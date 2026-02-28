Marvel Replaces 7 Original MCU Avengers on New 'Infinity War' Poster

Marvel's newest comic cover recreates Avengers: Infinity War's iconic poster, but with some very different Avengers team members. Avengers: Infinity War marked the beginning of the end of the MCU's Infinity Saga and set up the epic conclusion of Avengers: Endgame, leaving audiences with a cliffhanger they will never forget. Now, Marvel Comics is embarking on a similar high-stakes crossover event with its Ultimate Endgame comic run.

Marvel Comics recently revealed a variant cover for Ultimate Endgame #3, which is clearly inspired by the theatrical poster for Avengers: Infinity War. This five-issue limited comic run is a crossover Marvel has been building toward with its Ultimate comic series since it began in 2023. Marvel's Ultimates have brought fresh and creative spins on characters like Spider-Man, Wolverine, and Black Panther, thanks to their existence in a separate continuity.

Now in Marvel's Ultimate Endgame, these characters are colliding as they face a universe-ending event, similar to Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. The description for Ultimate Endgame #3 (available on March 25) promises "Shocking twists, painful deaths, and massive reveals," which certainly echoes many of the events of Avengers: Infinity War.

To further pay homage to that cinematic event, Ultimate Endgame has adopted the MCU's marketing style and has already recreated Avengers: Endgame's poster on issue #1. For Ultimate Endgame #3, Marvel Comics is now drawing on Avengers: Infinity War, but because of the differences between the Ultimates comics universe and the MCU, many of Avengers: Infinity War's main characters have been swapped out.

All the New Marvel Heroes on Ultimate Endgame's Avengers: Infinity War Poster

Nico Minoru - Vision

Marvel

Nico Minoru has yet to make it to the MCU, but the super-powered teen has been featured recently on-screen in Marvel's Runaways and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

After the Ultimates revealed that Nico is a mutant and one of this universe's X-Men, she's become integral to the story, and her knowledge of magic and the occult is a benefit to the team.

On Ultimate Endgame #3's cover, Nico takes the place of Paul Bettany's Vision. Fans will remember that Vision was integral to the final battle in Avengers: Infinity War, after the Avengers risked everything to protect him and the Mind Stone from falling into Thanos' hands, a task they unfortunately failed. Whether this could symbolize a similar role for Nico in Ultimate Endgame remains to be seen.

Maystorm - Scarlet Witch

Marvel

Maystorm takes the place of Scarlet Witch on the poster, which makes sense given that she and Nico Minoru are allies and members of the same mutant team. Fans may not be as familiar with Maystorm, seeing as she was created specifically for the Ultimate Universe.

She is considered almost a younger variant of Storm, with powers that include controlling weather elements such as rain, lightning, and wind. In a similar manner to Scarlet Witch, Maystorm's powers have untapped potential, and she could be a key fighter in the battle against the Maker in Ultimate Endgame.

Killmonger - Wong

Marvel

Situated in the back right of the cover, is Killmonger. MCU fans will be familiar with Michael B. Jordan's rendition of the character in the Black Panther films, but in Ultimate Endgame, Killmonger's path went differently. Rather than seeking T'Challa's throne, Killmonger became a close ally of the Black Panther and helped him to save Wakanda from the threat of Khonshu and his army.

On the Infinity War poster, Killmonger takes Wong's place, who was an ally of Doctor Strange in the film, a role Killmonger also occupies for T'Challa.

Storm - Doctor Strange

Marvel

A familiar mutant takes the place of Doctor Strange on the Ultimate Endgame #3 cover. Storm is well-known in the Marvel universe for being one of the strongest mutants with weather-manipulating powers.

In the Ultimate Universe, Ororo Munroe goes by the moniker Wind Rider instead. She is a freedom fighter based in Wakanda and a close ally of T'Challa and Killmonger, which is why Killmonger is by her side on this cover.

Sif - Nebula

Marvel

Jaimie Alexander portrayed the Asgardian warrior Sif in the Thor films, but she had very little to do with Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. She has a larger role in the Ultimate Universe and takes the place of Nebula on Issue #3's cover.

