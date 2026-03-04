Robert Downey Jr. Receives Special Disney Title Ahead Of Avengers: Doomsday Return

Robert Downey Jr. recently added yet another title to his legendary resume, as Disney announced that he would be taking on a special role within one of the company's most beloved experiences prior to his on-screen return to the MCU in Avengers: Doomsday. Downey Jr. was integral to the MCU getting off the ground and becoming the success it is today. Many thought his time in the franchise was over after his character, Tony Stark, died in Avengers: Endgame, but the actor will be returning to the MCU in December 2026 as Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday.

Recently, Disney officially announced that Robert Downey Jr. was named the godparent for the Disney Adventure. The Adventure is Disney's newest cruise ship in its fleet of ships within the Disney Cruise Line. It is also worth noting that the Adventure is the biggest cruise ship Disney has created.

Specifically, Josh D'Amaro, who was just recently named Disney's new CEO and will be officially taking over for Bob Iger on March 18, stated (as shared on the Disney website) that Downey Jr. "has guided audiences through unforgettable Marvel stories," and that he "is the official godparent for the Disney Adventure:"

"Our new ship continues Disney Cruise Line’s tradition of bringing great stories to life at sea, and we are honored that Robert Downey Jr., who has guided audiences through unforgettable Marvel stories, is the official godparent for the Disney Adventure."

Disney

Downey himself commented on his new title, saying that it "is an honor" for him "to be its godparent." The actor also hyped up the ship by saying "it's impossible to describe the majesty of the Adventure," and, once again, pointing out that it is "the largest ship in the Disney fleet:"

"It’s impossible to describe the majesty of the Adventure, and to be its godparent is an honor. As the largest ship in the Disney fleet, a gargantuan blessing must be bestowed … I’ll do my darndest."

Downey Jr. joins an extremely short list of celebrities who have been named as a godparent of a Disney Cruise ship. Every ship gets a godparent, but not all of Disney's ships name celebrities to be their godparents.

For instance, the Disney Wish ship's godparents are all past, present, and future Make-A-Wish children. Similarly, the Disney Treasure's godparents are all of the Cast Members (employees) of the Walt Disney Company.

The only other celebrities who have been named godparents of Disney Cruise ships are Mariah Carey (Disney Fantasy), Jennifer Hudson (Disney Dream), Patricia Disney (Disney Magic), and Susan Egan (Disney Destiny).

Therefore, Downey Jr. joins an extremely exclusive list and, historically, becomes the first male celebrity to be named the godparent of a Disney Cruise ship. The MCU actor is one of the most recognizable people in the world and has brought a lot of success to the Disney name.

What Does It Mean to Be a Disney Godparent?

Being the godparent of a Disney Cruise ship is a huge honor and something that is pretty rare. While it may only sound like a fancy title, the godparents have a genuine task that they must complete for the ship.

Before a ship's maiden voyage (its first time setting sail on the open water), the godparent of the ship has to christen it. Christening a ship means that it is receiving a sort of blessing, and that the godparent is wishing safety and good fortune to everyone on board.

Typically, the godparent christening a ship for the Disney Cruise Line includes a bit of a celebration or a party on board.

For reference, the Disney Adventure will be setting sail on its maiden voyage on March 10 from Singapore.