurred after the group had defeated the Chroma Conclave. Similarly, Amazon's TV adaptation will follow suit, providing the group with a year's break after the Chroma Conclave arc.

Last fans saw the heroes in TLOVM Season 3, it did seem that some time apart was on the cards. Following Percy's resurrection, he and Vex remained in Whitestone to continue exploring their relationship, while the team's other couple, Vax and Keyleth, began their own adventure (with Vax hiding a significant secret from his friends). Meanwhile, Grog and Pike remained a dynamic duo, and Scanlan decided to make up for lost time with his daughter, Kaylie.

The Legend of Vox Machina features Matthew Mercer, Marisha Ray, Ashley Johnson, Taliesin Jaffe, Laura Bailey, Travis Willingham, Sam Riegel, and Liam O'Brien as stars and executive producers, with Titmouse providing animation. Season 4 of The Legend of Vox Machina will be the penultimate before the fifth and final season.

What Happens During The Legend of Vox Machina's Time Jump?

Prime Video

Vox Machina's time jump is coming at an obvious time, as there's less to see with the group split up on their own adventures, making it more entertaining for the show to pick up when they're drawn back together by the threat of the Whispered One.

As the synopsis alluded to, the group will individually seek "love, family, and purpose" during their break, but, as in the source material, it's likely their actions during the time jump will be addressed when Season 4 returns.

In Critical Role's campaign, it was quickly revealed what each of the characters had been up to over the year. Grog went looking for fights, Pike trained, Vex became an ambassador, Vax and Keyleth spent time together developing their relationship, Percy established the Chamber of Whitestone, and Scanlan was nowhere to be found. Despite their separation, the group did spend some of their year together on various side quests and adventures, and a few of them even opened a bakery together.

Seeing as the animated series has made several changes to Campaign 1's story, it's possible the characters will encounter different events during this time jump. This could particularly help to introduce Taryon Darrington, a major Vox Machina character set to make his debut in Season 4, voiced by Wayne Brady. Whatever the case, the time jump will likely be quickly addressed in Season 4's first episodes, as the show forges ahead on covering the lengthy Whispered One arc in its last two seasons.