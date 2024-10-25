The Legend of Vox Machina's final Season 3 episode hinted at a dire path for Vax, but his true fate has already been revealed in Critical Role.

Critical Role's first Dungeons & Dragon campaign ran for 115 episodes between 2015 and 2017. After an animated series adaptation gained steam on Kickstarter, Prime Video stepped in to pick up The Legend of Vox Machina for four seasons, bringing the group's campaign to life on screen.

The animated series sees the Critical Role cast members reprise their roles as group of unlikely heroes, known as Vox Machina, who journey through Exandria putting an end to dark magical forces. While The Legend of Vox Machina has diverged at points from the Critical Role campaign, it has been somewhat faithful to its story over the three seasons so far.

Vox Machina Season 3 Hints at Vax's Fate

Prime Video

Warning - This article contains spoilers for The Legend of Vox Machina Season 3.

Season 3 of The Legend of Vox Machina wrapped up on October 24, 2024, with the release of Episodes 10, 11, and 12.

Episode 12 of Season 3 sees major consequences happen for members of the group, particularly Vax (Liam O'Brien). Following Percy's death earlier in Vox Machina Season 3, Vax finds a way to resurrect the gunslinger after realizing his spirit is trapped in Ripley's gun.

Vax consults with the Matron of Ravens who warns him that Percy can be saved, but that it will be a violation with the nature of death which will come with dire consequences.

Vax decides to defy the matron and is transported to the demon, Orthax's, realm. Once there, Vax is warned once again by Orthax that resurrecting Percy will result in Vax being forever changed, and that he will never experience happiness. Still, Vax perseveres and the group manage to resurrect Percy.

Prime Video

Later in the episode, when the group are saying their farewells, Vax sees a deathly vision of his reflection in a puddle, which depicts him as a decaying zombie. He then pulls down his sleeve to reveal a rotting infection on his arm, which hints at the consequences of his meddling with death.

What Happens To Vax in Critical Role?

Prime Video

To learn what happens to Vax in Vox Machina it can be assumed his character arc will be similar to that of his Critical Role counterpart.

In Campaign One, Vax dies (for the first time) in Episode 88, when he is eaten by a Kraken and subsequently fails three death-saving rolls. Grog manages to remove Vax from inside the Kraken and Keyleth transports his body to Vesrah.

In Episode 89, Vax faces the Raven Queen, but before she can welcome him into death, the group are able to resurrect him. The Raven Queen deems that Vax's work for her is not yet done and allows him to return.

Later, in Arc 5 of the campaign, Vax dies again in a fight with Vecna who disintegrates him, meaning he has no body to resurrect. Vax bargains with the Raven Queen who allows him to return for the sole purpose of defeating Vecna, requiring he return to her when the deed is done.

Vax's arc in Critical Role does ultimately end in death and this is seemingly being set up in The Legend of Vox Machina Season 3. However, whether Vax's fate will play out similarly in the animated series remains to be seen.

The Legend of Vox Machina Seasons 1-3 are now streaming on Prime Video.