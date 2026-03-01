Pirates of the Caribbean 6 Producer Confirms Johnny Depp's Return as Jack Sparrow Is Being Planned: 'If It's Up To Me, He'll Be In It' (Exclusive)

Pirates of the Caribbean producer Jerry Bruckheimer set the record straight on Johnny Depp's return in the upcoming sixth installment of the franchise. Depp's involvement in the highly anticipated Disney adventure sequel - which has been in different stages development since the release of the fifth movie, Dead Men Tell No Tales, in 2017 - has been uncertain due to his public defamation case against his ex-wife, Amber Heard. Still, Disney reportedly wanted Depp to reprise his role as Jack Sparrow after he won the trial, but it was unknown at the time whether he would be the lead. In February 2026, a report claimed that the next Pirates of the Caribbean movie was being developed with a story focusing on Jack Sparrow's son, suggesting that Depp would be replaced as the franchise's lead character. However, this wouldn't necessarily mean that Depp couldn't pop up in Pirates 6 in a cameo or supporting role.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with The Direct during the press line at the Producers Guild Awards (PGA), Jerry Bruckheimer, who was attending the event as a nominated producer for F1, shared a reassuring update about Johnny Depp's potential return as Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean 6. Bruckheimer noted that he himself is still planning for Depp to appear, as "if it's up to [him], he'll be in" the movie:

The Direct: "There have been rumors swirling that new Pirates films are being developed without Johnny Depp. What are your thoughts on the idea of potentially leaving him behind and then passing the torch to someone new?"



Jerry Bruckheimer: "First of all, that's not true. No, no, no. Johnny... if it's up to me, he'll be in it."

Jerry Bruckheimer is the longtime, consistent producer of Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean film franchise and, as the only main-billed producer on every single one of the five released movies, he's been intimately involved in the development and production of each of the projects. As such, Bruckheimer has a massive influence over how Pirates 6 comes together and the decision-making process of how it potentially brings back Depp.

Seeing Johnny Depp return to the Pirates franchise would not only boost hype but also provide a satisfying bridge between past and future if the rumors that the next movie's focus will be on Jack Sparrow's son turn out to be true.

Still, it would depend on whether Depp is willing to return. In July 2023, Depp told People through a source that "anything is possible" regarding a potential return to the high seas in a Pirates of the Caribbean sequel, so hope is not lost.

In August 2025, Bruckheimer told Entertainment Weekly that he had conversations with Depp about returning as Jack Sparrow, noting that he thinks "he would do it," but it would all depend on the script.

The Direct also asked Bruckheimer about what impressed him the most during his legendary career as a movie producer. The long-running producer responded by saying that he is taken aback "any time you get a movie made," considering the "enormously complicated" process of making one:

"Look, any time you get a movie made, I'm impressed. And some of these films that get made are enormously complicated. That they pull them together again, I mean, it boggles my mind how difficult it is."

Bruckheimer also championed Johnny Depp's unconventional take on Captain Jack Sparrow. The producer's ongoing involvement in the sixth installment proves that he has no signs of slowing down, which is crucial as the Pirates franchise takes on a new on-screen chapter.

The clamor for Depp's return is more than enough reason for Disney to continue to develop the movie behind the scenes while also trying to convince the actor to make at least one more comeback.

Here's Why Johnny Depp's Return as Jack Sparrow Should Happen

Disney

Aside from reigniting fan interest, Johnny Depp's comeback should happen in the upcoming Pirates of the Caribbean movie so Disney can finally deliver a proper send-off to the iconic legend. It would also allow the franchise to move forward by properly handing it off to a new character, potentially.

This doesn't mean that Pirates would need to kill off Jack Sparrow. Instead, it could mimic what Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny did to Harrison Ford's titular character by giving fans one more adventure and a graceful exit that could still open the door for him to return in a mentor-like role.

This strategy is a win-win for Disney and the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise; it pushes the franchise to create worthwhile big-screen adventures while allowing it to evolve by adding fresh faces and stories that could expand in the years to come.