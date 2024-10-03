Vox Machina is back for Season 3 with its central party (or cast) ready for another rip-roaring fantasy adventure.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video, this Dungeon & Dragons-tinged animated series takes the stories of the beloved Critical Role podcast and puts them on the screen on the back of its stellar stable of seasoned voice actors.

Season 3 sees the show's central party going against a threat like never before. As the dastardly Chroma Conclave seeks to destroy all that is good in Exandria, the Vox Machina team must overcome near-unsurmountable odds to save their loved ones and the entire world they call home.

Every Main Character & Actor in Vox Machina Season 3

Laura Bailey - Vex'ahlia

Laura Bailey

Laura Bailey brings to life Vex'ahlia, a half-elf rogue known for her affinity for draconian lore and her prowess with a bow. Vex'ahlia and her brother Vax'ildan lost their mother to a dragon attack at a young age and have been trying to carry on her legacy ever since.

Bailey is best known as Abby in The Last of Us Part II, Mary Jane Watson in PlsyStation's Spider-Man franchise, and Nadine Ross in Uncharted 4.

Taliesin Jaffe - Percival de Rolo

Taliesin Jaffe

Percival de Rolo (played by Taliesin Jaffe) is the resident gunslinger in Vox Machina's central party of adventurers. He is a human of royal lineage; however, a coup he witnessed at a young age has seen his name disgraced and his family murdered. He has ever since been on the hunt to bring his family to justice.

Jaffe's other notable credits include Mr. Mom, Street Fighter IV, and Hellsing.

Ashley Johnson

Ashley Johnson's masochistic gnome cleric, Pike Trickfoot, is back for Season 3 of Vox Machina. Pike is fond of all things violent, looking unassuming on the outside but being a wannabe harbinger of doom from within.

Johnson is a fan-favorite voice actor known for her work as Ellie in The Last of Us. She also appeared in 2012's The Avengers, Fast Food Nation, and Blindspot.

Matthew Mercer - Trinket & Orthax

Matthew Mercer

Matthew Mercer brings to life two different characters in Vox Machina. The first of Mercer's characters is Trinket, Vex's pet bear and companion. His other role is Orthax, the shadow demon who makes pacts of vengeance with mortals in exchange for souls.

Mercer can also be seen/heard in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Overwatch, and the Thundercats revival.

Liam O'Brien - Vax'ildan & Vorugal

Liam O'Brien

Like Mercer, Liam O'Brien brings to life a few different characters in Vox Machina: Vax'ildan and Vorugal. Vax'ildan is a half-elf rogue like his sister Vex'ahlia, on the hunt for the dragon that killed their mother. Vorugal, on the other hand, is known as the frigid doom, a ruthless white dragon and member of the Chroma Conclave.

O'Brien's cast credits include Asura's Wrath, Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children , and Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures.

Marisha Ray - Keyleth

Marisha Ray

Marisha Ray plays Keyleth (aka Keyleth of the Air Ashari), another member of the Vox Machina party. She is a half-elf druid on what is known as her Aramenté - a quest to prove herself worthy amongst the Ashari people.

Ray has over 70 credits, including LEGO DC Super-Villains, Star Wars: Battlefront, and Fire Emblem Heroes.

Sam Riegel - Scanlan Shorthalt

Sam Riegel

Scanlan Shorthalt (played by Sam Reigel) is anything but shy. This gnome bard has music in his heart and romance on his mind. Known for his musical prowess and constant innuendo, Scanlan never shies away from regaling the party with his tales of his carnal pursuits.

Riegel's other work includes Duck Tales, the 2003 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series, and Minecraft: Story Mode.

Travis Willingham - Grog Strongjaw

Travis Willingham

Travis Willingham lends his voice yet again to Grog Strongjaw. Grog is a hulking goliath barbarian exiled from his clan for showing weakness when confronted with killing a helpless gnome. Grog may love all things violent, but his heart of gold makes him different from other goliaths.

Willingham may be familiar to fans of the Avengers Assemble animated series, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Sonic Boom.

Stephanie Beatriz - Lady Kima of Vord

Stephanie Beatriz

Stephanie Meatriz voices Lady Kima of Vord, a halfling paladin the party crosses paths with in their adventures across Exandria. She is one of the franchise's biggest forces of divine good, sitting as a member of the Tal'Dorei Council and rallying the show's central party to bring down the forces of evil.

Beatriz is best known for working on such hits as Encanto, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part.

Eugene Byrd - Jarett Howarth

Eugene Byrd

Jarett Howarth (played by Eugene Byrd) is a human fighter and the head of the Pale Guard in the royal city of Whitestone. While Jarett means business with his signature crossbow, he is also known for being quite charming.

Bryd's resume includes appearances in 8 Mile, Sleepers, and Bones.

