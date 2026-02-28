Daredevil Born Again Season 2: First Look at Matt Murdock's New Ex-Girlfriend Revealed

Daredevil: Born Again is upping the ante for Matt Murdock, and adding to his challenges in Season 2 is the return of his ex-girlfriend. The Disney+ continuation of Netflix's Daredevil series established several new stories for Charlie Cox's crimefighter, including a new relationship with New York therapist Heather Glenn (Maragarita Levieva). While Matt fought mostly from the courtroom in Daredevil: Born Again Season 1, his vigilante ethos became a sticking point in his and Heather's relationship.

The first trailer for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 has confirmed Levieva's return as Heather in the Disney+ show, but this time she won't be as friendly. Matt and Heather left things on difficult terms in Season 1, after Heather's anti-vigilante stance led her to side with Wilson Fisk. A brief first look at Levieva's return was included in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2's trailer, where at the 58-second mark, Heather can be seen sitting at a table in an interrogation room across from someone.

In Season 2, Heather will be serving in her new position as Mental Health Commissioner in Fisk's mayoral office. After conducting marriage counseling with Fisk and Vanessa, Heather formed a bond with Fisk, which led her to accept his job offer in the Season 2 finale and become his "mental health czar".

While Matt and Heather's relationship was left undefined after these twists, showrunner Dario Scardapane has since referred to Levieva's character as an "ex of Matt", suggesting the couple will break up shortly into Season 2 or will have done so off-screen when the series returns.

Heather was a completely new character introduced in Daredevil: Born Again, who became Matt's love interest after Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) left New York following Foggy's death. The duo's romance intensified quickly, and Matt even put the Daredevil horns on again to rescue his girlfriend from Muse. But despite having her life saved by a vigilante, it couldn't convince Heather to change her stance on them, particularly as she suspects Matt is hiding the fact that he is Daredevil.

This difference in opinion was only heading in one direction by the end of Daredevil: Born Again Season 1, and Heather's return in Season 2 as both an ex and an ally of Wisk only adds to the challenges Matt Murdock will face.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 stars Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, and Krysten Ritter. The new Marvel series will debut on Disney+ starting March 24, 2026.

What Matt and Heather's Break-Up Means For Season 2

After serving as a sounding board and source of comfort for Matt in Season 1 of Daredevil: Born Again, Matt will now be at odds with Heather in Season 2 as they operate on different sides of the field.

Matt's personal connection to Heather could pose an added challenge for him. Now that Heather is an advisor to Fisk, there's no telling what kind of insider information she could feed her boss about Matt, potentially putting him at a disadvantage as he prepares to fight the New York mayor.

However, Matt and Heather's break-up seems to come at the perfect time for Karen's return in the story, with trailers and marketing for the new episodes already confirming the two will be partners again in the new season. The trailer certainly suggests that Matt and Karen will be getting close again in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, potentially even reigniting their romance now that Heather is out of the picture.

The two have an advantage over Heather and Matt's situation, as Karen is already well aware of Matt's alter ego and supports him and his superhero friends. Matt and Karen also have a lengthy history from Netflix's Daredevil, and Season 2 of the Disney+ show finally gives them a chance to return to that familiar place.