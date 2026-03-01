Marvel's Wonder Man Gets One Thing Right That's Been Missing From The MCU For 5 Years

Wonder Man, the latest offering from Marvel Studios, is unlike anything else the company has produced before. Rather than focusing on a world-ending event, it's all about a struggling actor who finally catches his big break. But Simon Williams doesn't just make it big in Hollywood; he also addresses a tonal issue that's been plaguing the MCU for years: how dark superheroes and their powers can be.

Simon wants nothing more than to make his family proud and earn a little bit of recognition along the way. The only thing standing in his way, outside of his overzealous attitude, is his big secret: he's a metahuman who doesn't know how to control his powers.

Anytime Simon is out and about, he has to be careful not to lose his composure and put a hole in every wall in his general vicinity. Of course, that's easier said than done, and the mission only gets tougher when he lands an audition for Wonder Man with acclaimed director Von Kovak and has to prove that he's a better fit for the titular role than anyone else.

One moment, in particular, in Wonder Man Episode 4, "Call Back," when Simon has a dream about killing a fellow auditioner by punching him through the head, reveals how much his fear is holding him back. However, it also speaks to a much larger issue for Marvel Studios: its shock value is a reminder that the company has a habit of pulling its punches, especially in its TV shows.

Wonder Man Doesn't Hide From the Dark Side of Superpowers

Marvel Television

The superhero genre loves to put superheroes on a pedestal. After all, children worldwide want to watch the good guys defeat the forces of evil and look cool while doing it. Taking that approach only scratches the surface of the material, though.

Wielding enough power to kill someone without trying is a terrifying concept, especially when the person in the driver's seat has no interest in using their abilities to help others. All that strength acts as a time bomb that could go off at any moment.

Moon Knight, another Marvel Disney+ show, briefly explores the idea of a regular man coming to terms with the uncontrollable force living within him. Unfortunately, the series pulls the rug out time and time again, only showing the aftermath of Steven Grant's episodes during its six-episode run.

Wonder Man isn't interested in hiding from the reality of its situation. Simon wears his fear on his sleeve, which leads to a few gnarly moments, including when he dozes off and imagines himself committing a horrible atrocity.

If Marvel Studios wants to return to its former glory, it must be willing to get its hands dirty more often on the TV side of things. That's not to say every show should aim for the TV-MA rating, since that could leave more than a few unhappy Disney+ subscribers who want something to watch with their kids. But there appears to be plenty of room to work, and it doesn't need to go to waste.