DC Studios Officially Reveals DCU’s 3rd Green Lantern Ring For Lanterns Series

DC Studios' new teaser for Lanterns revealed an official look at the DCU's third power ring (and it has a secret villain connection). The upcoming HBO Max series is set to offer a gritty, completely different take on Hal Jordan and John Stewart as they investigate an Earth-based murder mystery. Part of the expectations for these unique portrayals of the characters is the design of their respective power rings, given that they usually have character-specific tweaks.

DC Studios and HBO Max officially unveiled a new 11-second teaser for the Lanterns' trailer, set to release tomorrow, giving fans the first look at the DCU's third power ring, which appears to belong to John Stewart due to its cleaner, more precise aesthetic.

A closer look at John Stewart's power ring has revealed a series of concentric rings at its center, suggesting it serves as an official tease for a Justice League-level villain known as The Centre.

In DC Comics, The Centre is a sentient, living continent entity that embodies primal fear and can deliver extinction-level threats if left unchecked.

Hal Jordan's ring has already split the DCU fanbase due to its unique design. Aside from featuring the classic Green Lantern symbol, the ring is badly damaged with a golden outline and a green gem at its center.

It still remains to be seen why Hal Jordan's ring is damaged, but it's possible that it is due to heavy wear and tear from years of battle. Some have even theorized that Hal's ring may be corrupted, and he is not remotely aware of it yet.

Superman showed fans the first look at the DCU's version of a power ring when it introduced Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner on the big screen. This is a far cry from Guy Gardner's power ring, which appears more stable thanks to its sleek, all-green minimalist aesthetic.

John Stewart's more crystallized Green Lantern ring also stands out because it is different from the version seen in the Ryan Reynolds-led Green Lantern movie from 2011. The 2011 version used a consistently glowing Green Lantern logo that emanates throughout its black band.

Lanterns embraces the True Detective-style approach, telling a slow-burning murder mystery that could have massive ramifications across the DCU.

The series stars Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre as Hal Jordan and John Stewart, respectively. Joining them in the cast are the likes of Kelly Macdonald, Garret Dillahunt, and the returning Nathan Fillion, who will reprise his role as Guy Gardner. Lanterns is slated for a late summer release on HBO Max.

Is John Stewart's Green Lantern Ring Corrupted by The Centre? (Theory)

This official look at John Stewart's Green Lantern ring suggests he might be corrupted by the malevolent villain known as The Centre, given the concentric circles in its design. Given that Green Lanterns had been corrupted in other stories from DC Comics, this seems likely to add more tension to the mentor-mentee dynamic between Hal Jordan and John Stewart.

One of the powers of The Centre includes psychic link and possession of hosts with strong minds. The fact that John Stewart is a new Green Lantern in Lanterns makes him the perfect target to manipulate, and one that could cause chaos in the Green Lantern Corps.

However, others have pointed out that the inclusion of the Centre's design in the Green Lantern ring could simply be a promotional tool or a marketing tool for Lanterns. This could be DC Studios' way of subtly teasing the show's connection to The Centre before a full-blown reveal in the weeks leading up to its premiere. Either way, this strategy works because it keeps fans guessing.