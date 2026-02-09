James Gunn Just Fixed The DCU 2026 Release Schedule’s Biggest Problem

James Gunn's 2026 DCU slate just got better thanks to a recent release date shift. Having launched the rebooted DCU with three Gunn-created projects (Creature Commandos, Superman, and Peacemaker Season 2), this year will be the biggest test yet for DC Studios as other creatives lead the charge for Supergirl, Lanterns, and Clayface, with the blue brand exec stepping back to a producer role.

DC Studios officially delayed Clayface's theatrical release to October 23, easing the overcrowding problem in the DCU's 2026 slate. Before the delay, Clayface was set to bow on September 11, only 2.5 months after Supergirl takes flight on June 26, with a major HBO original in the DCU coming between them.

The gap between DCU movies will be filled by Lanterns' eight-episode run on HBO at some point in late summer. While an exact release date hasn't been announced, Lanterns' broad release window puts it premiering shortly after Supergirl and could overlap with, or end close to, Clayface's original September date.

DCU fans will have endured an over eight-month content drought between Peacemaker Season 2 and Supergirl. And yet, the notion of three projects with roughly 14 hours of DCU goodness releasing back-to-back-to-back across roughly three months always sounded somewhat overwhelming.

Fortunately, thanks to Clayface's shift into late October, Lanterns should have time to breathe and air its entire first season before focus turns to Gotham. Spreading out these projects will keep eyes on the DCU for a longer period while also ensuring Supergirl, Lanterns, and Clayface all get their moment in the spotlight.

Currently, Clayface will be the last DCU release until the Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow hits theaters on July 9, 2027, although most expect one or two of DC Studios' three upcoming canon animated shows will fill that void.

Clayface will introduce Tom Rhys Harries as Matt Hagen, an actor who turns to Naomi Ackie's Dr. Caitlin Bates for experimental treatment after his face is disfigured, turning him into the shape-shifting villain. The script was penned by Doctor Sleep's Mike Flanagan, while Speak No Evil's James Watkins will direct.

Delaying Clayface Was a Necessary Evil for Warner Bros. & DC Studios

DC

Notably, the release date once allocated to Clayface will now go to Warner Bros.' (WB) romantic fantasy Practical Magic 2, moving up a week from September 18. Beyond any DCU or Clayface-related factors, WB may not have wanted two movies releasing in back-to-back weeks and risking unnecessary competition.

Furthermore, just one week after Clayface's original September 11 release, the DCU epic would have been going head-to-head with Resident Evil, an adaptation of the beloved game franchise directed by Weapons filmmaker Zach Cregger.

Find out Zach Cregger's Joker-related pitch for his own DC movie, Henchman.

As an R-rated body horror that just so happens to exist in the DCU, Clayface makes more sense in late October, closer to Halloween. Mike Flanagan's involvement, combined with Batman-related brand recognition and strong word-of-mouth, could make Clayface the go-to horror flick this spooky season for even the dreadheads who typically pass on the comic book genre.

Ultimately, an extra month in the oven is never a bad thing in Hollywood, as it will allow James Watkins and DC Studios more time to refine Clayface. Beyond also giving the DCU slate more breathing room between projects, there are a host of other reasons why shifting the Batman villain spin-off was a smart move.