Similar to Nebula, Sif was once an ally of the enemy in the Ultimate Universe, supporting Loki's rise to the throne of Asgard, before turning on him to join Thor and fight against the Maker.

Jean Grey - Okoye

Marvel

While the X-Men hadn't yet been introduced into the MCU at the time of Avengers: Infinity War, in the Ultimate Universe, they have a large role to play in Ultimate Endgame. As has been the case in past portrayals, Jean Grey is one of the most powerful mutants in this universe, and she's closely allied with her fellow X-Man, Wolverine.

In this Avengers: Infinity War recreation, Jean takes the spot of Danai Gurira's Okoye, who was a member of King T'Challa's loyal guard in Wakanda, the Dora Milaje.

America Chavez - Black Widow

Marvel

Right in the middle of Ultimate Endgame #3 is America Chavez, who takes the spot of Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow. The hero gained her powers from exposure to extreme cosmic radiation, much like Captain Marvel, and has had quite a journey in the Ultimate Universe. She has a personal score to settle with the Maker after he caused her memories to be erased.

Captain Marvel - Gamora

Marvel

Captain Marvel has a completely different role than the one fans in the MCU know her for. In the Ultimate Universe, Captain Marvel is the leader of the Guardians of the Galaxy and is in a relationship with America Chavez, whose memories she is still seeking to restore.

Brie Larson's hero wasn't introduced to the Avengers until Avengers: Endgame, so it's unclear what sort of role the character could play in this Infinity War-like story.

Ultimate Nullifier - Drax

Marvel

Ultimate Nullifier takes Drax's spot on Ultimate Endgame's cover, which makes sense given the character's place on the Guardians of the Galaxy team in Earth-6160.

Ultimate Nullifier was found by Captain Marvel and reunited with the team after they were spread across time in Ultimates. He left Earth with his leader to find and recoup the rest of his group. However, Nullifier's place alongside the fellow Guardians on this poster confirms they're back in the action in Ultimate Endgame.

Doom - Thor

Marvel

Chris Hemsworth's hero, Thor, takes a prominent spot on the Avengers: Infinity War poster, serving as one of the core Avengers members since the MCU's beginning. Taking his spot on Ultimate Endgame #3 is Doctor Doom.

While many may think this is a villain taking Thor's spot, Doctor Doom in the Ultimate Universe is actually Reed Richards (aka Mr. Fantastic). Doom was tortured by his evil Reed Richards variant (who becomes the Maker) in this universe, who turns him into Doctor Doom. Doom then allies with the Avengers to stop the Maker.

Just like Thor had a vendetta against Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War for killing his brother, Doom seeks revenge on his evil self, the Maker.

Wolverine - Star-Lord

Marvel

Wolverine looks quite different in the Ultimate Universe as essentially a blend of the mutant hero fans know and love, combined with some of the Winter Soldier and Red Guardian. After Wolverine was held hostage by the Eurasian Republic and had his memories wiped and infused with adamantium, he essentially became a claw-wielding super soldier, serving Directorate X.

Star-Lord was famously criticized for his role in Avengers: Infinity War, as his emotions over Gamora's death led to him making a mistake in a crucial battle against Thanos. Placing Wolverine in a similar spot on Ultimate Endgame's poster could be suggesting the mutant may have a similar weakness.

Thor - War Machine

Marvel

Rather than take his MCU counterpart's spot on the Ultimate Endgame poster, Thor occupies the spot of Don Cheadle's War Machine. In the Ultimate Universe, Thor was overthrown by the Maker on Asgard, who helped Loki take his place and then imprisoned him for treason. He was eventually freed by Doom and Iron Lad and went out to reunite with Mjolnir.

War Machine was Iron Man's closest friend in the MCU, so Thor's positioning on the poster here is a reminder of how close an ally he is to Iron Lad in Ultimate Endgame.

Vision - Falcon

Marvel

Vision takes the spot of Falcon in Infinity War and can be spotted in flight with his cape streaming behind him on Ultimate Endgame's cover.

In the Ultimates, Vision was once an android operating as the Human Torch. To avoid being wiped out by the maker, a future version of the Human Torch went back in time and steadily rebuilt himself to become Vision. He has since become an ally of Iron Lad, Captain America, and Doom.