Esmé Creed-Miles - Cassandra de Rolo

Esmé Creed-Miles

Esmé Creed-Miles' Cassandra de Rolo is the only surviving member of the noble de Rolo family - that she knows of - and has been left as the leader of Whitestone.

Creed-Miles also appears in the Hanna TV series, Dark River, and Mister Lonely.

Aisling Franciosi - Kaylie

Aisling Franciosi

Kaylie (played by Aisling Franciosi) is the estranged gnome daughter of Sam Riegel's Scanlan Shorthalt. As revealed during a party celebrating Vox Machina saving her troupe of traveling bards, she is the result of a one-night stand between Scanlan and her mother. While she initially wants to kill her estranged father, she decides to let him live with the knowledge that he is a lousy father.

Franciosi's other work includes Stopmotion, The Nightingale, and the 2024 Speak No Evil remake.

Rachel House - Dohla

Rachel House

Rachel House brings to life Dohla in Vox Machina Season 3, a human who is jealous that Lady Kima and fellow member of the Council of Tal'Dorei Allura Vysoren are getting all the credit for taking down the killer dragon Thordak in Season 2 when she - and the rest of the adventuring party responsible - did not.

House previously played Grandma Tala in Moana, Topaz in Thor: Ragnarok, and Paula Hall in The Hunt for the Wilderpeople.

Kelly Hu - Anna Ripley

Kelly Hu

Dr. Anna Ripley (played by Kelly Hu) has had a recurring role in Vox Machina since Season 1. Like a cockroach, Dr. Ripley will do anything to survive. She famously tortured an imprisoned Percival de Rolo but has been set free from her crimes after helping Vox Machina in providing them information on the Briarwoods.

Hu can also be seen in X2: X-Men United, The Scorpion King, and The Orville.

Mara Junot - J'mon Sa Ord

Mara Junot

Mara Junot plays J'Mon Sa Ord, the leader of the Ank'Harel, the central city in Marquet. While she has a human form, she most often appears as a giant brass dragon.

Junot has also played in League of Legends, Netflix's Arcane, and Marvel Rivals.

Jennifer Karraz - Mistress Asharru

Jennifer Karraz

Mistress Asharru (played by Jennifer Karraz) is a merchant warrior in Ank'Harel. She was once the owner of the magic-absorbing cloak, Cabal's Ruin, and is now on the hunt to bring it back into her possession.

Karraz's resume includes credits on The Real Housewives of Westeros, Her Side of the Bed, and a 2020 Apple Watch commercial.

Sunil Malhotra - Shaun Gilmore

Sunil Malhotra

Sunil Malhotra's Shaun Gilmore has anything an adventuring party could need. This human sorcerer owns the well-known Gilmore's Glorious Goods magic shop and has provided plenty of useful items for the members of Vox Machina throughout their adventures.

Malhotra can also be seen/heard in Halo: Reach, Mortal Kombat 1, and 2010's Fair Game.

Sumalee Montano - Highbearer Vord

Sumalee Montano

Highbearer Vord is brought to life by the venerable Sumalee Montano. Vord is the headstrong and ruthless leader of The Platinum Sanctuary who refused to help the party in their quest to take down the Chroma Conclave's attacks of the last two seasons.

Montano has worked in Hollywood since the early '90s, with credits on Ghost of Tsushima, Gears 5, and World of Warcraft.

Lance Reddick - Thordak

Lance Reddick

The lat Lance Reddick plays Thordak, the leader of the Chroma Conclave and a fire-breathing red dragon. While he was previously imprisoned, Thordak has since been freed and will continue his mission to amass an army of dragons and take over Exandria.

Reddick tragically passed away in March 2023 and is best known for work in the John Wick franchise, HBO'ss The Wire, and PlayStation's Horizon games.

Cree Summer - Raishan

Cree Summer

Working alongside Thordak in the Chroma Conclave is Cree Summer's Raishan. Raishan is a green dragon who spews poisonous gas and can even disguise herself as other people.

Summer most prominently played Princess Kida in Disney's Atlantis movie and also voiced parts in Tiny Toon Adventures and Inspector Gadget.

Gina Torres - Keeper Yennen

Gina Torres

Gina Torres plays Keeper Yennen in Vox Machina Season 3. Yennen is the religious leader in Whitestone who secretly supports a rebellion to overthrow the royal family. It was recently revealed, though, that Yennen has actually been Raishan in disguise for an unknown amount of time.

Toress will be familiar to fans of Serenity, Suits, and The Matrix franchise.

Indira Varma - Lady Allura Vysoren

Indira Varma

Lady Allura Vysoren (played by Indira Varma) is another member of the Tal'Dorei Council and a human wizard. She and Lady Kima famously helped imprison the dragon Thordak, taking much of the credit despite being a group effort.

Varma's resume also includes credits on Dragon Age: Inquisition, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, and Game of Thrones.

Vox Machina Season 3 is streaming on Amazon Prime Video (read more about Vox Machina Season 3).