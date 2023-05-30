Vox Machina Season 3: Release, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far

The Legend of Vox Machina's early Season 3 renewal has led to even greater anticipation for the Prime Video series.

The animated series was well-received by fans and critics during its first two seasons, earning fantastic reviews all the way around.

Vox Machina Season 1 explored The Briarwoods aka Campaign One's first major arc while the sophomore season went on a deep dive into the Chroma Conclave story.

Amazon Studios

As part of The Legend of Vox Machina's panel at New York Comic-Con in October 2022, Prime Video, via Variety, announced that Season 3 of the hit animated series was greenlit.

The renewal came ahead of Vox Machina's Season 2 premiere, meaning that it has no release date yet.

Vox Machina Season 1 was released on January 28, 2022, with Season 2 premiering almost a year after on January 20, 2023. Given the gap between the two seasons, there's a strong chance that Season 3 will also follow a similar timeline of release, leading to a January 2024 or early 2024 premiere.

It is also likely that the show will be unaffected by the ongoing strike by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) since it is under the umbrella of animation.

Who’s Cast In The Legend of Vox Machina Season 3

Amazon Studios

The Legend of Vox Machina has a stellar cast, and many are expected to return for Season 3.

From The Last of Us voice stars Laura Bailey (Abby) and Ashley Johnson (Ellie) to Matthew Mercer (Ganondorf in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom), here is a full list of the cast of Vox Machina Season 3:

Laura Bailey - Vex’ahlia Vessar

Taliesin Jaffe - Percival de Rolo III

Ashley Johnson - Pike Trickfoot

Liam O’Brien - Vax’ildan Vessar

Marisha Ray - Keyleth

Sam Riegel - Scanlan Shorthalt

Travis Willingham - Grog Strongjaw

Matthew Mercer - Trinket

Cree Summer - Keeper Yennen/Raishan (likely to return after Season 2's ending)

It is unknown which big names will serve as guest stars in Season 3. In previous seasons, the likes of David Tennant (Jessica Jones) and Stephanie Beatriz (Encanto, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) had notable involvement as guest voice stars.

The Legend of Vox Machina Season 3 Plot Predictions

Amazon Studios

At last year's New York Comic-Con in October 2022, Matthew Mercer, who voiced Umbrasyl in Season 2, confirmed that Season 3 will continue the Chroma Conclave arc, noting that it is "a very long arc:"

“You’re talking about the Chroma Conclave arc. The Chroma Conclave arc is a very long arc. To try and adapt that into a single season is a very daunting task. We were trying desperately to figure out if that was possible. Thankfully, it’s not and we got greenlit for Season 3.”

In summary, the story of the Chroma Conclave arc is heavily focused on Vox Machina's battle against the dragons who formed the Chroma Conclave:

“After saving the realm from evil and destruction at the hands of the most terrifying power couple in Exandria, Vox Machina is faced with saving the world once again – this time, from a sinister group of dragons known as the Chroma Conclave.”

The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2 explored the team's quest to find the Vestiges of Divergence (powerful upgrades that help them in the fight against the Chroma Conclave).

After a tumultuous journey of self-exploration, the team managed to receive the much-needed upgrades that they need in order to be prepared for the final battle.

At the end of Vox Machina Season 2, an epic clash went down between Vox Machina and Umbrasyl, leading to many twists and turns. While Umbrasyl took most of the upper hand during the fight, the team ultimately defeated the dragon when Scanlan landed the final blow.

After celebrating their victory, Yennen reveals herself as Raishan, one of the dragons of the Chroma Conclave. Raishan unveiled that she wants to take down Thordak aka the leader of the Chroma Conclave, thus forming an uneasy alliance.

Season 3 is expected to explore the aftermath of Raishan's reveal and how the Vox Machina will respond to the unique partnership that they have with their former tormentor.

Given Thordak is played by the late Lance Reddick, it's possible that his role would need to be recast if the character will have a significant role in Season 3.

That said, Thordak seems poised to become the main villain of Season 3. Moreover, a major twist could still happen if Raishan decides to betray Vox Machina and reveal herself as a secret agent for Thordak.

The Legend of Vox Machina Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Prime Video.