Inan - Shuri

Marvel

Inan is the hero who takes Doctor Strange's moniker of the Sorceress Supreme in the Ultimates, and she's positioned in the spot of Shuri on Ultimate Endgame's Infinity War-style poster. She exhibits similar magical powers to Doctor Strange and possesses his levitation cloak.

Inan was introduced in the Ultimate Black Panther run, so her place in the spot of Shuri makes sense as she is aligned with Wakanda in this universe.

Hawkeye - Bucky

Marvel

In the Ultimate Universe, Hawkeye is no longer Clint Barton but Charli Ramsey, a member of the Oglala Lakota Nation. After proving their worth to Iron Lad and Captain America, Hawkeye joins the Ultimates and becomes a frequent mission partner to Captain America, which explains why they're in the spot of Bucky Barnes on this Ultimate Endgame poster.

She-Hulk (Lejori Zakaria) - Hulk

Marvel

Bruce Banner is a villain in the Ultimate Universe; therefore, the Hulk spot is filled by Lejori Zakaria, a new character carrying the moniker of She-Hulk.

Very different from Jennifer Walters' character in the She-Hulk TV series, She-Hulk in the Ultimates is one of the few functioning survivors on her island nation following exposure to a Gamma Bomb. This left her with similar powers to the traditional Marvel Hulk, and she joined the Ultimates to help avenge her home and stop the Maker.

Ant-Man - Groot

Marvel

Ant-Man in the Ultimate Universe is not Scott Lang, but Henry Pym, who follows a similar trajectory to Hank Pym from the MCU. While initially resisting his destiny as a superhero, Henry eventually takes on the Ant-Man mantle alongside Janet, who becomes the Wasp.

Ant-Man adopts a similar spot and pose to Groot on the Avengers: Infinity War poster, which perhaps sets him up to be the emotional heart and comic relief in Ultimate Endgame.

Wasp - Mantis

Marvel

Right by Ant-Man on the poster is his partner in life and superheroics, Wasp, aka Janet Van Dyne, taking Mantis' place. Early on, Janet suffered a debilitating car crash, which was orchestrated by the Maker to prevent the emergence of heroes. But after Iron Lad intervened and provided them with the right technology, Janet accepted her destiny, became the Wasp, and joined the Ultimates.

Cosmo - Rocket

Marvel

The place of the Avengers' furry friend, Rocket, is filled by another Guardians of the Galaxy member from another universe, Cosmo Starstalker, on Ultimate Endgame #3.

Operating on the same Guardians of the Galaxy team alongside Captain Marvel and Ultimate Nullifier, Cosmo helped his companions time-travel to find their missing members and now returns alongside his team in Ultimate Endgame. Cosmo became a prominent member of the Guardians in the MCU in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but in this iteration, the dog is the main animal hero on the team.

Bonus: The Maker - Thanos

Marvel

While not an Avenger, the big bad of Avengers: Infinity War's poster is taking up with a new villain in Ultimate Endgame: the Maker. As mentioned, the Maker is an evil version of Reed Richards in this universe, and thus takes the spot of the MCU's major villain, Thanos.

The Maker's main strategy has been to alter the timeline by ensuring certain heroes never became heroes, thus ensuring his rise to power as the most powerful being.

Ultimate Endgame #3's Full Poster

The placement of all the Ultimates heroes can be seen below in Ultimate Endgame #3's variant cover art. As mentioned, many of the original heroes have been replaced, but some, like Iron Man/Iron Lad and Spider-Man, occupy the same spots.

Marvel Comics

The similarities between this poster and the original Avengers: Infinity War poster are evident in the comparison below.

Marvel

Interestingly, Ultimate Endgame mimicked the Avengers: Endgame poster before it did Infinity War's in a variant of issue #1, and then went on to draw on Captain America: Civil War's art. The comic series has now adopted Avengers: Infinity War's poster to reflect the story arc's growing roster of heroes.

As the story continues its five-issue arc, it will be interesting to see whether Marvel chooses to draw on any other MCU Avengers artwork for its variants.