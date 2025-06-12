The Legend Of Vox Machina Season 4 Gets Promising Production Update

Fans are eagerly awaiting Season 4 of The Legend of Vox Machina, and the series' producer recently provided a promising update on its status. The Legend of Vox Machina brings to life the first Dungeons & Dragons campaign of Critical Role, with all the actors appearing in the show to voice their characters. Following the end of Season 3, there is still plenty of story from the original campaign to tell, and progress is being made on bringing this to the screen.

There has been little news on The Legend of Vox Machina Season 4 since it was renewed in October 2024, but fans can rest assured, it is coming. Producer and star Travis Willingham confirmed at an IGN Live 2025 panel that "we're working on Season 4 of The Legend of Vox Machina" and that this was happening during Campaign 3 of Critical Role (which ended this past February). This is one of few updates fans have gotten regarding the new season since its renewal last year:

"It's a wild thing, especially for the multiple personality characters in our heads, to at times be working on Bell's Hells, and then we were also recording 'Mighty Nein' animated and we're working on Season 4 of 'The Legend of Vox Machina'"

Prime Video

Critical Role's second campaign, The Mighty Nein, is also being developed into an animated series at Prime Video. Willingham confirmed that recording for two seasons of the Mighty Nein was complete, making it likely that at least one of these seasons will be released before Season 4 of The Legend of Vox Machina:

"We’ve recorded the entire first and second season and we're going to hit all the moments you as fans and we as players and GMs want to see."

As the Critical Role animated universe expands, it's possible that fans can expect alternating seasons of The Legend of Vox Machina and Mighty Nein. However, The Legend of Vox Machina's past release schedule has resulted in every year having a new season of the show since it began in 2022. Given Willingham's most recent update that recording is happening on Season 4, there's still reason to hope it may be released in 2025.

The Legend of Vox Machina began as a Kickstarter campaign before Amazon picked up the rights to Seasons 2 and beyond. The animated series is set in the fantasy land of Exandria and follows an unlikely group of heroes known as Vox Machina on adventures and quests. Critical Role members Willingham, Laura Bailey, Sam Riegel, Liam O'Brien, Taliesin Jaffe, Marisha Ray, Matthew Mercer, and Ashley Johnson reprise their roles.

What to Expect From The Legend of Vox Machina Season 4

Prime Video

Season 3 of The Legend of Vox Machina left fans with many questions. After successfully resurrecting Percy (Jaffe), the group went their separate ways, which could have spelled the end of the series.

Thankfully, The Legend of Vox Machina was renewed for Season 4, and it won't be long until something new and more dangerous calls the team back together (which may have been teased by Vax's haunting vision). One of the next big foes for the group is The Whispered One, who was teased in the season finale, and will be familiar to D&D players as the big bad Vecna.

Beyond Season 4, fans can be hopeful that, if viewership numbers remain strong, a Season 5 of The Legend of Vox Machina will happen, as a SAG-AFTRA production listing suggested.