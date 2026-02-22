2026's Green Lantern TV Show Finally Gets an Exciting Release Update

DC Studios made a slight change in its 2026 slate, and while it may seem relatively minor in the grand scheme of things, it could change everything for the upcoming Lanterns TV series. James Gunn and Peter Safran are still trying to establish the DCU with the franchise's 2026 releases. Creature Commandos, Superman, and Peacemaker Season 2 set the tone for the interconnected universe in 2025, and now, fans are looking toward Supergirl, Lanterns, and Clayface in 2026.

Fans learned that Clayface has officially been delayed to October 23, 2026. Previously, it was slated to premiere in theaters on September 11, 2026, but was pushed back by six full weeks. A specific reason for Clayface's pushback was not given, but this delay could greatly affect Lanterns and benefit it more than fans realize.

Lanters does not have a specific release date yet; it is slated for late summer on HBO and HBO Max. That means it will come out sometime in late July or August, with August the most likely month for the premiere. If that is the case, Clayface would be releasing right in the middle of Lanterns' run. Essentially, that could have hurt Lanterns, as many fans might have become more interested in Clayface, potentially overshadowing Lanterns.

However, now that Clayface has been pushed back to October 23, that means all of Lanterns' eight episodes will be released before Clayface ever appears. Since there will be no overlap between the two projects, each will get its own time in the spotlight, which could lead to both titles receiving more success.

It is also worth noting that, as of late, nothing but negative updates have surfaced regarding Lanterns' release date. For example, the R-rated Lanterns series was originally set to be released sometime in early 2026, and many fans thought it would be the next DCU entry, but it was ultimately pushed back to late summer.

Other reports and rumors have been concerning for Lanterns, as it still lacks a specific release date, leading many to wonder if it will be delayed again. However, since Clayface was moved farther into the future, it seems more likely that Lanterns will officially come out in that late summer window.

DC Studios

As mentioned, DC Studios did not give an official reason for Clayface's delay. Filming for the upcoming movie was already finished in November 2025, so it is not related to that. It is possible that the post-production team will need more time to prepare Clayface before its release, as the film will likely require extensive CGI and VFX, which could delay its release.

However, it is also possible that DC Studios simply realized that it may be more beneficial for Clayface and Lanterns not to overlap. James Gunn and Peter Safran are likely looking at every little detail when it comes to strategy, and at least on a surface level, it seems better for those two projects to have some time between them.

It is also worth mentioning that Clayface's new release date (October 23) is just eight days before Halloween. With Clayface being a horror movie, it could see a strong turnout during the Halloween weekend, especially considering Halloween falls on a Saturday in 2026.

The movie will undoubtedly have a strong opening weekend, but with Halloween being the Saturday of its second weekend, the project could see an extremely successful second weekend at the box office with little drop-off.

Overall, it seems as though Clayface's delay will do nothing but help Lanterns, itself, and the rest of the DCU in 2026.