The Legend of Vox Machina recently debuted its third season on Prime Video, but future episodes of the fantasy show may be in doubt.

Vox Machina adapts the first Dungeons & Dragons campaign from Critical Role, which sees many of the original cast members reprise their roles for Vox Machina, in which they recreate the adventures of their ragtag group of heroes in Exandria in an animated series format.

Season 3 of The Legend of Vox Machina premiered on October 3 and follows the group as they continue their quest to put an end to the evil Chroma Conclave.

Prime Video

As new episodes of Vox Machina continue to be released on Prime Video, it's raised the question of whether the fantasy series has a future beyond the current season.

Amazon renewed Vox Machina for Season 3 even before Season 2 premiered back in 2023, but a similar thing is yet to happen for a potential Season 4 of the series.

As noted by ComicBook, SAG-AFTRA production listings have revealed that Season 4, and even Season 5, of Vox Machina are seemingly in development. While it's not an official renewal from Prime Video, it is a promising sign that further seasons of the show have at least been discussed.

However, it appears that these seasons are not guaranteed. During Critical Role's Season 3 launch party for Vox Machina on YouTube, producer and cast member Travis Willingham suggested multiple times that another season is not set in stone.

During the launch event, Willingham confirmed the group is hoping to continue the series past Season 3, with aims to introduce Taryon Darrington who appears in Arc 4 of the campaign:

“We'll have to get enough seasons where we can get to Taryon, and he can sketch everybody naked, and then that would be great… So, everybody watch so that we can get a whole season.”

At another point during the show, Willingham doubled down on his calls for viewers to boost the numbers of the series, encouraging them to "Watch Season 3 as many times as you can, so they'll give us a Season 4."

This suggests that, despite evidence in the SAG-AFTRA listings, Vox Machina still needs solid viewership numbers on Prime Video to secure its future.

Will Vox Machina Season 4 Happen?

Vox Machina adapts the first Dungeons & Dragons campaign from Critical Role, which originally spanned 115 episodes on YouTube.

While the initial three seasons of The Legend of Vox Machina have covered a fair chunk of the story of Critical Role's campaign, there's plenty of content still to be adapted that could fill many more seasons of the animated series.

As with most streaming series and movies, Vox Machina's future will depend on its viewership numbers. However, it's worth noting that Vox Machina has always had an in-built fanbase thanks to its attachment to Critical Role, which has a YouTube channel with over 2.3 million subscribers.

The first season of Vox Machina was reportedly the largest Film & Video project to be backed on Kickstarter, earning over $11 million from 88,000 supporters, prior to its acquisition by Amazon.

All three seasons of the series have also gained perfect 100% scores from critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

While a project's renewal is never a guarantee in Hollywood, The Legend of Vox Machina has a solid fanbase and a foundation of success that is favorable for future seasons.

New episodes of The Legend of Vox Machina Season 3 release weekly on Thursdays on Prime Video.