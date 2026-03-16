Marvel Studios Unveils Historic Companion Series For Daredevil Born Again Season 2

Daredevil: Born Again is about to get a companion unlike anything the MCU has ever offered. Marvel Television announced the Daredevil: Born Again Official Podcast, a nine-episode video series giving fans an inside look at Season 2 of the critically watched Disney+ show. This marks the first time in the MCU's history that a Marvel Television series has received its own official companion podcast.

The podcast launches on Tuesday, March 17, one week ahead of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2's Disney+ premiere on March 24. The first episode drops at 6 p.m. PT and features a retrospective on Season 1 and what's to come in Season 2. Bullseye actor Wilson Bethel, showrunner and executive producer Dario Scardapane, executive producer Sana Amanat, and Head of Marvel Television Brad Winderbaum will all be sitting down in conversation.

Marvel Television

Charlie Cox, who plays Matt Murdock, serves as host for the podcast, joined by a cast that includes Vincent D'Onofrio, Deborah Ann Woll, and more throughout the nine episodes. Each installment promises intimate, "actors on actors"-style conversations, with the creative team breaking down individual episodes, spotlighting Easter eggs, and pulling back the curtain on the show's stunts, score, and costumes.

This is a big win for Daredevil fans. Marvel has produced loads of Disney+ series since the MCU expansion into television began, and none have received this kind of dedicated companion treatment until now. The decision to attach a full podcast series to Born Again Season 2 shows a new level of commitment to the show, and to Marvel Television's growing ambitions as a creative arm of Marvel Studios.

The podcast is available in two formats. The video version streams on Disney+ and YouTube, while an audio-only version is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and other major platforms. This release strategy gives Marvel a wider reach, keeping fans plugged in between weekly episodes of the show itself.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Is Going To Be More Exciting Than the First

Season 1 of Daredevil: Born Again was a strong reintroduction to Matt Murdock, but it came with well-documented growing pains. The season emerged from a messy behind-the-scenes overhaul, one that saw the original 18-episode order scrapped, the showrunners replaced, and the creative direction rebuilt from the ground up. The result was a season that found its footing over time, though fans and critics noted unevenness in pacing and a supporting cast that never quite clicked the way the Netflix era's did. Season 2 arrives with none of those handicaps.

The story picks up six months after Wilson Fisk declared martial law at the end of Season 1, with New York now firmly under the Kingpin's grip. Fisk, now Mayor, has built an Anti-Vigilante Task Force specifically designed to hunt Daredevil, and Matt Murdock must operate from the shadows, rallying allies and tearing down Fisk's corrupt empire from the inside. The stakes are higher, the world is more fully realized, and the show is no longer establishing itself, it can run like it's meant to.

The returning cast alone shows a step up. Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones rejoins the fold as a key ally. Deborah Ann Woll gets more room as Karen Page, correcting one of the first season's most-cited shortcomings. Even Elden Henson returns as the late Foggy Nelson. Meanwhile, Bullseye, the original Netflix Daredevil's most compelling villain, arrives here as a fully unleashed threat, with the trailer already showing him dispatching enemies with sickening precision. With what looks like an amazing season on the horizon, the Daredevil: Born Again Official Podcast becomes a great companion. The drama this season will be next level, so breaking down Easter Eggs and exciting details of episodes will be very fun, enhancing fan experience.