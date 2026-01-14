Marvel Studios Confirms Who Daredevil's Partner Is In Born Again Season 2

Marvel Studios confirmed who will be standing alongside Matt Murdock when Daredevil: Born Again returns for Season 2 on Disney+, revealing a familiar and trusted ally in the aftermath of the show's brutal first season. The Season 1 finale ended with Matt fully embracing his Daredevil identity after concluding the legal system could no longer save New York, just as Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) completed his regression into Kingpin by seizing power as mayor and imposing martial law amid citywide chaos.

Now, a revived sense of focus is coming to Season 2, including Matt's determination to take down Fisk with the help of an old friend. During The Official Marvel Podcast, Head of Streaming, TV and Animation at Marvel Studios Brad Winderbaum revealed that Karen Page is Matt's "partner" in Season 2:

"He's got a great partner in Karen Page."

Winderbaum first emphasized how dramatically Matt's circumstances have changed following the events of Season 1, noting that Matt is now operating in an entirely "different reality:"

"[Matt's] in a completely different reality now after the end of the first season. He's now fighting the power in a massive way."

The executive explained the key differences between Seasons 1 and 2, namely, "how hard it is to hold on to that power once you have it:"

"If Season 1 was about Wilson Fisk's rise to power, Season 2 is about the trappings of power and how hard it is to hold on to that power once you have it. When power is your only motivation. I think it also does a great job of portraying what the challenges are to bring disparate parties together to take on the power."

He also teased that getting everyone on the "same page" to go against Fisk is going to be one of the main challenges for Matt this season:

"It's one thing for like a bunch of people to point in Kingpin's direction and say, 'That guy’s bad,' but it’s another thing to get everybody on the same page. It's really fun to watch him try to do that."

Finally, Winderbaum revealed that Karen will be Matt's main ally in Season 2, sharing his excitement about them working together again:

"But he's got a great partner in Karen Page. So, I'm very excited for people to see that, too."

Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 was widely regarded as uneven, largely due to a late creative overhaul that left the season feeling disjointed and affected its pacing and narrative focus. While the premiere and finale stood out, much of the middle portion, including Karen Page's limited and inconsistent presence, did little to advance the larger story.

Karen is set for a much larger role in Season 2, but being called Matt's "partner" is a new development. First-look images suggest that both Karen and Matt will be operating on the run, giving a hint at how this undercover partnership will unfold early in the season.

Beyond just working together, this could also be seen as a romantic confirmation. In Season 1, Matt moved on from Karen with a new relationship involving Heather Glenn (Margarita Levieva), a romance that developed quickly. That relationship ended after the finale, with Heather now serving as the "mental health czar" for Fisk.

Looking ahead to Season 2, the trailer shows Matt and Karen reconnecting through intimate and playful moments, dancing, sparring, and a near-kiss, all but confirming they will be romantically involved once again. Karen's loyalty is probably something that Matt will hold onto tightly, especially after learning that Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) will still be independent in Daredevil: Born Again, even if she helps Matt take down Fisk.

What To Expect in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 will center on the fallout of Wilson Fisk finally achieving absolute power, shifting the story from his rise to control to the consequences of ruling New York outright.

With Fisk operating openly as mayor and enforcing his Safer Streets Initiative, the season will likely explore how unchecked authority reshapes the city. In contrast, Matt Murdock begins the season at another low point, recovering physically and emotionally after the Season 1 finale left him broken and burdened by guilt.

Rather than a straightforward hero-versus-villain escalation, the season is likely to have the largest scope yet, even encompassing the three Netflix seasons of the original series.